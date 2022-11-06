A map showing the location of Glorious Coffee & Teas - location 2 122 E 109th AveView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Glorious Coffee & Teas - location 2 122 E 109th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

122 E 109th Ave

Crown Point, IN 46307

Order Again

CHILLERS

CH WHITE CHOCOLATE CARAMEL COOKIE

CH MADGASCAR VANILLA CARAMEL

CH COCO LOCO

CH COOKIES N CREME

CH RASPBERRY DAZZLE

CH BANANA ANA

CH BIRTHDAY CAKE

CH BUTTER RUM

CH CHOCOLATE CARAMEL TURTLE

CH MOCHA VOLTAGE

CH CREME KIT-KAT

CH ENGLISH TOFFEE

CH LOCAL FAVORITE

CH MALTED MOCHA

CH MINT CHOCOLATE BOMB

CH MINT KIT-KAT

CH MOCHA CARAMEL VOLTAGE

CH MOCHA COCONUT

CH PISTACHIO CREME

CH RED VELVET COOKIE

CH SLEIGH RIDE

CH SUGAR COOKIE

CH ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE

CH ULTIMATE COOKIE

CH VANILLA VOLTAGE

CH WHITE CHCOCOLATE CHERRY COOKIE

CH WHITE CHOCOLATE ALMOND COOKIE

CH WHITE CHOCOLATE COOKIE

CH STRAWBERRY SUPREME

CH WHITE CHOCOLATE CARAMEL VOLTAGE

CH VERY VANILLA

CH PEPERMINT MOCHA

CH PUMPKIN SPICE

CH CARAMEL BLAST

CH COTTON CANDY

CH STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

CH GINGERBREAD

CH SNICKERDOODLE

COD

ORIGIN

FLAVOR

DECAF

ORIGIN/REFILL

FLAVOR/REFILL

DECAF/REFILL

HOT DRINKS

HT LATTE

HT ITALIAN CAPPUCINO

HT CAFE MOCHA

HT WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

HT AMERICANO

HT ESPRESSO

HT HOT CHOCOLATE

HT WHITE HOT CHCOCLATE

HT CHAI LATTE

HT MOCHA CARAMEL LATTE

HT COFFEE WITH A SHOT

HT CAFE BREVE

HT CAFE AU LAIT

HT CARAMEL APPLE NUT LATTE

HT FLAT WHITE

HT LOCAL FAVORITE

HT MADGASCAR VANILLA LATTE

HT PISTACHIO CREME

HT STEAMER

HT SUGAR COOKIE

HT TEA

HT VANILLA CARAMEL LATTE

HT WHITE CHCOCLATE CARAMEL LATTE

HT IRISH CREME LATTE

HT MATCHA LATTE

HT PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

HT SLIGH RIDE MOCHA

HT WHITE CHCOLATE ALMOND LATTE

HT PEPERMINT MOCHA

HT RED VELVET LATTE

HT CARMEL TURTLE MOCHA

HT LONDON FOG LATTE

BC PINK HOT CHOC

HT MOCHA COCONUT

HT SNICKERDOODLE

HT GINGERBREAD

HT CARAMEL MACCHIATO

OVER ICE

ICE/WATER

ICED AMERICANO

ICED CAFE AU LAIT

ICED CAFE BREVE

ICED CAPPUCCINO

ICED CHAI TEA LATTE

ICED COFFEE

ICED COLD BREW

ICED LATTE

ICED MOCHA

ICED PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

ICED TEA

ICED TEA LEMONADE

ICED WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

ICED LEMONADE

NITRO COLD BREW

ICED MATCHA TEA LATTE

ICED VANILLA CARAMEL LATTE

ICED PEPPERMINT MOCHA

ICED MACCHIATO

ICED SNICKERDOODLE

ICED GINGERBREAD

ICED POPPIN' LEMONADE

$3.95+

REFRESHERS

STRAWBERRY ACAI REFRESHER

DRAGONFRUIT MANGO REFRESHER

VANILLA BLUE SKY REFRESHER

REDBULL INFUSED REFRESHER

$5.25+

WATERMELON BREEZE REFRESHER

VERY BERRY REFRESHER

MATCHA BLUESKY REFRESHER

COLD DRINKS

ICED TEA LEMONADE

ICED LEMONADE

ICED CAPPUCCINO

ICED COFFEE

ICED COLD BREW

ICED TEA

NITRO COLD BREW

ICE/WATER

SEASONAL COLD BREW W/ TOPPER

$4.45+

SEASONAL COLD BREW NO TOPPER

$3.95+

FRUIT TEA

BYO FRUIT TEA

$4.95

FT WATERMELON KIWI

$4.95

FT HONEYDEW LITCHI

$4.95

FT DRAGONFRUIT & BLUE CORAL

$4.95

FT MANGO PINEAPPLE

$4.95

FT STRAWBERRY RASPBERRY

$4.95

MILK TEA

MT TARO

$4.95

MT VANILLA

$4.95

MT CHOCOLATE

$4.95

MT HONEY DEW

$4.95

MT MATCHA

$4.95

BYO MILK TEA

$4.95

BAGELS

BLUBERRY BAGEL

$1.75

PLAIN BAGEL

$1.75

CINNAMON RAISIN BAGEL

$1.75

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$1.75

