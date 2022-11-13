Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Gastropubs

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

280 Reviews

$$

126 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Popular Items

Glory Burger
Fish Cake Sandwich
Panella Sandwich

Starters

Cheese & Salumi

Cheese & Salumi

$22.00

ROTATING MEAT & CHEESE BOARD FEATURING DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL OFFERINGS AND HOMEMADE BREAD

Wings

Wings

$16.00

CHIPOTLE LIME SAUCE, HOUSE ROQUEFORT BLEU CHEESE

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

AGED CHEDDAR, COOPER SHARP (ADD BACON + 3)

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

HOUSE MADE KETCHUP & AIOLI

Olive & Hummus Plate

Olive & Hummus Plate

$15.00

ASSORTED HUMMUS WITH MIXED OLIVES, MARINATED FETA, GRILLED PITA

Octopus

Octopus

$20.00

LEEK, SERRANO, SPINACH, NDUJA AIOLI

Saltena Vegan

$7.00

Saltena Beef

$7.00

Saltena Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Shishitos

$13.00

Kibbe Naya

$15.00

Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Feta Stix

$15.00

Mussel Mousse

$15.00

Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Squash Gnudi Salad

$15.00

Quinoa-Maitake Salad

$15.00

Soup

BULGARIAN FETA, TOASTED SOURDOUGH
French Onion

French Onion

$12.00

DAY OLD BREAD, GRUYERE

Beef Chili

$16.00Out of stock

Pasta Y Fagioli Soup

$13.00

Sandwiches

Porchetta Sandwich

Porchetta Sandwich

$17.00

ROASTED PORK BELLY, BRAISED GREENS, SHARP PROVOLONE

Glory Burger

Glory Burger

$16.00

COOPER SHARP CHEESE, LTO BY REQUEST

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

HORSERADISH AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLED ONION

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$16.00

SMOKED HAM, COOPER SHARP, GRUYERE, HOUSEMADE SOURDOUGH

Kielbasa

Kielbasa

$16.00

HOUSE MADE SMOKED POLISH SAUSAGE, APPLE-BEET SLAW, PRETZEL ROLL, MUSTARD, CRISPY RED POTATOES, GARLIC AIOLI

Fish Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Specials

BEER BATTERED HADDOCK, OLD BAY FRIES, HONEY MUSTARD SLAW, MALT VINEGAR AIOLI

Panella Sandwich

$15.00

Hoagie

$16.00

Merguez Wrap

$17.00

Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Lamb Shank

$35.00

Fritanga

$26.00

In The Biz Zoodle Salad

$10.00

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Cheese For Sour Beer

$6.00

Kabocha Squash

$22.00

Dessert

Two Mexican style warm cream filled doughnuts

Mousse

$12.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Banana Ice Cream

$12.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

This Must Be the Place!

Website

Location

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen image
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen image
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
Map
