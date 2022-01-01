Bellies Breakfast Barnyard 109 Masonic Home Rd Unit 2
Belly Bowls
Veggie Bowl
4 scrambled eggs, your choice of veggies, and cheese served on top of our homemade biscuit
Bacon Bowl
4 Eggs scrambled with bacon, topped with cheese and more bacon! Served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries
Meat Lovers Bowl
4 Eggs, scrambled with bacon, sausage, ham and cheese, served on top of a homemade biscuit, topped with kielbasa, bacon, and sausage! Go the distance and add corned beef for $3.00 more!
Barnyard Bowl
Our signature bowl! 4 Eggs, scrambled with sausage, bacon, ham and cheese, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries and gravy! Bring your appetite
Steak and Cheese Bowl
4 eggs, scrambled with grilled shaved steak, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries! Peppers or onions can be added too!
Inferno Bowl
4 Eggs, scrambled with hot peppers, topped with cheese and Habanero salsa, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries!
CBHash and Eggs Belly Bowl
4 eggs, scrambled with our homemade and fresh corned beef hash, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries
Pastrami and Swiss Bowl
4 eggs scrambled with our own in house sliced pastrami and served on top of a homemade biscuit
Belly BBQ Bowl
4 eggs scrambled with bacon, onions and our homemade pulled pork, served on top of a handmade biscuit
Belly Breakfasts
The Belly Stack
Pancakes and more Pancakes!
Burrito Belly
Eggs, cheese, and your choice of 1 meat, wrapped tightly in a 10 inch tortilla and grilled to perfection! Served with belly fries!
Belly Burrito Boulder
The one pound burrito! A bunch of eggs, cheese, and your choice of 2 meats, with hashbrowns inside! All wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Belly Sampler
2 eggs, your choice of 2 meats, and choice of bread, served with our pigtail belly fries
Belly Filler
3 Eggs, your choice of 3 meats, and choice of bread, served with our pigtail belly fries
Belly Buster
3 eggs, 3 meats, Belly Fries, your choice of bread PLUS 2 pancakes or waffles
The Barnyard
4 Eggs, your choice of 4 meats, choice of bread, a pile of belly fries, topped with 4 Pancakes. A bellies original and a great breakfast for two. Steak or corned beef can be added for $2.00
Southern Belly
Bellies version of biscuits and gravy! 8 of our deep-fried belly biscuits, top with our signature sausage gravy, and your choice of one meat. Unlike any biscuits and gravy you have ever had!! Regular biscuits can be substituted but we recommend trying ours first!
Grandmas Belly
1 egg, your choice of 1 meat, choice of bread, served with our pigtail belly fries
Scramble the Press
Our twist on the classic omelet! Made with 3 Eggs and your choice of peppers, onions, and mushroom, and your choice of meat, with cheese. Also folded and pressed to perfection!! Served with belly fries and choice of bread
Belly Bacon Belgian Waffle
Homemade waffle pieces, topped with strawberry sauce, strawberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar, served with 5 pieces of bacon!
Chicken and biscuits belly
A bellies original! Our fritter fried chicken, served over buttermilk biscuits and topped with our exclusive homemade chicken gravy! A must try!
Chicken and waffles
Our fritter fried chicken served over fresh waffles, topped with maple syrup
Hash and Eggs burrito belly
Our homemade, fresh, corned beef hash, wrapped into a 10 inch tortilla, eggs and cheese, grilled to perfection!
Seans Senior Special
A bowl of freshly made grits or oatmeal, two eggs any style, 1 meat and served with toast
The French Connection
6 pieces of our signature french toast, topped with syrup and powdered sugar. Yum! Served with your choice of one meat.
Heuvos Rancheros
2 sunny side up eggs on top of our homemade biscuit. topped with sweet colored peppers grilled to perfection, then topped with salsa Verde and Rojas sauces. your choice of 1 meat and served with belly fries
Buffalo Bacon scramble press
Our version of the omelet. made with 3 eggs, filled with our own buffalo chicken pieces, bacon and pepperjack cheese, folded and pressed to perfection. served with belly fries
Farmer Grandpas Belly
Your choice of two eggs any style and 1 meat, with biscuits and gravy! Grandpa needs a nap!
Breakfast Sammies
English Muffin Sammie
1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese
Biscuit Sammie
1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese
Belly Melt Sammie
1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese and grilled between Texas Toast
Ultimate Barnyard Sammie
2 Eggs sandwiched between a sausage patty, bacon, and ham, and cheese top and bottom, all stacked inside a grilled croissant, brioche bun, or texas toast. Served with Belly Fries $10.50
Brioche Belly
1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese on a grilled brioche bun
Steak and cheese sammie
1 egg, piled with shaved steak, and cheese served on a grilled croissant, served with belly fries
Pastrami and egg sammie
Pastrami stacked high and served over 1 egg, on a brioche bun, served with belly fries
Hashbrown belly sammie
1 Egg and your choice of 1 meat sandwiched between 2 deep fried hashbrowns and grilled to perfection! Served with Belly fries
French toast Sammie
1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese and grilled between 2 pieces of French toast. Served with Belly fries
Croissant sammie
Bulkie Bun Sammie
Kid Bellies
Breakfast add ons
The Meats
The One and Only Belly Fries
Classic belly fries
Just the good ol' plain belly fries
Garlic and parm bellies
Our classic belly fries tossed in garlic sauce and topped with shredded parmesan
Bacon and cheese Bellies
Our classic belly fries topped with fresh bacon and fresh cheese
Belly blast
Our classic belly fries topped with bacon, chili and cheese and diced onions
Canyon Bellies
Our classic belly fries tossed in our Signature Canyon sauce and topped with pickle chips!
