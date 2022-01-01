Restaurant header imageView gallery

Glorified Food Truck 1018 N. 5th St.

review star

No reviews yet

1018 N. 5th St.

Abilene, TX 79601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Glorified Toasty

Single

Single

$5.25

Single patty with cheese

Double

Double

$6.25

Double meat and double cheese

Triple

Triple

$7.00

Triple meat and triple cheese

Fries

Regular

Regular

$2.00

Regular order of fries

Large

Large

$4.00

Large fries

Baloney

Baloney

Baloney

$6.00

Gourmet Baloney sandwich with cheese and potato chips for a bit of crunch!

Can Soda

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary food truck ready to serve the community.

Location

1018 N. 5th St., Abilene, TX 79601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Front Porch Coffee Co and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
702 N. 2nd Street Abilene, TX 79601
View restaurantnext
The Local - Abilene
orange star4.0 • 62
250 Cypress St Abilene, TX 79601
View restaurantnext
Grain Theory - Downtown Abi
orange starNo Reviews
202 Pine Street, Suite 201 Abilene, TX 79601
View restaurantnext
Galveston Seafood Company
orange starNo Reviews
818 East Highway 80 Abilene, TX 79602
View restaurantnext
Blu Barrel Bar & Grill Abilene - 2534 S Treadaway Blvd Abilene TX 79602
orange starNo Reviews
2534 S Treadaway Blvd Abilene, TX 79602
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - Abilene
orange starNo Reviews
2419 N. Judge Ely Blvd Abilene, TX 79601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Abilene

Cypress Street Station
orange star4.4 • 887
158 Cypress St Abilene, TX 79601
View restaurantnext
The Shed Market - 7925 Buffalo Gap Rd Abilene, TX 79606
orange star4.9 • 713
7925 Buffalo Gap Rd Abilene, TX 79606
View restaurantnext
The Local - Abilene
orange star4.0 • 62
250 Cypress St Abilene, TX 79601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Abilene
San Angelo
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Granbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston