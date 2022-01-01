  • Home
Bellies Breakfast Barnyard 109 Masonic Home Rd Unit 2

No reviews yet

109 Masonic Home Rd Unit 2

Charlton, MA 01507

Order Again

Popular Items

Belly burger with cheese
Classic belly fries
Chicken Tenders

Belly Bowls

Veggie Bowl

$10.50

4 scrambled eggs, your choice of veggies, and cheese served on top of our homemade biscuit

Bacon Bowl

$12.25

4 Eggs scrambled with bacon, topped with cheese and more bacon! Served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries

Meat Lovers Bowl

$13.75

4 Eggs, scrambled with bacon, sausage, ham and cheese, served on top of a homemade biscuit, topped with kielbasa, bacon, and sausage! Go the distance and add corned beef for $3.00 more!

Barnyard Bowl

$14.75

Our signature bowl! 4 Eggs, scrambled with sausage, bacon, ham and cheese, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries and gravy! Bring your appetite

Steak and Cheese Bowl

$13.75

4 eggs, scrambled with grilled shaved steak, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries! Peppers or onions can be added too!

Inferno Bowl

$10.50

4 Eggs, scrambled with hot peppers, topped with cheese and Habanero salsa, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries!

CBHash and Eggs Belly Bowl

$13.75

4 eggs, scrambled with our homemade and fresh corned beef hash, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries

Pastrami and Swiss Bowl

$13.75

4 eggs scrambled with our own in house sliced pastrami and served on top of a homemade biscuit

Belly BBQ Bowl

$13.75

4 eggs scrambled with bacon, onions and our homemade pulled pork, served on top of a handmade biscuit

Belly Breakfasts

The Belly Stack

$11.75

Pancakes and more Pancakes!

Burrito Belly

$9.25

Eggs, cheese, and your choice of 1 meat, wrapped tightly in a 10 inch tortilla and grilled to perfection! Served with belly fries!

Belly Burrito Boulder

$12.50

The one pound burrito! A bunch of eggs, cheese, and your choice of 2 meats, with hashbrowns inside! All wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Belly Sampler

$11.25

2 eggs, your choice of 2 meats, and choice of bread, served with our pigtail belly fries

Belly Filler

$13.75

3 Eggs, your choice of 3 meats, and choice of bread, served with our pigtail belly fries

Belly Buster

$15.50

3 eggs, 3 meats, Belly Fries, your choice of bread PLUS 2 pancakes or waffles

The Barnyard

$24.75

4 Eggs, your choice of 4 meats, choice of bread, a pile of belly fries, topped with 4 Pancakes. A bellies original and a great breakfast for two. Steak or corned beef can be added for $2.00

Southern Belly

$11.75

Bellies version of biscuits and gravy! 8 of our deep-fried belly biscuits, top with our signature sausage gravy, and your choice of one meat. Unlike any biscuits and gravy you have ever had!! Regular biscuits can be substituted but we recommend trying ours first!

Grandmas Belly

$8.25

1 egg, your choice of 1 meat, choice of bread, served with our pigtail belly fries

Scramble the Press

$12.25

Our twist on the classic omelet! Made with 3 Eggs and your choice of peppers, onions, and mushroom, and your choice of meat, with cheese. Also folded and pressed to perfection!! Served with belly fries and choice of bread

Belly Bacon Belgian Waffle

$9.75

Homemade waffle pieces, topped with strawberry sauce, strawberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar, served with 5 pieces of bacon!

Chicken and biscuits belly

$12.50

A bellies original! Our fritter fried chicken, served over buttermilk biscuits and topped with our exclusive homemade chicken gravy! A must try!

Chicken and waffles

$11.95

Our fritter fried chicken served over fresh waffles, topped with maple syrup

Hash and Eggs burrito belly

$12.25

Our homemade, fresh, corned beef hash, wrapped into a 10 inch tortilla, eggs and cheese, grilled to perfection!

Seans Senior Special

$8.25

A bowl of freshly made grits or oatmeal, two eggs any style, 1 meat and served with toast

The French Connection

$11.50

6 pieces of our signature french toast, topped with syrup and powdered sugar. Yum! Served with your choice of one meat.

Heuvos Rancheros

$10.95

2 sunny side up eggs on top of our homemade biscuit. topped with sweet colored peppers grilled to perfection, then topped with salsa Verde and Rojas sauces. your choice of 1 meat and served with belly fries

Buffalo Bacon scramble press

$12.50

Our version of the omelet. made with 3 eggs, filled with our own buffalo chicken pieces, bacon and pepperjack cheese, folded and pressed to perfection. served with belly fries

Farmer Grandpas Belly

$12.50

Your choice of two eggs any style and 1 meat, with biscuits and gravy! Grandpa needs a nap!

Breakfast Sammies

English Muffin Sammie

$7.75

1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese

Biscuit Sammie

$7.75

1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese

Belly Melt Sammie

$7.75

1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese and grilled between Texas Toast

Ultimate Barnyard Sammie

$10.50

2 Eggs sandwiched between a sausage patty, bacon, and ham, and cheese top and bottom, all stacked inside a grilled croissant, brioche bun, or texas toast. Served with Belly Fries $10.50

Brioche Belly

$7.75

1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese on a grilled brioche bun

Steak and cheese sammie

$10.95

1 egg, piled with shaved steak, and cheese served on a grilled croissant, served with belly fries

Pastrami and egg sammie

$10.95

Pastrami stacked high and served over 1 egg, on a brioche bun, served with belly fries

Hashbrown belly sammie

$7.75

1 Egg and your choice of 1 meat sandwiched between 2 deep fried hashbrowns and grilled to perfection! Served with Belly fries

French toast Sammie

$7.75

1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese and grilled between 2 pieces of French toast. Served with Belly fries

Croissant sammie

$7.75

Bulkie Bun Sammie

$7.75

Kid Bellies

Kid Pancake

$5.99

2 small pancakes and 1 meat choice. cand add chocolate chips or blueberries for a 1.00

Kid Waffles

$5.99

1 waffle and choice of meat. Can be topped with fruit and whip cream

Kid French Toast

$5.99

2 pieces of french toast and choice of meat

Belly Sticks

$5.99

Breakfast add ons

Bellie fries

$3.50

Toast

$1.75

Biscuits

$1.75

Belly Biscuits

$2.00

English muffin

$1.75

Gravy

$2.00

Eggs

$1.25

Fruit cup

$2.50

Grits

$3.00

Waffle

$2.25

Pancake

$2.25

Bowl of Cereal

$2.50

Bowl of Oatmeal

$2.50

Hashbrown Patty

$3.25

French toast

$3.00

Homefries

$3.50

The Meats

3 Pieces of Bacon

$3.75

2 Sausage links

$3.75

2 Sausage Patty

$3.75

Keilbasa 2 pieces

$3.75

Ham 2 Slices

$3.75

Corned Beef

$5.50

Corned beef with onions

$5.50

Shaved Steak

$5.50

Pastrami

$5.50

Special of the day

S.O.B.

$14.95

A pile of perfectly grilled shaved steak, served over our homemade biscuits and gravy. Add peppers or onions and make it your S.O.B

Fall festival French toast

$8.95

Aunties apple pie pancakes

$8.95

Steak and Eggers

$14.95

Grilled cheese and soup

The One and Only Belly Fries

Classic belly fries

$4.50

Just the good ol' plain belly fries

Garlic and parm bellies

$7.95

Our classic belly fries tossed in garlic sauce and topped with shredded parmesan

Bacon and cheese Bellies

$8.95

Our classic belly fries topped with fresh bacon and fresh cheese

Belly blast

$9.95

Our classic belly fries topped with bacon, chili and cheese and diced onions

Canyon Bellies

$9.95

Our classic belly fries tossed in our Signature Canyon sauce and topped with pickle chips!

Chowdah Bellies

$13.95

Our classic belly fires topped with our homemade chowdah

Soup

Soup of the Day

$4.95+

Please ask your server or see our specials board

Homemade Chili

$4.95+

Our signature homemade chili topped with fresh cheese and oyster crackers in a cup or a bowl

Clam Chowdah

$6.25+

Our homemade clam chowder served in a cup or a bowl and served with oyster crackers

Chicken pot pie

$4.95+

Our thick and creamy homemade chicken-based soup, with all your traditional pot pie fillings, and served over our homemade biscuit! A Bellies original

Quart of chili

$15.95

Belly burgers

Belly burger

$11.99

A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, ketchup, and mayo served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Belly burger with cheese

$12.99

A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, ketchup, and mayo with fresh cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Mystic Moose Mountain Lover

$13.50

A 1/2 pound Angus Burger with fresh mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter and swiss cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Philly Bomb Burger

$14.50

A 1/2 pound Angus Burger with Grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms with fresh melted American and Cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.

The Resident Alien Mighty Matt

$14.50

A truly one of a kind! A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with fried pickles, potato sticks, lettuce, and spicy horseradish sauce served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Belly inferno

$14.50

A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with habanero salsa, jalapenos, red onions, pepperjack cheese and chili pepper mayo served on a toasted Brioche bun. This one burns on all levels!!

The Big Tex

$13.75

A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with our homemade chili and coleslaw, onions, and cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.

The Pork Belly Burger

$14.75

A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with fresh pulled pork, 3 pieces of bacon, pickles, and cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun. A mouthwatering combination!!

The Green Monster

$13.75

A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with fresh guacamole, fresh Pico de Gallo and pepperjack cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.

