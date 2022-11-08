Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

Globe Hall BBQ & Kitchen

58 Reviews

$

4483 Logan St

Denver, CO 80216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chicken Fingers
Side Mac-N-Cheese

Starters

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Served with a side of ranch

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$6.00

Served with a side of ranch

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Fried chicken fingers tossed in your choice of BBQ sauce or Nashville hot sauce

Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Waffle Fries

$11.00

Topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans and jalapenos. Add Brisket or pork $3

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Nachos with Cheese sauce, Shredded cheese, Pico de gallo, Black beans, Sour cream and jalapenos add Brisket or Pork +$3

Mains

BBQ Sampler Platter

BBQ Sampler Platter

$25.00

Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Mac-n-cheese, Slaw, Potato salad, Bun (warmed, not toasted) Served with our signature BBQ sauce - Tofu & Jackfruit may be substituted instead of Meat

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$13.00

3 Brisket on Flour tortillas topped with Pico de gallo and Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$13.00

3 Pork Tacos on Flour tortillas topped with Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of our fire roasted salsa & sour cream.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Nachos with Cheese sauce, Shredded cheese, Pico de gallo, Black beans, Sour cream and jalapenos add Brisket or Pork +$3

White Cheddar Mac-N-Cheese

White Cheddar Mac-N-Cheese

$10.00

Made with creamy white cheddar sauce and sprinkled with Cheddar cheese

Jackfruit Tacos

Jackfruit Tacos

$12.00

3 Jackfruit Tacos sprinkled with Cheddar Cheese, served with a side of fire roasted salsa and sour cream. (vegan option, no cheese or sour cream)

Taco Sampler Platter

$25.00

6 Tacos (2 Pulled Pork, 2 Smoked Brisket, 2 Jackfruit) Chips & Salsa. A meal for two!

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

1/3 lb of Brisket on a warm brioche bun. Served with tater tots.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

1/3 lb of Pulled Pork on a warm brioche bun. Served with tater tots.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken topped with ranch, pickles, coleslaw, and Bacon. All on a warm brioche bun served with tater tots.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce topped with pickles and ranch. All on a warm brioche bun served with tater tots.

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

$12.00

Fried tofu topped with our signature BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles. Served with tater tots. Vegan

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich

$12.00

Vegan Jackfruit Sandwich served with Tots

Meat by Weight

1/4 Brisket

1/4 Brisket

$9.00
1/2 Brisket

1/2 Brisket

$18.00
Full Brisket

Full Brisket

$24.00
1/4 Pork

1/4 Pork

$8.00
1/2 Pork

1/2 Pork

$16.00
Full Pork

Full Pork

$20.00

Sides

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Apple Slaw

$4.00

Side Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Warm Bun

$0.75

Two flour tortillas

$0.75

Extra Pickles

$0.75

Extra Jalapenos

$0.75

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Brownie

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant and Music Venue in RiNo's historic Globeville neighborhood. We have all your BBQ favorites and have added vegetarian/vegan options along with tables for dinner/drinks in the restaurant and on the patio (no show ticket needed for dinner). Open at 5 anytime there is something on our calendar! www.globehall.com

Location

4483 Logan St, Denver, CO 80216

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Globe Hall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grabowski's - RiNo
orange star4.6 • 2,025
3350 Brighton Blvd Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Smok - The Source Hotel & Market Hall
orange starNo Reviews
3350 Brighton Blvd Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
3636 Chestnut Place Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3563 Wazee St. Denver, CO 80219
View restaurantnext
DIo MIo
orange star4.3 • 801
3264 A. Larimer ST Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Beckon
orange star4.6 • 234
2843 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston