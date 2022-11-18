- Home
- G-Monkey Fast Food - 625 New Park Avenue Suite G
625 New Park Avenue
Suite G
West Hartford, CT 06110
Burgers
Zen Burger Classic
Our house-made organic black bean patty with grilled tomato, local lettuce, classic house pesto, and special nayo dressing; served on our whole-grain bun. Classic Zen is served with a side of hickory smoked ketchup. The veggie patty itself is gluten-free; however, the whole-grain bun is not. If you prefer to substitute a gluten-free roll, add $3.00. If you prefer no bun, please check out our Naked Burger Bowl. ~Everything made in house~
Epic Cheese Burger
House-made zen burger patty, lettuce, grilled tomato, nayo, pesto, caramelized onions, and signature house-made "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar. Served on whole grain bun. Does not include ketchup. ~Everything made in house~
Colossal Bacon Cheese Burger
Our classic zen burger patty, lettuce, grilled tomato, mustard/nayo, pesto, caramelized onions, our signature "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar, pickles, maple smoked coconut bacon, and cashew parmesan dust. Served on whole grain bun. Does not include ketchup. ~~Everything made in-house~~
Brava Burger
Our Delicious Grilled Pineapple and Sriracha Cheese Burger! Our classic zen burger patty, lettuce, grilled tomato, sriracha-nayo, grilled pineapple, caramelized onions, our signature "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar, and maple smoked coconut bacon. Served on whole grain bun. Does not include ketchup ~~Everything made in house~~ Inspired by our favorite surf beach in Culebra, Puerto Rico!
Handhelds
Veganlicious Grilled Cheese
Our organic whole grain bread, pesto, caramelized onions & vegan mozzarella grilled to perfection. Does not include ketchup and fries. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Spicy "Kim K" Kimchi Grilled Cheese
Our organic whole grain bread, pesto, caramelized onions, fermented kimchi, vegan mozzarella, and our signature "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar. All grilled to perfection! *Not Offered Gluten-Free* Does not include ketchup. ~Everything made in house~
Downward Dog Bean Burrito
Organic brown rice, spicy black beans, local lettuce, our vegan mozzarella, and our award-winning cilantro salsa in a spinach whole-grain wrap. Does not include ketchup and fries. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Grilled Tempeh Reuben
Our organic whole grain bread with marinated organic tempeh, fermented sauerkraut, spicy mustard, and Russian dressing. Grilled to perfection! Does not include ketchup and fries. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Sublime Avocado Toast
House-made guacamole, fresh tomato, and smoked coconut-maple bacon on our organic whole grain bread. Served over organic field greens with apple cider vinaigrette & a pinch of sea salt. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Raw Tacos
Mexican spiced raw/live walnut taco “meat”, fresh guacamole, and cashew sour crème served in a romaine lettuce shell. Topped with fresh scallions, red pepper, and cashew parmesan dust. (2 taco shells) *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Bowls
Naked Burger Bowl
Large salad with mixed organic greens, shredded carrot, beets, and quinoa tabouli, topped with our grilled zen burger patty, pesto, nayo, carrot ginger dressing, and cashew parmesan dust. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Colossal Burger Bowl
All the fixings of our Colossal Burger, but over greens, shredded carrot/beets, and kimchi. Then topped with our house-made mustard/nayo, lemon-garlic-tahini dressing and cashew parmesan dust. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Buddha Bowl
Seasoned black beans, brown rice, fresh cilantro salsa, red cabbage sour kraut, lemon-garlic-tahini dressing, signature "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar, and cashew parmesan dust. All served over organic field greens and shredded carrots/beets. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Pure Radiance Bowl
A hearty scoop of our live, raw, sprouted nut paté served over organic field greens, shredded carrots and beets. Topped with cashew parmesan dust. Our curried live/raw pate is made from sprouted organic nuts/seeds, medjool dates, spices, raisins, and a hint of exotic curry. Choice of dressings: carrot ginger, apple cider-garlic vinaigrette, and lemon-garlic-tahini. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Feisty Monkey Bowl
Organic soba noodles with fresh herbs tossed in our house-made spicy peanut & cilantro sauce. Served over organic field greens with shredded carrot and beets. Topped off with our cashew parmesan dust. Served chilled. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
"Chickpea" of the Sea Poke Bowl
Our take on a traditional poke bowl. House-made chickpea faux tuna, "modern kimchi", shredded beets/carrots, red cabbage, and organic brown rice. Served over spring mix and topped with chopped green onion, organic pumpkin seeds, and a creamy avocado-lime-cilantro vinaigrette. It's Vegan-licious! *Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Nut-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Fries
Signature G-Fries
Our hand-cut sweet potato fries with house-made hickory smoked ketchup. These are the fries that made Chef Mark famous more than 20 years ago. Mind boggling is the best way we can describe them! Regular fry comes with one ketchup Large fry comes with two ketchups *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Bangin' Chili Cheese Fries
Our classic sweet potato fries, hearty chili, signature "Not Yo Cheese" Cheddar, chopped scallions, and cashew parmesan dust. A meal in itself! *Gluten-Free* ~One Size Only~ *Ketchup Not Included* ~Everything made in house~
Disco Fries
Our classic sweet potato fries, roasted vegetable gravy, signature "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar, cashew parmesan dust, and chopped scallions. *Gluten-Free* ~One Size Only~ *Ketchup Not Included* ~Everything made in house~
Sassy, Sweet, and Salty Cinnamon Fries
Our classic sweet potato fries, cinnamon sugar dust, and creamy coconut maple sauce! *Gluten-Free* ~One Size Only~ ~Everything made in house~
Salads
Classic Caesar
Crisp organic romaine with shaved red cabbage tossed in our house-made creamy caesar dressing. Topped with cornbread croutons and cashew parmesan dust. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Quinoa Tabouli Salad
Organic quinoa tabouli with fresh mint, parsley, zucchini, and tomato. Topped with pumpkin seeds. Served over mixed field greens and shredded carrots/beets, with house-made carrot-ginger dressing. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
House Side Salad
Organic spring mix, shredded beets/carrots, red cabbage, and tomato. Topped with organic pumpkin seeds. Choice of dressing: apple cider-garlic, vinaigrette, carrot ginger, or lemon-garlic-tahini. ~Everything made in house~
Soups
Sides
Side Apple Cider Garlic Vinaigrette
Side Caramel Maple Coconut Cream
Side Caramelized Onions
Side Carrot Ginger Dressing
Side Cashew Parmesan Dust
Side Chickpea of the Sea
Side Coconut Maple Bacon
Side Gluten-Free Roll w/ Vegan Butter
Side Grilled Bun w/ Vegan Butter
Side Ketchup
Side Lemon-Garlic-Tahini Dressing
Side Modern Kimchi
Side Pesto
Side Raw Curried Nut Pate
Side Black Bean Veggie Patty
Lil' G-Monkeys
Kids Grilled Cheese
Our whole grain bread with vegan mozzarella cheese. Grilled to perfection! Substitute GF roll for bread - $3.00 ~Everything made in house~
Kids Classic Zen Burger
Our organic house-made zen burger patty on whole-grain bun. Substitute GF roll for bread - $3.00 Ask for a side of our house-made hickory smoked ketchup! ~Everything made in house~
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Award-winning spiced layered carrot cake with a fresh ginger cremè frosting chopped walnuts & raisins. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~
Raw Cacao Mousse
Made with fresh avocado, heirloom cacao, and a hint of maple syrup. Topped with fresh mint. ~Everything made in house~
Raw Chocolate Almond Butter Crunch Torte
Raw chocolate ganache filling with an almond butter crunch layer & raw cacao brownie crust. Topped with fresh mint ~Everything made in house~
Raw Lemon Lavender
Lemon and lavender "cheese"cake filling with a raw almond crust. Topped with lavender and served with a side of acai berry coulis. ~Everything made in house~
New York Style Cheesecake
Better than real cheesecake! A creamy New York style with graham cracker crust (contains soy). Served with a side of berry coulis. *Not Gluten-Free* *Nut-Free*
Tonics & Longevity Elixirs
Alchemist Immortality & Metabolism Boosting Elixir
100% Organic & Cold brewed for potency. An adaptogenic tonic for weight loss, immune function, calming nervous system, metabolism stimulation, and detoxifying whole system. Caffeine free, yet gives the body stamina and energy. Try it and "FEEL THE DIFFERENCE" in your body & soul. Zero Calories and Fat Burning by super boosting your immune system. Made with Caribbean grown Sorrel Leaf, Hibiscus flower Petals, Siberian Ginseng, Goji Berry, Schizandra berry, Astragalus, Luo Han Guo fruit, and Gynostemma, known as the “miracle herb” also called "Southern Gingeng" for weight loss, stevia leaf, lemon juice. Served Iced only!
Shaman Chaga Chai Longevity Tonic
Over 20 longevity herbs including chaga mushroom, reishi mushroom, astragalus, cacao, Shilajit, Moringa, dandelion root, cinnamon, ginger root, rhodiola root, coconut milk, chai spices and organic maple syrup. Served Iced only (may contain soy).
Cool Drinks
Hot Drinks
Intelligent Coffee
A synergistic blend of organic co ffee with chaga mushroom, reishi mushroom, Peruvian cacao & adaptogenic herbs for adrenals and stamina
Organic Fair Trade Coffee
Locally sourced coffee beans, ground and brewed in house. Add a pump of any of our flavors, $2.00.
Organic Fair Trade Decaf
Intelligent Cider
Holy Grail Whole Body Protein Shakes
Wild Blueberry Shake
Our "Holy Grail" WHole Body Nutritional Protein Shakes: These are not your average shakes! They are whole body nutrition shakes which include 4 plant-based proteins (hemp, chia, pea, and pumpkin) With 30g of plant protein in every shake, 1800mg of super foods, including: chaga, reishi, ashwaganda, tulsi, lions mane, and many more. A creamy coconut milk base. Sweetened with monk fruit, banana, and wild blueberries! Gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.
Creamy Cacao Shake
Our "Holy Grail" WHole Body Nutritional Protein Shakes: These are not your average shakes! They are whole body nutrition shakes which include 4 plant-based proteins (hemp, chia, pea, and pumpkin) With 30g of plant protein in every shake, 1800mg of super foods, including: chaga, reishi, ashwaganda, tulsi, lions mane, and many more. A creamy coconut milk base and cacao. Sweetened with banana and monk fruit Gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.
Supergreen Shake
Our "Holy Grail" WHole Body Nutritional Protein Shakes: These are not your average shakes! They are whole body nutrition shakes which include 4 plant-based proteins (hemp, chia, pea, and pumpkin) With 30g of plant protein in every shake, 1800mg of super foods, including: chaga, reishi, ashwaganda, tulsi, lions mane, and many more. A creamy coconut milk base with banana, barley wheat grass, and chlorella. Sweetened with monk fruit! Gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
100% Plant-Based, Sustainable, Organic & Vegan
625 New Park Avenue, Suite G, West Hartford, CT 06110