Restaurant header imageView gallery

Global Pizza Villain

review star

No reviews yet

7923 Forsyth Boulevard

Clayton, MO 63105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

12" Specialty Pies

12" White Pie

$12.99

12" Pepperoni Pie

$12.99

12" Supreme Pie

$15.99

12" Meat Lovers Pie

$15.99

12" Fresh Pie

$13.99

12" Build Your Own Pie

12" Build Your Own Pie

Salads

House Salad

$13.00

Green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, gouda, candied pecans, and choice of dressing. Add Protein of your choice for additional cost.

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Extra Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

12" VEGAN Specialty Pies

12" VEGAN Pepperoni Pie

$16.99

12" VEGAN Supreme Pie

$16.99

Vegan sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms

12" VEGAN Buffalo Chicken Pie

$16.99

12" VEGAN Taco Pie

$16.99

12" VEGAN Build Your Own Pie

Toppings

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Extra Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Theres a new villain in town and he’s making pizza!

Location

7923 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton, MO 63105

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pastaria - St. Louis
orange star4.5 • 454
7734 Forsyth Blvd Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Taco Circus
orange starNo Reviews
7923 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Ivy Cafe - Coffee Tartines and Things
orange starNo Reviews
14 N Meramec Unit A Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Clayton
orange starNo Reviews
8007 Maryland Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Half & Half - 8135 Maryland Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
8135 Maryland Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clayton

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clayton
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston