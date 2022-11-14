Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Globe Coffee at The Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

229 W Wisconsin Avenue

Neenah, WI 54956

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado
Latte
Smoothies

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

In-house Bellweather roasted espresso, double shot

Latte

$3.85+

Espresso and milk, add optional flavor

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Espresso latte with extra foam, add optional flavor

Specialty Latte

$4.95+

Seasonal and house specialty lattes

Americano

$2.95+

Espresso with hot water

Breve

$3.85+

Espresso and half & half

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Brewed coffee with steamed milk of choice

Maple Tree Latte

$4.95+

Pure Maple Syrup + Pumpkin

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.95+

Brown Sugar + Cinnamon

Salted Caramel Brownie

$4.95+

Salted Caramel Mocha

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.25+

Roast of the day, with Bellweather roasted beans

Cafe au Lait

$2.75+

Brewed coffee with choice of steamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cold brewed coffee

Pour Over

$4.50

Red Eye

$3.20+

Brewed coffee with a shot of espresso

Bulk

$30.00+

Brewed coffee, (8) 12oz cups in a to-go box

Non-Coffee

Chai

$4.80+

Spiced black tea with steamed milk of choice

Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa

$2.75+

Ghirardelli chocolate hot cocoa, topped with whipped cream

Italian Soda

$2.75+

Matcha

$4.80+

Matcha with steamed milk of choice

Milk

$2.25+

Smoothies

$8.00

Real fruit blended with almond milk

Steamers

$2.50+

Steamed choice of milk and choice of flavor

Tea

$2.50

loose leaf tea steeped hot or iced

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Triple Berry

$3.95+

12 oz- 1/3 pump raspberry, 1/3 pump strawberry, 1/3 pump cherry syrups. Fill the rest with Sprite & Ice. 16 oz- 1/2 pump raspberry, 1/2 pump strawberry, 1/2 pump cherry syrups. Fill rest sprite and ice

Italian Cream Soda

$3.75+

Sno cones

$4.00

8 oz Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Blended Drink

$3.70+

8 oz Cortado

$3.50

Autumn Chai

$5.40+

Hazelnut + Chai

Peppermint Cocoa

$3.60+

Peppermint mocha + hot cocoa

Spice Girl

$3.70+

Spiced vanilla steamer

Cider

$2.00+

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$6.00+

Bottled Drinks

Soda Cans

$1.50

Juice

$2.00

Water Bottles

$0.75+

Izze

$2.00

Bagels

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$7.50

bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel

Toasted Bagel

$3.50

toasted bagel with butter

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Loaded Breakfast Burrito

Loaded Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Paninis

Turkey Avocado

$10.00

turkey, provolone, avocado, with chipotle mayo on grilled bread

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$8.50

gouda and aged cheddar with pesto on grilled bread

Soup/Salad

Cup

$3.50

Bowl

$4.50

Bread Bowl

$3.00

Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$10.00

Wraps

Turkey BLT

$10.00

Vegan Wrap

$10.00

tomato, spinach, red pepper, sweet potato with balsamic dressing

Sicilian Wrap

$10.00

Tortilla Wrap, Salami, pesto, cheese, tomato,

Gourmet Mac

Gourmet Mac

$6.00

Baked Potato

Baked Potato, sour cream, cheese, bacon

Potato

$4.50

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Wrap, & Cheddar

Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Quesadilla

$6.50

Bacon, Cheddar, Chipolte, Wrap

Bakery

Baked Oatmeal

$4.50

Rice Krispy

$2.50

Iced sugar cookie

$2.50

Donut

$3.00

DIY Cookie (1)

$2.75

DIY cookie (4 pack)

$10.00

Protein

Protein Bites- 1

$1.50

Protein Bites- 3

$4.00

String Cheese

$0.75

Gogo squeeze

$1.50

Goldfish

$1.00

Charcuterie Board

$10.00

Cheese, sausage, & Crackers

S'Mores

S'mores- serves 8

$10.00

Half S'mores- serves 4

$5.00

Specialty S'mores

$11.00

Half Specialty S'mores

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Within The Plaza, Globe Coffee operates on a year-round basis. Join us for a coffee, specialty drink, breakfast and lunch! If you would like to dine in house, please specify in the special requests section. Thank you!

Location

229 W Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah, WI 54956

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Globe Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fika Tea Bar
orange star4.4 • 250
207 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Bona Fide Juicery - Appleton
orange star4.7 • 201
111 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Neenah

Little Siam
orange star4.7 • 45
208 W Wisconsin Ave Neenah, WI 54956
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Neenah
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston