Glou Wine Bar

406 Rogers Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Pies

Classic Thanksgiving pies available for pickup!

Double-Crust Apple

$28.00+

Our flakey all-butter crusts surround tart Granny Smith apples with autumnal spices.

Spiced Pumpkin

$22.00+

Silky and spiced pumpkin custard baked in our flakey all-butter crust.

Gooey Pecan

$28.00+

Toasted Pecan baked in a gooey syrupy sauce in our all butter crust

Brix Haus Ice Cream Pints

Cinnamon Latte

$12.00

Salted Caramel

$12.00

Maple Bourbon

$12.00

Basic V

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
SaturdayClosed
Brooklyn-style pan pizza, fantastic natural wines, maybe even some cool pet-nats. Plus some fresh baked cookies and desserts. Our pizzas are inspired by Detroit, but raised in Brooklyn. Twice baked, with a cheesy crust, and then loaded with fresh toppings.

406 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225

