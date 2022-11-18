G-Monkey Fast Food 625 New Park Avenue Suite G

Creamy Cacao Shake

$15.00

Our "Holy Grail" WHole Body Nutritional Protein Shakes: These are not your average shakes! They are whole body nutrition shakes which include 4 plant-based proteins (hemp, chia, pea, and pumpkin) With 30g of plant protein in every shake, 1800mg of super foods, including: chaga, reishi, ashwaganda, tulsi, lions mane, and many more. A creamy coconut milk base and cacao. Sweetened with banana and monk fruit Gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.