WHOLE WHEAT BAGEL

$1.75

CROISSANT

PLAIN CROISSANT

$2.45

BREADS

BANANA BREAD

$2.95

RED VELVET BREAD

$2.95

MARBLE BREAD

$2.95

LEMON BREAD

$2.95

POUND CAKE

$2.95

CHOCOLATE BREAD

$2.95

SEASONAL BREAD

$2.95

MUFFINS

BANANA NUT MUFFIN

$2.40

BLUBERRY BUTTERMILK MUFFIN

$2.40

CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$2.40

CINNAMON ROLLS

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.75

CREAM CHEESE SPREAD

PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$0.75

LIGHT CREAM CHEESE

$0.75

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE

$0.75

ONION CHIVE CREAM CHEESE

$0.75

VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE

$0.75

DANISHES

CHEESE DANISH

$2.65

CHERRY DANISH

$2.65

APPLE DANISH

$2.65

CINNNAMON ALMOND DANISH

$2.65

OPEN PRICE ITEM

CUSTOM ITEM

BROWNIE

FUDGE BROWNIE

$1.75

SALTED CARAMEL BROWNIE

$1.75

CAKE POP

BIRTHDAY CAKE POP

$1.59

CHOCOLATE CAKE POP

$1.59

COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.25

COFFEE CAKE

Coffee cake

$2.45

HASHBROWN

HASHBROWN

$0.99

UNCOFFEE

BANANA BERRY SPLIT

CHOCOLATE AVALANCHE

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL AVALANCHE

COOKIE CRUMBLE

STRAWBERRY CHILLER

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

BANANA CHILLER

BANANA SMOOTHIE

RASPBERRY CHILLER

RASPBERRY SMOOTHIE

MANGO CHILLER

MANGO SMOOTHIE

STRAWBERRY VANILLA AVALANCHE

VANILLA CARAMEL AVALANCHE

VANILLA AVALANCHE

COTTON CANDY AVALANCHE

BIRTHDAY CAKE AVALANCHE

WHOLE BEAN

1LB DECAF

$12.99

1LB DECAF ESPRESSO

$12.99

1LB COLOMBIAN

$12.99

1LB ETHIOPIAN

$12.99

1LB COSTA RICA

$12.99

1LB FRENSH ROAST

$12.99

1LB ESPRESSO

$12.99

1LB SUMATRA

$12.99

1/2 LB DECAF

$7.99

1/2 LB DECAF ESPRESSO

$7.99

1/2 LB COLOMBIAN

$7.99

1/2 LB ETHIOPIAN

$7.99

1/2 LB COSTA RICA

$7.99

1/2 LB FRENSH ROAST

$7.99

1/2 LB ESPRESSO

$7.99

1/2 LB SUMATRA

$7.99

SANDWICHES

TURKEY SAUSAGE EGG N CHEESE MUFFIN

$2.95

TURKEY SAUSAGE EGG N CHEESE CROISSANT

$2.95

TURKEY SAUSAGE EGG N CHEESE BAGEL

$2.95

TURKEY SAUSAGE EGG WHITE N CHEESE MUFFIN

$2.95

SPINACH FETA N CHEESE WRAP

$2.95

EGG N CHEESE BAGEL

$2.65

EGG N CHEESE CROISSANT

$2.65

EGG N CHEESE MUFFIN

$2.65

EGG BAGEL

$2.35

EGG CROISSANT

$2.35

EGG MUFFIN

$2.35

EGG N CHEES WRAP

$2.49

SOUTHWEST BREAKFAST WRAP

$2.49

PLANT BASED ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.95

SALADS

Extra Chicken

$1.50

SOUTHWEST SALAD WRAP

$6.95

SWEET KALE SALAD BOWL

$6.95

SWEET KALE SALAD WRAP

$6.95

BROCOLLI CRUNCH SALAD BOWL

$6.95

BROCOLLI CRUNCH SALAD WRAP

$6.95

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$6.95

WRAPS

VEGGIE WRAP

$6.95

BYO WRAP

$6.95

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$6.95

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$6.95

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$6.95

BOTTLED DRINKS

BAI JUICE

$2.69

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

CHIPS

$1.09

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.95

HONEY STICKS

$0.50

PROTIEN BOX

$6.95

COCA COLA BOTTLE

$1.99

MERCH

TEA CAN 30 CT

$9.99

TEA CAN 50 CT

$14.99

SYRUP BOTTLE

$9.99

HOT COCOA CUP

$9.99

LIP BALM SINGLE

$2.99

LIP BALM 2 for 5

$5.00

Pumpkin coffee

$8.00

GLORIOUS HOLIDAY TUMBLER

$5.99

Plastic Color Tumbler

$19.99

Stainless Steel Tumbler

$24.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

122 E 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307

Directions

