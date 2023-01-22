American
Bars & Lounges
Glory Days Beachside Grill Seal Beach
617 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
620 Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Seal Beach
Jamba - 000489 - Old Ranch Town Center
4.2 • 695
12430 Seal Beach Boulevard Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurant