Glow Alchemy Kitchen 955 Pierremont Rd

955 Pierremont Rd

Shreveport, LA 71106

Food

Appetizers

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Micro Green Salad, Green Goddess Drizzle, Toasted Multigrain, Sunflower "Parm"

Dip Duo

$13.00

Beet Hummus, Spinach-Artichoke Dip, Crudite, Toasted Multigrain

Soup & Salad

Nourishing Glow Bowl

$15.00

Vegan Chickpea Salad or Chicken Salad, Beet Hummus, Hemp Avocado, Baby Greens Lemon Tahini Dressing

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Made with Mandarins, Apples, Celery, Vegan Mayo. Served on Baby Greens

Chickpea Salad

$14.00

Made with Almonds, Chickpeas, Celery, Green Onion, Vegan Mayo. Served on Baby Greens.

Soup of the Day Cup

$7.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$10.00

Summer Strawberry

$13.00

Strawberries, Cucumber, Avocado, Toasted Granola, Strawberry Dressing

Soup and Salad or 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$14.00

Salad Special

$12.00

Entree

Chefs Special Vegan or Chicken

$14.00

Chefs Special Seafood

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomatoe, Pickles, Bacon Red Onion Jam, Brioche Bun

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Ground Turkey or Cauliflower Florets, Sesame Ginger Sauce, Mung Bean Sprouts, Kimchi, Spicy Mango Salad, Ginger Cashews, Almond Butter Sauce, Bibb Lettuce Cups

Buffalo Tacos

$15.00

Chicken or Cauliflower Florets, Cashew Queso, Veggie Escabeche, Cabbage Slaw, Flour Tortilla, Chips & Salsa

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Made with Almonds, Chickpeas, Celery, Green Onion, Vegan Mayo. Served on Toasted Sourdough

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Made with Mandarins, Apples, Celery, Vegan Mayo, Served with Dijon, Toasted Multigrain

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Seared Salmon, Vegan Dill Horseradish Mayo, Probiotic Pickles & Red Onion, Goddess Greens, Toasted Sourdough

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Grab & Go

Pint of Soup

$9.00

Quart of Soup

$18.00

Super Seed Almond Butter Raw Bar

$7.25

Vegan Twix Bar

$6.50

Overnight Oatmeal

$7.25

Elderberry Syrup

$22.00

Fire Cider

$22.00

Chicken Salad Bento Box

$11.00

Beet Hummus

$6.00+

Desserts

Dessert of the Day

$6.00

Kids & Ala Carte

Kids GF Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Scoop of Hummus

$4.00+

Beverages

NA Beverages

Coffee

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Matcha

$6.00

Moon Juice Latte

$7.00

Smoothies

$10.00

French Pressed Tea Service

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Cold Pressed Juice 8oz

$5.50

Cold Pressed Juice 12oz

$8.50

Clean Retail

Plant Protein

$40.00

Skinny Protein

$40.00

Your Super Powders

$35.00

Magnesi-om or Ting

$42.00

Super You

$49.00

Super Hair

$60.00

Super Beauty

$60.00

Super Power

$38.00

Moon Juice Dust

$38.00

HUM Supplements

$25.00

Q Sprays

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shreveport's premier clean food full service restaurant!

Location

955 Pierremont Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

