Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Gloria's café & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Tacos BYOT
Bacon & Eggs
Hashbrowns

Breakfast

1 LB Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.99

1 LB Chicken Fried Steak

$18.99

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.99

Bacon & Eggs

$11.99

Breakfast Croissant

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Chorimigas

$13.99

Chorizo & Eggs

$11.99

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Florentine Benedict

$12.95

Hamburger Patty & Eggs

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Machaca

$12.99

Migas

$11.99

Pork Chop & Eggs

$12.99

Sausage Link & Eggs

$11.99

Sausage Patty & Eggs

$10.99

Soyrizo & Eggs

$10.99

Steak & Eggs

$14.99

T-Bone Steak

$16.99

Texas Benedict

$12.99

Turkey Sausage & Eggs

$11.99

Western Breakfast

$11.99

Ham & Eggs

$9.99

SMK OR JALAPENO SAUSAGE

$11.99

Breakfast Burritos & Tacos

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Chorizo Burrito

$11.59

Cactus Burrito

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Green Chile Pork

$11.99

Tacos BYOT

$2.95

Soyrizo Burrito

$11.99

Green Chile Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Meat Lovers Burrito

$12.99

Breakfast Skillets

The Long Horn Skillet

$10.99

Sensation Skillet

$11.99

Veggie Skillet

$10.99

Country Skillet

$10.99

Meat Lover Skillet

$12.99

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$12.99

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

BCTM Omelette

$12.99

Acapulco Omelette

$13.99

Gloria's Omelette

$12.99

Denver Omelette

$11.99

Fajita Omelette

$14.99

Green Chile Pork Omelette

$13.99

Vegetable Omelette

$11.99

Texas Omelette

$11.99

Country Omelette

$12.99

Western Omelette

$12.99

Soyrizo Omelette

$12.99

Green Chile Chk Omelette

$13.99

Fetta Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Pancakes & Waffles

Logger Breakfast

$11.99

Short Stack Pancakes

$5.89

Silver Dollar Cakes

$5.89

Full Stack 3 Cakes

$6.89

French Toast

$7.99

Lumber Jack Breakfast

$14.99

Waffle

$7.99

Waffle Combo

$11.28

French Toast Combo

$11.28

CINN FRENCH TOAST

$9.99

CINN FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$13.28

BLINTZ

$9.99

BLINTZ COMBO

$13.28

All American Classics

Fish & Chips

$13.99

T-Bone Steak

$16.99

Pork Chop

$11.99

Ribeye

$15.99

Chicken Fried Steak/Chicken

$15.99

Chop Steak

$12.99

COD

$13.99

Pot Roast

$14.95

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Liver & Onions

$10.99

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$8.99

Meatloaf

$15.99

Fish Platter

$17.99

Pork Ribeye

$15.99

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Fajita Nachos

$9.99+

Machos Nachos

$8.99+

Onion Rings

$8.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Queso Fries

$8.99

Queso Tots

$8.99

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.99

Tater Tots Chili Pie

$8.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

Fried Zucc

$8.99Out of stock

GREEN CHILI PORK

$8.99

Chili Nachos

$8.99

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

Triple layer

$9.99

Bakery

3 Leches Cake

$4.25

Apple Pie

$2.99+

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Blueberry Pie

$4.25+

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$4.25+

Cake {Misc}

$4.99

Caramel Apple Pie

$4.25

Carrot Cake

$3.59+

Cherry Pie

$2.99+

Chocolate Cake

$4.25+

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Cookie {Misc}

$2.25

Cranberry Muffin

$2.99

Danish

$3.99

Key Lime Pie

$4.25+

Lava Cake

$3.95

Muffin {Misc}

$2.99

New York Cheese Cake

$4.25+

Pecan Pie

$3.25+

Pistachio Muffin

$2.99

Pumpkin Pie

$2.99+

Red Velvet Muffin

$2.99

Resses Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.99

Tiramisu

$4.25+

Red Velvet

$2.89+

Lemon Meregue

$2.25+

Bundt Cake

$3.25+

Banana Toffee Cake

$4.99+

Blueberry Flapjack Cake

$4.25+

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$4.25+

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$4.25+

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.99+

Bagel

$2.45

Burgers

Good Old Fashioned Burger

$8.99

California Burger

$12.99

Sourdough Cheese Burger

$11.99

Bacon & Cheese Burger

$12.99

Jalapeno Burger

$10.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Hawaiian Burger

$10.99

Cedar Park Burger

$13.99

Gloria's Cheese Burger

$12.99

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Burger

$12.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Blue Buffalo Burger

$11.99

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Bob's Burger

$11.99

Stuarts Chili Burger

$11.99

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.99

California Burrito

$11.99

Pastor Burrito

$11.99

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Carnitas Burrito

$11.99

B.R.C. Burrito

$7.99

Gringo Burrito

$12.99

Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada Plate

$10.99

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$10.99

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$9.99

Veggie Enchilada Plate

$9.99

Rise & Shine Breakfast

Oatmeal

$6.99

Avocado Toast

$6.99

Skinny Me

$8.99

Granola Bowl

$9.99

Salads

Gloria's Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

South West Chicken Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$13.99

The Wedge Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$4.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Not a Caesar Salad

$12.99

SOUP

$7.99+

Keto Bowl

$14.99

Sandwiches

Turkey Melt

$11.99

The Club

$14.95

Chicken Melt

$12.99

Pastrami Reuben

$13.99

1/2 Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Fried Chicken/Steak

$12.99

Philly Steak

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Torta Sandwich

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Monte Cristo

$14.99

Ortega Beef Melt

$14.95

Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

BLT

$10.99

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.99

HTS

$9.99

BLTA Wrap

$10.99

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$9.99

BBQ Brisket

$12.99

BBQ Pull Pork

$12.99

Side Orders

Bacon

$3.75

Beans

$2.95

Burger Patty Side

$4.99

Corn Beef Hash Side

$3.99

French Fries

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$2.85

Guacamole

$3.99

1/2Half Biscuits & Gravy

$3.99

Ham Steak

$4.95

Hashbrowns

$3.59

Jalapenos

$0.99

One Egg

$1.45

One Enchilada

$3.00

One Pancake

$2.25

Rice

$2.50

One Taco

$3.00

Three Tortillas

$1.99

Toast

$1.95

Turkey Sausage

$3.95

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$4.59

1/2 BACON

$1.99

1/2 SAUSAGE

$1.99

1/2 SAUSAGE PATTY

$1.99

SAUSAGE LINK

$3.75

QUEZO

$2.95

GRAVY

$2.98

COUNTRY POTATOS

$2.75

PORK CHOP Side

$3.25

Side CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$4.99

Side CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$4.25

RIBEYE Side

$5.99

T-BONE Side

$6.99

CHORIZO Side

$3.75

FAJITA TACO

$4.25

Pico

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Avocado

$1.25

SAUSAGE PATTY

$3.75

Chili Pork Side

$4.99

Sliced Tomato

$1.25

Grits

$3.99

Chile Relleno

$4.99

TOTS

$2.99

Oatmeal

$4.99

South of The Border

Taco Plate

$11.99

Tostada Plate

$11.99

Chile Rellenos

$12.99

Chimichanga

$11.99

Tres Amigos

$15.99

Fajita Plate

$15.99

GUIZADA

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Gordo plate

$25.99

SENIOR

SR. FISH & CHIPS

$9.99

LIVER & ONIONS

$8.99

SR. COD

$8.99

SR. CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$9.99

SR. CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$9.99

SR. CHOP STK

$8.99

SR. FRIED SHRIMP

$8.99

SR. ENCHILADAS

$7.99

SR. SPAGHETTI

$7.99

SR. GARDEN CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

SR. PORK CHOP

$9.99

SR. TOP SIRLOIN

$9.99

SR. MEATLOAF

$9.99

SOUP

Tortilla Soup

$5.99+

Minestrone

$5.99+

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Freshly Brewed Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.99+

Apple Juice

$2.99+

Regular Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.59

Coffee

$2.99

KIDS DRINK

$1.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

LRG O.J

$3.99

Coke Mexican

$3.29

WATER BOTTLE

$2.99

SPECIALTY DRINKS

MONSTER

$3.99

EXPRESSO MOCHA

$3.99

JARRITOS

$3.29

FRAPUCCINO

$3.99

COKE MEXICAN

$3.29

TOPO CHICO

$3.29

RED BULL

$3.99

SAN PELEGRINO

$2.99

Merchandise

Hat

$25.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Breakfast

KIDS BACON & EGG BREAKFAST

$5.99

KIDS BEAR CAKE

$5.99

KIDS WAFFLE COMBO

$5.99

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

KIDS PANCAKE COMBO

$5.99

KIDS CEREAL BREAKFAST

$5.99

KIDS SILVER DOLLAR CAKES

$5.99

Lunch/ Dinner

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.99

KIDS PIZZA

$5.99

KIDS HOT DOG

$5.99

KIDS CORN DOG

$5.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.99

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.99

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.99

KIDS ENCHILADA PLATE

$5.99

KIDS TACO PLATE

$5.99

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