Chowdah Bellies
Our classic belly fires topped with our homemade chowdah
Soup
Soup of the Day
Please ask your server or see our specials board
Homemade Chili
Our signature homemade chili topped with fresh cheese and oyster crackers in a cup or a bowl
Clam Chowdah
Our homemade clam chowder served in a cup or a bowl and served with oyster crackers
Chicken pot pie
Our thick and creamy homemade chicken-based soup, with all your traditional pot pie fillings, and served over our homemade biscuit! A Bellies original
Quart of chili
Belly burgers
Belly burger
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, ketchup, and mayo served on a toasted Brioche bun.
Belly burger with cheese
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, ketchup, and mayo with fresh cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.
Mystic Moose Mountain Lover
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger with fresh mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter and swiss cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.
Philly Bomb Burger
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger with Grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms with fresh melted American and Cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.
The Resident Alien Mighty Matt
A truly one of a kind! A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with fried pickles, potato sticks, lettuce, and spicy horseradish sauce served on a toasted Brioche bun.
Belly inferno
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with habanero salsa, jalapenos, red onions, pepperjack cheese and chili pepper mayo served on a toasted Brioche bun. This one burns on all levels!!
The Big Tex
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with our homemade chili and coleslaw, onions, and cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.
The Pork Belly Burger
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with fresh pulled pork, 3 pieces of bacon, pickles, and cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun. A mouthwatering combination!!
The Green Monster
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with fresh guacamole, fresh Pico de Gallo and pepperjack cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.
The Sunrise Spectacular Belly
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with a grilled piece of ham, 3 pieces of bacon, a perfectly grilled egg, and mayo served on a toasted Brioche bun.
The Jumbo Belly Buster
Two 1/2 pound Angus Burgers, double bacon, double cheese with pulled pork, grilled ham and pickles served on a toasted Brioche bun, with a grilled cheese sandwich in the middle!
Taco belly burger
A 1/2 pound angus burger topped with southwestern seasoned ground beef, pepper jack cheese, with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and dorito chips!!
The Irish Banger
A 1/2 pound angus burger, topped with grilled pastrami, grilled onions, provolone cheese, bacon slices, and drizzled with a whiskey aioli sauce. Served with fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
The Al Calzone
Our fresh 1/2 pound burger topped with marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Placed on a buttered brioche bun and then pressed and grilled to perfection!
Godfather Burger
Lunch Sammies
Mac Attack
An 8oz grilled hamburger patty with lettuce, pickle, onion, and special sauce (thousand island) with cheddar cheese on top and bottom, grilled to perfection!
Bellies BLT
A double decker belly size sandwich! Fresh lettuce and tomato with six thick pieces of bacon, topped with mayo, between three pieces of Texas toast. Served with coleslaw.
Pulled Pork Belly
House made BBQ pulled pork, topped with fresh coleslaw and served on a brioche bun! Served with coleslaw
Belly Bacon Roast Beef
Seasoned roast beef piled which with three thick strips of bacon. Topped with lettuce, French fried onions, cheese and mayo. Served on a brioche bun with a side of coleslaw.
Philly Belly Wrap
Perfectly grilled shaved steak, piled with grilled peppers, onions, and cheese. Wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection!
Turkey Belly Club
Roasted Turkey breast piled high, fresh lettuce and tomato, topped with mayo and bacon, served in between three pieces of Texas toast. Served with coleslaw
The Chicken Belly
A golden fried chicken patty, served on a bulkie roll with pickles, and your choice of mayo or spicy mayo. Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle.
Chicken Belly Cowboy
A golden fried chicken patty, topped with fried onion petals, BBQ sauce, and 2 strips of bacon. Served with fries, coleslaw, and a pickle
Chix bacon ranch wrap
Golden fried chicken pieces, wrapped tight in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch sauce, pressed and grilled to perfection!
Pastrami Belly Melt
6 ounces of hand cut pastrami served with swiss cheese and brown mustard, grilled between two pieces of marble rye, served with fries
Canyon chicken belly
Buff Bacon Chix Ranch Wrap
Our Buffalo chicken pieces with bacon pieces, tomato, lettuce, pepperjack cheese, and ranch sauce, wrapped tight in a tortilla and grilled to perfection!
Chix Inferno Crunch Wrap
Our seasoned grilled chicken pieces with crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and pepperjack cheese, spicy habanero sauce, then wrapped tight in a tortilla and grilled to perfection!
Belly Beef & Cheddar
Belly Chopped Cheese
Canyon Chicken
Kids
Soda
Juice
Milk
Water
Iced coffee
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
109 Masonic Home Rd Unit 2, Charlton, MA 01507