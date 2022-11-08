Bars & Lounges
Barbeque
Globe Hall BBQ & Kitchen
58 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant and Music Venue in RiNo's historic Globeville neighborhood. We have all your BBQ favorites and have added vegetarian/vegan options along with tables for dinner/drinks in the restaurant and on the patio (no show ticket needed for dinner). Open at 5 anytime there is something on our calendar! www.globehall.com
4483 Logan St, Denver, CO 80216
