Glo 4450 West 38th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4450 West 38th Avenue

Denver, CO 80212

Order Again

Popular Items

DEATHWISH
LEMON CHICKEN SHIO
PRIME RIB SHOYU

SMALL

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.00

Japanese BBQ sauce, pickled onion, lemon

CHICKEN KARAAGE

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$12.00

chicken thigh, yuzu aoili, chili glaze *Gluten free

SPICY TUNA RICE CAKE

$4.50

serrano, soy

BOK CHOY

$12.00

black sesame, anchovy vinaigrette, pickled apricots, marcona almond

COLORADO WAGYU

$22.00

Green onion puree, mushroom, pickled daikon, crying tiger chimichurri

CRISPY CALAMARI

$14.00

Squid Ink Aioli, Banana Peppers, Lemon

SKEWERS

WAYGU TSUKUNE

$8.00

soy, egg yolk jam

CHILI PORK

CHILI PORK

$7.00

house kimchi

MARINATED TOFU SKEWER

$6.00

Miso, Peach Jam, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Chili Nuts

SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$9.00

koji butter, green onion, lemon

CHICKEN SKIN

CHICKEN SKIN

$4.00

soy, lemon, shiso

RAW

HAMACHI

$18.00

white ponzu, grape, serrano, basil

ABURI SALMON

$16.00

miso, charred serrano salsa, crispy shallot, green onion

NOODLES

MISO BACON

$18.00

pork broth, dashi, confit bacon, onsen egg, narutomaki, green onion, bean sprouts, chili flakes, black garlic oil, chili oil, crispy shallot

DEATHWISH

DEATHWISH

$19.00

chili-pork broth, dashi, confit bacon, onsen egg, narutomaki, green onion, bean sprouts, chili flakes, black garlic oil, chili oil, crispy shallot

PORK & SHRIMP TANTANMEN

PORK & SHRIMP TANTANMEN

$20.00

pork broth, dashi, sesame soy milk, chili paste, ground pork, shrimp, bok choy, onsen egg, chili oil, green onion, bean sprouts, crispy shallot

LEMON CHICKEN SHIO

LEMON CHICKEN SHIO

$18.00

chicken broth, dashi, crispy lemon glazed chicken, onsen egg, menma, green onion, bean sprouts, crispy shallot

PRIME RIB SHOYU

PRIME RIB SHOYU

$19.00

chicken broth, dashi, seared prime rib, onsen egg, marinated mushrooms, bok choy, green onion, bean sprouts, crispy shallot *Cannot be made gluten free

SPICY MUSHROOM

$18.00

mushroom dashi, chili, roasted mushrooms, bok choy, menma, green onion, bean sprouts, onsen egg, black garlic oil

DUCK MAZEMEN

$28.00

" BROTHLESS RAMEN"- Apricot Glazed Duck Leg, Sesame Noodles, Onsen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Bok Choy

KIDS CHICKEN RAMEN

$10.00

DESSERT

SESAME PANNA COTTA

$9.00

raspberry coulis, basil

PASSIONFRUIT SORBET

$6.00

SWEET RICE CAKE

$9.00

smoked caramel, kasu-lime ice cream

SIDES

NOODLES

$4.00

KIMCHI

$1.50

CHILI SAUCE

$1.00

MUSHROOMS

$2.00

EGG

$1.00

MENMA

$2.00

SPROUTS

$1.00

SHRIMP

$4.00

BACON

$3.00

BEER

SAPPORO BOTTLE

$7.00

OLD STYLE CAN

$6.00

WINE

ASSOBIO RED BLEND

$11.00+

Portugal $11/$30

MURPHY GOODE MERLOT

$10.00+

California $10/$30

MASSEREIA LI VELI PRIMITIVO

$12.00+

Italy $12/$32

LOIMER LOIS GRUNER

$12.00+

Austria $12/$42

CHUPACABARA BLANCA

$12.00+

Arizona $12/$42

FORGE CELLARS REISLING

$12.00+

New York 12/35

BICO AMARELO VINHO VERDE

$9.00+

Portugal $10/$25

FRANCOIS MONTAND BRUT

$12.00+

France $12/$32

SALCHETTO OBVIUS BIANCO

$15.00+

Italy $15/$52

GOOSECROSS CHARDONNAY (BTL ONLY)

$65.00

CLETO CHIARLI BRUT DE NOIR ROSE

$12.00+

Italy $12/$35

TRIENNES ROSE

$14.00+

France $14/$40

SAKE

CHIKA ONE CUP

$13.00

AKITABARE SHUNSETSU SPRING SNOW

$13.00+

Honjozo $13/$57

BLUE HUE

$14.00+

Honjozo $14/$72

OTOKOYAMA TOKUBETSU

$15.00+

Junmai $15/$74

SHIBATA BLACK YUZU

$30.00

Junmai ( Btl only, 200ml) $30

SHIBATA BLACK JUNMAI

$30.00

Junmai, ( Btl only, 200ml) $30

JOTO GREEN ONE

$13.00+

Junmai $13/$55

MOON RING TOKUBETSU

$15.00+

Junmai $15gls/$180 (1.8L bottle)

KAMOIZUMI KOMEKOME HAPPY BRIDE

$16.00+

Junmai $16/$60

COWBOY YAMAHAI

$22.00

Junmai Ginjo GLS ONLY, NO bottle sales

IPPONGI DENSHIN "YUKI"

$17.00+

Junmai Daiginjo, No bottle sales

DASSAI 45

$22.00

Junmai Daiginjo, GLS ONLY, NO bottle sales

HOYO FAIR MAIDEN

$19.00+

Junmai Daiginjo $19/$73

DEWAZAKURE OKA CHERRY BOUQUET

$15.00+

Junmai Daiginjo $15/$78

SHO CHIKU BAI

$10.00+

Nigori $10/$19

TOZAI SNOW MAIDEN

$12.00+

Nigori $12/$50

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$5.00

CLUB SODA

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ICED GREEN TEA

$2.50

ICED BLACK TEA

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$5.00

COKE

$2.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

ICED BLACK TEA

$2.50Out of stock

LEMONADE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

BARTENDER'S CHOICE MOCKTAIL

$7.00

COCONUT MOCKTAIL

$7.00

COCKTAILS

An Autumn Afternoon

$14.00

Tequila, persimmon liqueur, persimmon juice, cinnamon, lime

When the Coffee Gets Cold

$13.00

Gin, campari, coffee infused sweet vermouth

I Can Hear The Sea

$13.00

Shiso infused vodka, sake vermouth, lime, egg white, saline

FIREWORKS

$13.00

Mezcal, yuzu kosho, serrano, fresh citrus

OROCHI

$12.00

Bourbon, bermutto sake vermouth, simple

Floating Clouds

$14.00

vodka, pandan syrup, yellow chartreuse, lime, egg white, angostura bitters, club soda

GIN HIGHBALL

$6.00

lime

VODKA HIGHBALL

$6.00

grapefruit

WHISKEY HIGHBALL

$6.00

lemon

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

noodles, small plates, & skewers prepared in an authentic yet innovative way.

Location

4450 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

