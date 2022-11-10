Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mariners Cafe & Grocery

review star

No reviews yet

5001 Newport Coast Drive

Irvine, CA 92603

Order Again

Bakery

Breakfast Quiche

$5.25

Plain Bagel / No Cream Cheese

$2.50

Toasted Plain Bagel With Cream Jam & Butter

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, Jam & Butter,

$2.95

Toasted Plain Bagel With Cream Cheese, Jam & Butter

Muffin

$2.75

Freshly Baked Daily. Please Call Cafe For Today's Flavor Selection

Scone

$3.50

Freshly Baked Daily. Please Call Cafe For Today's Flavor Selection

Croissant

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$3.95

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$3.95

Bear Claw

$3.95

Sweet Crisps Bag

$8.00

Pop Tart

$2.85

Retail

Hu Chocolate Bar

$5.50

Hu Hunks

$6.75

Modern Oats

$3.75

Dirty Chips

$1.75

Sun & Swell

$2.85

Tossi Bar

$3.25

Yes Bar

$2.85

Super Pop Bar

$3.25

Kind Bar

$2.50

Twix

$1.50

Milky Way

$1.50

Kit Kat

$1.50

Snickers (Jumbo)

$2.25

Snickers (Regular)

$1.50

Kashi Granola Bar

$2.00

Nut Harvest

$2.85

Baby Ruth

$1.50

Cliff Bar

$2.75

Reese's Cup

$1.50

Hershey's

$1.50

Hershey's w/ Nuts

$1.50

Skittles

$1.50

Catering Packages

Seaside Package #1

$28.95

Beachfront Package #2

$31.95

Ocean Blue Package #3

$33.95

Sunset Package #4

$35.95

Breakfast Selections

Morning Breakfast Platter (pp)

$3.50

Bagel Platter (pp)

$2.75

Stuffed French Toast (pp)

$5.00

The Works (pp)

$8.00

Croissant Sandwich Platter (pp)

$5.75

Buttermilk Pancakes (pp)

$8.00

Old Fashioned Oatmeal (pp)

$4.50

Old Fashioned Oatmeal WITH Fruit (pp)

$5.50

Freshly Baked Quiche (pp)

$5.95

Freshly Baked Burrito Platter (pp)

$4.95

Seasonal Fruit Bowl (pp)

$2.95

Seasonal Fruit Bowl Platter Style (pp)

$3.75

Lunch Selections

Sandwich Platter Style (pp)

$8.95

Sandwich Boxed Style (pp)

$8.95

Wraps Platter Style (pp)

$8.95

Wraps Boxed Style (pp)

$8.95

Fresh Garden Side Salads (Family Style)

Classic Chicken Caesar - Family (pp)

$4.50

Mixed Greens - Family (pp)

$2.75

Cafe Cobb - Family (pp)

$4.75

Asian Sesame - Family (pp)

$4.50

Greek - Family (pp)

$4.50

Pizza Oven Selections

Standard Pepperoni 16"

$13.00

Standard Cheese 16"

$13.00

BYO (3 Topping) 16"

$14.50

5 Cheese Blend 16"

$14.50

Pacific Rim Selections

Korean BBQ Chicken (pp)

$9.95

Mandarin Orange Chicken (pp)

$10.95

Garlic Shrimp (pp)

$13.00

Kung Pao Chicken (pp)

$9.95

Chinese BBQ Pork (pp)

$10.95

Honey Walnut Shrimp (pp)

$13.95

Mexican Selections

Chicken Enchiladas (pp)

$9.95

Beef Enchiladas (pp)

$9.95

South of the Border Chili (pp)

$9.95

Beef Street Taco Bar (pp)

$9.00

Chicken Street Taco Bar (pp)

$9.00

Carnitas Street Taco Bar (pp)

$9.00

Beef Fajitas (pp)

$9.00

Chicken Fajitas (pp)

$9.00

Texas Mac n Cheese (pp)

$8.00

Carne Asada Style Flat Iron Steak (pp)

$11.95

Cheese Chile Rellenos (pp)

$10.95

Pasta & Italian Selections

Meat Lasagna (pp)

$9.95

Vegetarian Lasagna (pp)

$9.95

Cheese Stuffed Manicotti (pp)

$9.95

Giant Florentine Style Raviolis (pp)

$9.95

Spaghetti and Meatballs (pp)

$8.95

Coastal Shrimp Fettuccine (pp)

$10.50

Chicken Penne Pasta (pp)

$8.95

Cafe Selections

Grilled Atlantic Salmon (pp)

$12.95

Italian Chicken (pp)

$10.50

Baked Potato Bar (pp)

$8.95

Chicken Pot Pies (pp)

$8.25

Boneless Beef Short Ribs (pp)

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Parmesan (pp)

$11.00

Blackened Medallions of Mahi Mahi (pp)

$12.95

Oven Roasted 1/2 Chicken (pp)

$12.95

Outdoor BBQ Selections

Cheese Burgers & Hot Dogs (pp)

$8.95

Citrus Marinated Chicken Breast (pp)

$9.95

Baby Back Ribs (pp)

$14.95

Sizzling Sausages (pp)

$8.50

BBQ 1/2 Chicken (pp)

$10.95

Santa Maria Tri-Tip (pp)

$13.95

Dessert & Beverage Selections

Assorted Cookies (12)

$6.95

Fruit Turnovers (12)

$24.00

Eclairs (12)

$24.00

Layer Cake (12)

$24.00

Coffee (1-4 gal)

$18.65

Coffee (5+ gal)

$15.95

Gatorade (ea)

$2.25

Iced Tea (gal)

$14.25

Sparkling Lemonade (gal)

$14.25

Fresh Fruit Punch (gal)

$12.50

Bottled Water (ea)

$1.00

Canned Soda (ea)

$1.00

Bulk Water (Ea)

$0.20

Snapple (ea)

$2.45

Perrier (ea)

$2.25

Tropicana (ea)

$1.95

Izze (ea)

$2.25

Jarriots (ea)

$2.45

I.B.C. (ea)

$2.45

Case Of Water (48 Count)

$15.00

Hot Chocolate (Gal)

$14.25

Global Cafe

Fresh Fruit Display (pp)

$2.95

Fresh Garden Crudité & Relish Tray (pp)

$2.95

Baked French Brie (pp)

$3.75

Seafood Ceviche (pp)

$4.95

Domestic Cheese Display (pp)

$2.95

Whole Baked Salmon (pp)

Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Bruschetta (pp)

$2.50

Vegetable Quesadillas (pp)

$2.50

Beef Duxelle En Croute (pp)

$2.50

Ahi Tuna Tartar (pp)

$2.50

Smoked Salmon Canapes (pp)

$2.50

Petite Spinach Quiche (pp)

$2.50

Mandarin Chicken Skewers (pp)

$2.50

Teriyaki Beef Brochettes (pp)

$2.50

Coconut Fried Shrimp (pp)

$2.50

Spanicopita (pp)

$2.50

Chicken Empanadas (pp)

$2.50

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms (pp)

$2.50

Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops (pp)

$2.50

Poached Shrimp (per piece)

$1.95

Fresh Oysters on the ½ Shell (per piece)

$1.95

Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Meat (per piece)

Memorial Reception Buffet Package

Two choices from section “A”

$17.95

Two choices from section “B”

$17.95

Two choices from section “C”

$17.95

Buffet Package

$17.95

Misc Add Ons

Dance Floor Rental

$800.00

BBQ Meal

BBQ Meal

$5.00

Watet/Chips

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Blessings! An Honor to Humbly Serve You.

Website

Location

5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine, CA 92603

Directions

