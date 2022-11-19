Restaurant header imageView gallery

Global Quesadilla Company Town & Country

1,705 Reviews

$

189 Lamp and Lantern Village

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Popular Items

Mexico City Quesadilla
Santa Fe Quesadilla
Buffalo Quesadilla

QUESADILLAS

American Quesadilla

$14.99

A lot of everything. Flour tortilla, covered with Parmesan tomato sauce, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, cheddar, Monterey jack and provel.

Aztec Quesadilla

$12.49

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken, house made pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Quesadilla

$12.49

Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla

Cancun Quesadilla

$13.99

Like fajitas, except different. Your choice of chicken or steak, red and green pepper, pico de gallo, cheddar and Monterey jack, drizzled with our fajita sauce. Served with salsa, sour cream and guac.

Far East Quesadilla

$12.49

Our Teriyaki glazed chicken or steak, red and green pepper blend, red onions, shredded carrots, green onions and mozzarella on a flour tortilla.

Florentine Quesadilla

$11.49

Our old world recipe (okay, it's from 2004) spinach artichoke dip with diced tomatoes and mozzarella on a flour tortilla. Served with Parmesan tomato sauce.

Greek Quesadilla

$11.49

Ahhh, the Mediterranean. Black olives, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, mozzarella and feta stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of cucumber feta sauce. Wrap comes with lettuce.

Italian Quesadilla

$12.49

The classic Italian sandwich, improved. Our flour tortilla smothered with parmesan tomato sauce, Italian Sausage, red onions, red and green pepper blend, swimming in provel and mozzarella.

Memphis Quesadilla

$12.49

Sweet BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, and red onions with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese on a flour tortilla.

Mexico City Quesadilla

$12.49

The Original Quesadilla, with grilled chicken, steak or taco beef, cheddar, Monterey jack & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Milwaukee Quesadilla

$11.49

Mozzarella, provel, cheddar and Monterey jack, and pico de gallo on a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Montreal Quesadilla

$12.49

Ohhh Canada. Better than hockey, eh. Montreal seasoned steak, red and green pepper blend, provel, cheddar and Monterey jack on a flour tortilla. Served with garlic basil mayo.

New Orleans Quesadilla

$12.49

Blackened grilled chicken, pico de gallo, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla, Served with a side of southwest ranch.

Parma Quesadilla

$12.49

Grilled chicken, topped with our parmesan tomato sauce, and covered in provel and mozzarella.

Santa Fe Quesadilla

$12.49

Grilled chicken, fire roasted corn and black beans, bacon, pico de gallo with cheddar and Monterey jack, served in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

St. Louis Quesadilla

$12.49

Like Pizza but better. Our parmesan tomato sauce spread on a flour tortilla with pepperoni, Italian sausage, provel & mozzarella. Sooo gooood.

Texas Quesadilla

$12.49

Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.

WRAPS

American Wrap

$14.99

A lot of everything. Flour tortilla, covered with Parmesan tomato sauce, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, cheddar, Monterey jack, and provel.

Aztec Wrap

$12.49

Sweet and spicy grilled chicken, house made pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar and Montery jack in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Wrap

$12.49

Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack on a flour tortilla.

Cancun Wrap

$13.99

Like fajitas, except different. Your choice of chicken or steak, red and green peppers, pico de gallo, cheddar and Monterey jack, drizzled with our fajita sauce. Served with salsa, sour cream, and guac.

Far East Wrap

$12.49

Florentine Wrap

$11.49

Our old world recipe (okay, it’s from 2004) spinach artichoke dip with diced tomatoes and mozzarella on a flour tortilla. Served with a side of parmesan tomato sauce.

Greek Wrap

$11.49

Ahhh, the Mediterranean. Black olives, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinis, cucumbers and feta stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of cucumber feta sauce. Wrap comes with lettuce.

Italian Wrap

$12.49

The classic Italian sandwich, improved. Our flour tortilla smothered with parmesan tomato sauce, Italian Sausage, red onions, red and green pepper blend, swimming in provel and mozzarella.

Memphis Wrap

$12.49

Sweet BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, and red onions with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese on a flour tortilla.

Mexico City Wrap

$12.49

The Original Quesadilla, with grilled chicken, steak, or taco beef, cheddar, Monterey jack, and pico de gallo in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. Wrap comes with lettuce.

Milwaukee Wrap

$11.49

Mozzarella, provel, cheddar and Monterey jack, and pico de gallo on a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Montreal Wrap

$12.49

Ohhh Canada. Better than hockey, eh. Montreal seasoned steak, red and green pepper blend, provel, cheddar and Monterey jack on a flour tortilla. Served with garlic basil mayo.

New Orleans Wrap

$12.49

Blackened grilled chicken, pico de gallo, thick cut bacon, cheddar and Monterey jack on a flour tortilla. Served with a side of southwest ranch.

Parma Wrap

$12.49

Grilled chicken, topped with our parmesan tomato sauce, and covered in provel and mozzarella.