The Sunrise Spectacular Belly

$14.75

A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with a grilled piece of ham, 3 pieces of bacon, a perfectly grilled egg, and mayo served on a toasted Brioche bun.

The Jumbo Belly Buster

$26.50

Two 1/2 pound Angus Burgers, double bacon, double cheese with pulled pork, grilled ham and pickles served on a toasted Brioche bun, with a grilled cheese sandwich in the middle!

Taco belly burger

$14.25

A 1/2 pound angus burger topped with southwestern seasoned ground beef, pepper jack cheese, with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and dorito chips!!

The Irish Banger

$14.50

A 1/2 pound angus burger, topped with grilled pastrami, grilled onions, provolone cheese, bacon slices, and drizzled with a whiskey aioli sauce. Served with fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

The Al Calzone

$14.25

Our fresh 1/2 pound burger topped with marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Placed on a buttered brioche bun and then pressed and grilled to perfection!

Godfather Burger

$14.95

Lunch Sammies

Mac Attack

$9.95

An 8oz grilled hamburger patty with lettuce, pickle, onion, and special sauce (thousand island) with cheddar cheese on top and bottom, grilled to perfection!

Bellies BLT

$9.95

A double decker belly size sandwich! Fresh lettuce and tomato with six thick pieces of bacon, topped with mayo, between three pieces of Texas toast. Served with coleslaw.

Pulled Pork Belly

$10.95

House made BBQ pulled pork, topped with fresh coleslaw and served on a brioche bun! Served with coleslaw

Belly Bacon Roast Beef

$11.95

Seasoned roast beef piled which with three thick strips of bacon. Topped with lettuce, French fried onions, cheese and mayo. Served on a brioche bun with a side of coleslaw.

Philly Belly Wrap

$11.50

Perfectly grilled shaved steak, piled with grilled peppers, onions, and cheese. Wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection!

Turkey Belly Club

$9.95

Roasted Turkey breast piled high, fresh lettuce and tomato, topped with mayo and bacon, served in between three pieces of Texas toast. Served with coleslaw

The Chicken Belly

$8.95

A golden fried chicken patty, served on a bulkie roll with pickles, and your choice of mayo or spicy mayo. Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle.

Chicken Belly Cowboy

$10.95

A golden fried chicken patty, topped with fried onion petals, BBQ sauce, and 2 strips of bacon. Served with fries, coleslaw, and a pickle

Chix bacon ranch wrap

$10.95

Golden fried chicken pieces, wrapped tight in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch sauce, pressed and grilled to perfection!

Pastrami Belly Melt

$11.95

6 ounces of hand cut pastrami served with swiss cheese and brown mustard, grilled between two pieces of marble rye, served with fries

Canyon chicken belly

$9.95

Buff Bacon Chix Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Our Buffalo chicken pieces with bacon pieces, tomato, lettuce, pepperjack cheese, and ranch sauce, wrapped tight in a tortilla and grilled to perfection!

Chix Inferno Crunch Wrap

$10.95

Our seasoned grilled chicken pieces with crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and pepperjack cheese, spicy habanero sauce, then wrapped tight in a tortilla and grilled to perfection!

Belly Beef & Cheddar

$11.95

Belly Chopped Cheese

$10.95

Canyon Chicken

Canyon Chicken Fritters

$12.95

Our take on Nashville Hot Chicken. Golden Fried chicken tenders, tossed in our spicy sweet canyon sauce, topped with jalapeños, cheese, and sliced dill pickles! Served with Fries & pickle

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with a drink and side of fries

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Served with a drink and side of fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Served with a drink and side of fries

Kid Belly Burger

$5.99

Served plain with cheese, condiments may be added. Served with a drink and side of fries

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.50

Baked beans

$3.25

Potato salad

$2.50

Regular fries

$3.50

Soda

Coke

$1.99

Diet coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Dr pepper

$1.99

Fresca

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

V8

$1.99

Juice

Size

$2.29+

Milk

Size

$2.29+

Coffee

Regular

$2.29

Decaf

$2.29

Large To Go

$3.75

Medium To Go

$2.79

Teas

Hot tea

$2.29

Sweet tea

$2.29

Unsweeted tea

$2.29

Water

Water

$0.99

Cocoa

Cocoa w/ marshmallow

$2.29

Cocae w/o marshmallows

$2.29

Iced coffee

Iced coffee

$3.25

Apps

Onion belly petals

$9.95

Fried onion petals served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce

Mozzarella stick bellies

$9.95

Fried cheese sticks served with marinara, and topped with parmesan cheese

Belly Fried pickles

$9.95

Deep fried tangy pickles, served with a Chipotle Aioli sauce

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 Masonic Home Rd Unit 2, Charlton, MA 01507

Directions

