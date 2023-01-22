A map showing the location of Glory Days Beachside Grill Seal BeachView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Glory Days Beachside Grill Seal Beach

617 Reviews

$$

620 Pacific Coast Highway

Seal Beach, CA 90740

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger
Full Fries

Basket of Thrills

Avocado Toast

$8.50
Beachside Bruschetta

Beachside Bruschetta

$12.25

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.75+

Chips & Salsa

$8.95

Deli Platter

$9.95

FNL Fries

$12.75

Fried Mozzarella

$10.75

Fried Mushrooms

$10.75

Fried Zucchini

$10.75

FRINGS

$10.75

Full Fries

$7.95

Half Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Half Fried Zucchini

$7.00

Half Fries

$4.50

Half Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Half Onion Rings

$7.00
Hawaiian Shrimp Truck Skillet

Hawaiian Shrimp Truck Skillet

$16.95

Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$15.95+

Macho Nachos

$15.95
Monster Fries

Monster Fries

$13.75

Onion Rings

$10.75

Pastrami Tacos

$11.75

Pickles Egg and Pretzels

$4.00

Quesadilla

$10.25

Rucker Style Fries

$12.75

Side Sauce

$1.50
Skillet Tater Tots

Skillet Tater Tots

$11.95
Sliders

Sliders

$11.95

Veggie Snacker

$7.95

Pickeled Egg

$3.50

Fresh Salads

Antipasto Salad

$13.50+

Beachside Cobb Salad

$15.95
Bleu Cheese Wedge

Bleu Cheese Wedge

$14.25

Chef Salad

$15.95

Chicken Salad

$15.95

House Salad

$9.25

Side Salad

$4.50

Southwestern Salad

$15.95
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.95

Burgers & Dogs

All Beef Hot Dog

$11.25
Cali Bacon Avocado Burger

Cali Bacon Avocado Burger

$15.75

Cheeseburger

$13.25

Garden Burger

$12.95

Hamburger

$12.25

Heartwell Burger

$12.95

Louisiana Hot Link

$11.65

Mushroom Jack Burger

$14.95

Patty Melt

$13.95
Southwestern Bacon Burger

Southwestern Bacon Burger

$15.95

The Fridge

$16.75

Turkey Bacon Melt

$13.95

Turkey Burger

$12.95

Veggie Patty Wrap

$12.95

Wheat Wrap Burger

$12.95

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Chips

$16.25

Fish & Shrimp Sampler Combo

$15.25

Fish Tacos

$13.95

Fried Shrimp

$12.25+

Hawaiian Shrimp Truck

$16.95

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Pizza

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$13.95

10" Jack-Be-Bo's Pizza

$14.95

10" Margherita Pizza

$14.95

10" Pastrami Pizza

$14.95

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$23.95

16" Jack-Be-Bo's Pizza

$25.95

16" Margherita

$25.95

16" Pastrami Pizza

$25.95

Rice Skillets

Cajun Skillet

$14.95

Chicken & Asparagus Skillet

$14.95

Chicken Fried Rice Skillet

$14.95

Hawaiian Shrimp Truck Skillet

$16.95

Veggie Bowl Skillet

$14.95

Cold Sandwiches

Cali Light Turkey Sandwich

$14.75

Cold Italian Sub

$14.75

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.75

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.75

Turkey Sandwich

$14.75

Hot Sandwiches

Beef Dip

$14.75

Beef Parmigiana Sandwich

$15.95

BLT

$10.95

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.75

Frisco Bread

$9.75
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Hot Italian Sub

$14.75

Pastrami

$15.75

Pasta!!!

6-Cheese Ravioli

$15.75

Beef Parmesan

$15.95

Beef Ravioli

$15.75

Chicken Marinara

$15.95

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Spaghetti

$13.75

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.99

Islander Ray

$9.95
Montana Greg

Montana Greg

$9.95

Root Beer Float

$6.50

Sides

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Beef Patty

$5.00

Avocado

$2.50

Bacon

$2.50

1000 dressing

$1.50

Baja

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Chipotle Mayo

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Hot Buffalo

$1.50

Italian

$1.50

Lays Chips

$1.50

Malt Vinegar

Medium Buffalo

$1.50

Mild Buffalo

$1.50

Olive Oil

Ranch

$1.50

Red Wine Vinegar

Salsa

$1.50

Tartar Sauce

$1.50

Teriyaki

$1.50

Sportsman’s Breakfast

1 egg any style

$3.00

2 pieces of toast

$3.95

3 bacon

$4.45

3 sausage links

$4.45

Avocado Jack's Bacon Omelette

$13.45
Beachside 2-Egg Breakfast

Beachside 2-Egg Breakfast

$8.95

Biscuit 'n Gravy Breakfast

$9.45

Biscuit Slider Breakfast Sandwich

$10.45

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.45

Breakfast Burrito

$8.45+

Breakfast Tacos

$10.45

BYO Omelette

$10.45+

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.45

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.45

Chorizo Burrito

$9.45

Chorizo con Huevos Americano

$10.45

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$11.45

Coffee

$2.75

Egg White Omelette

$11.45

French Toast

$9.45

Home Fries

$4.95

Hot Tea

$2.75

Large Fluffy Pancakes

$9.45

Milk

$2.75

Montana Greg

$9.75

Oatmeal & Toast

$7.45

Orange Juice/ tomato Juice

$3.75

side of Biscuits and Gravy

$6.45

Side of Fruit

$4.95

side of Hash Browns

$4.75

Skillet Tater Tots

$9.95

Sunrise Breakfast

$5.95

The Big J

$10.45+

The Hawaiian

$10.45

The Legend

$10.45+

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$9.45+

Sides

2 Pieces of Toast

$2.75

3 Sausage Links

$3.50

3 Strips of Bacon

$3.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.75

Hash Browns

$3.50

Home Fries

$3.75

One Egg any Style

$2.50

Side of Fruit

$4.95

Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.95

Tomato Juice

$4.95

Beer

Coors Light

$6.50+

Bud Light

$6.50+

Michelob Ultra

$6.50+

Coors Light

$6.50+

Bud Light

$6.50+

Michelob Ultra

$6.50+

805

$8.50+

Big Wave

$8.50+

Blue Moon

$8.50+

Dos XX

$8.50+

Mango Cart

$8.50+

Modelo

$8.50+

Stella Artois

$8.50+

Hop Hazy

$10.15+

Sculpin

$10.15+

Spacedust

$10.15+

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Budweiser Zero

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Lite

$6.00

Dos XX Amber

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Night Owl

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Coors Lite

$6.00

Guiness

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$6.50

PBR

$6.50

Ranch Water

$6.50

Truly Lemonade

$6.00

Twisted tea

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Liquor

Vodka

$7.15+

Whiskey

$7.15+

Tequila

$7.15+

Rum

$7.15+

Gin

$7.15+

Liqueur

$9.15+

Milk & Juices

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Wine

14 Hands Merlot

$10.00

CK Mondavi Cabernet

$8.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$15.75

Murphy-Goode Cabernet

$11.65

Murphy-Goode Pinot Noir

$11.65

14 Hands Merlot Bottle

$30.00

CK Mondavi Cab Bottle

$24.00

La Crema Pinot Noir Bottle

$47.00

Murphy Goode Cab Bottle

$35.00

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$4.50+

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Specialty Drinks

Adios

$12.15

Amaretto Sour

$10.50

Black Russian

$9.15

Black Widow Martini

$11.15

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Blowjob Shot

$8.15

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$11.15

Cosmo

$11.15

Dirty Shirley

$8.50

God Father

$10.50

Gummy Bear

$9.15

John Daily

$8.50

Kamikaze

$7.15

LA Water

$12.15

Lemon Drop

$12.15

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.15

Maragaritas

$9.50+

Mexican Sunset

$10.50

Midori Sour

$11.15

Mules

$10.50

Old Fashioned

$11.15

Paloma

$9.15

Peach Paradise Martini

$12.50

Roller Skate Skinner Margarita

$12.50

Scooby Snack

$8.50

Sucker Punch Martini

$12.50

Tequila Sunset

$12.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Washington Apple

$12.50

Watermelon Martini

$12.50

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$11.15

Water

H2O

Soda H2O

White Wine

Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$9.50

Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc

$9.25

CK Mondavi Chardonnay

$8.00

CSM Riesling

$12.00

KJ Chardonnay

$13.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$15.75

Mimosa

$8.00

Stanford Champagne

$8.00

Woodbridge White Zin

$8.00

Benvolio Bottle

$29.00

Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Ck Mondavi Chard Bottle

$24.00

CSM Reisling Bottle

$36.00

KJ Chard Bottle

$39.00

La Crema Chard Bottle

$47.00

Champagne Bottle

$24.00

Woodbridge White Zin Bottle

$24.00

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Iced Cofee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Tshirts

Short Sleeve

$22.00

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Employee Tshirts

Short Sleeve

$12.00

Long Sleeve

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

620 Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