Santa Fe Wrap

$12.49

Grilled chicken, fire roasted corn and black beans, bacon, pico de gallo with cheddar and Monterey jack, served in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

St. Louis Wrap

$12.49

Like pizza but better. Our parmesan tomato sauce spread on a flour tortilla with pepperoni, Italian sausage, provel and mozzarella. Sooo gooood.

Texas Wrap

$12.49

Our smoky, sweet bbq sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, with cheddar and monterey jack on a flour tortilla.

SALADS

Aztec Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack topped with Aztec sauce & served with ranch.

Buffalo Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, diced red onions, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey jack all drenched in our wing sauce and ranch dressing. *Salad no longer comes with bleu cheese dressing and crumbles*

Greek Salad

$11.49

Loads of veggies! Black olives, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & pepperoncinis. Covered with feta & served with Greek dressing.

House Salad

$10.49

Diced tomatoes, black olives, red onions, provel, tons of croutons & our Italian dressing.

Mexico City Salad

$11.99

Just a great taco salad, enough said.

Montreal Salad

$11.99

Montreal seasoned steak, diced tomatoes, red and green peppers, provel served with croutons and Italian dressing.

New Orleans Salad

$11.99

Blackened grilled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, thick cut bacon, piled high with cheddar and monterey jack cheese and southwest ranch dressing. * Salad no longer comes with bleu cheese crumbles and dressing*

Santa Fe Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, fire roasted corn & black beans, thick cut bacon & pico de gallo served with cheddar & Monterey jack with Southwest ranch dressing.

Texas Salad

$11.99

Diced grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, diced tomatoes & red onions, all piled with cheddar and Monterey jack and striped with BBQ sauce. Served with ranch dressing.

'CHOS

Bleacher Chos

$11.99

For purists. A pile of our delicious tortilla chips, jalapenos, and our five cheese queso.

Buffalo Chos

$13.49

Our tortilla chips, grilled chicken, loads of bacon, tomatoes, and diced onions all smothered in wing sauce and covered in shredded lettuce with our five cheese queso.

Memphis Chos

$13.49

A heaping pile of tortilla chips, pulled pork, bacon, and diced onions all smothered in bbq sauce and covered with our five cheese queso. and topped with shredded lettuce.

Mexico City Chos

$13.49

A mound of our tortilla chips, pico de gallo, grilled chicken, taco beef, or steak, shredded lettuce and our five cheese queso.

New Orleans Chos

$13.49

Tortilla chips, blackened chicken, covered in bacon, fresh pico de gallo, smothered with our famous five cheese queso and topped with shredded lettuce.

Pangea Chos

$14.99

Huge order of tortilla chips, taco beef or grilled chicken, fire roasted corn and black beans, tomatoes red onions, black olives, jalapenos and shredded lettuce, along with a double order of our nearly famous five cheese queso.

Texas Chos

$13.49

Lotsa tortilla chips, lotsa chicken, lotsa bacon, lotsa onions, drizzled with our BBQ sauce, blanketed in shredded lettuce & served with our five cheese queso.

4 oz Sauces

4 oz BBQ Sauce

$0.99

4 oz Black Beans and Corn

$0.99

4 oz Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

4 oz Greek Dressing

$0.99

4 oz Guacamole

$2.99

4 oz Italian Dressing

$0.99

4 oz Pico de Gallo

$0.99

4 oz Queso

$2.99

4 oz Ranch

$0.99

4 oz Salsa

$0.99

4 oz Southwest Ranch

$0.99

SIDES

Sm Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Tomato salsa, housemade, every day.

Sm Chips & Queso

$3.99

Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Tomato salsa, housemade, every day.

Chips & Queso

$5.99

Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.

Chips & Guac

$5.99

Chip & Spin Art

$5.99

Spinach, artichoke and other delicious stuff.

Tortilla Chips

$3.49

4 oz Queso

$2.99

8 oz Queso

$4.49

Side of Chicken

$2.49

Side of Taco Beef

$2.49

Side of Steak

$2.49

Side Spin Dip

$4.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Reese's PB Cookie

$2.49Out of stock

Black & White Cookie

$2.49

Zapps Voodoo

$1.49

Sugar Cookie

$2.49Out of stock

BEVERAGES

12oz Bottle

$2.29

Now Offering Sodas with Pure Cane Sugar from Excel Bottling Company

4PK -12oz Bottle

$7.49

Now Offering Sodas with Pure Cane Sugar from Excel Bottling Company

Bottled Water

$0.99

KIDS

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.49

All Kids’ Quesadillas come with tortilla chips and a drink

Kids Pizzadilla

$5.49

All Kids’ Quesadillas come with tortilla chips and a drink

2 oz Sauces

2 oz Aztec

$0.79

2 oz BBQ

$0.79

2 oz Buffalo

$0.79

2 oz Fajita Sauce

$1.79

2 oz Feta Cucumber

$0.79

2 oz Garlic Basil Mayo

$0.79

2 oz Global Sauce

$0.99

2 oz Guac

$1.79

2 oz ParmesanTomato

$0.79

2 oz Queso

$1.79

2 oz Ranch

$0.79

2 oz Salsa

$0.79

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.79

2 oz Southwest Ranch

$0.79

2 oz Sriracha

$0.79

2 oz Teriyaki

$0.79
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
