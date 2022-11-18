Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

G-Monkey Fast Food 625 New Park Avenue Suite G

review star

No reviews yet

625 New Park Avenue

Suite G

West Hartford, CT 06110

Popular Items

Signature G-Fries
Colossal Bacon Cheese Burger
Zen Burger Classic

Burgers

Zen Burger Classic

Zen Burger Classic

$12.00

Our house-made organic black bean patty with grilled tomato, local lettuce, classic house pesto, and special nayo dressing; served on our whole-grain bun. Classic Zen is served with a side of hickory smoked ketchup. The veggie patty itself is gluten-free; however, the whole-grain bun is not. If you prefer to substitute a gluten-free roll, add $3.00. If you prefer no bun, please check out our Naked Burger Bowl. ~Everything made in house~

Epic Cheese Burger

Epic Cheese Burger

$14.00

House-made zen burger patty, lettuce, grilled tomato, nayo, pesto, caramelized onions, and signature house-made "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar. Served on whole grain bun. Does not include ketchup. ~Everything made in house~

Colossal Bacon Cheese Burger

Colossal Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Our classic zen burger patty, lettuce, grilled tomato, mustard/nayo, pesto, caramelized onions, our signature "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar, pickles, maple smoked coconut bacon, and cashew parmesan dust. Served on whole grain bun. Does not include ketchup. ~~Everything made in-house~~

Brava Burger

Brava Burger

$17.00

Our Delicious Grilled Pineapple and Sriracha Cheese Burger! Our classic zen burger patty, lettuce, grilled tomato, sriracha-nayo, grilled pineapple, caramelized onions, our signature "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar, and maple smoked coconut bacon. Served on whole grain bun. Does not include ketchup ~~Everything made in house~~ Inspired by our favorite surf beach in Culebra, Puerto Rico!

Handhelds

Veganlicious Grilled Cheese

Veganlicious Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Our organic whole grain bread, pesto, caramelized onions & vegan mozzarella grilled to perfection. Does not include ketchup and fries. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Spicy "Kim K" Kimchi Grilled Cheese

Spicy "Kim K" Kimchi Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Our organic whole grain bread, pesto, caramelized onions, fermented kimchi, vegan mozzarella, and our signature "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar. All grilled to perfection! *Not Offered Gluten-Free* Does not include ketchup. ~Everything made in house~

Downward Dog Bean Burrito

Downward Dog Bean Burrito

$14.00

Organic brown rice, spicy black beans, local lettuce, our vegan mozzarella, and our award-winning cilantro salsa in a spinach whole-grain wrap. Does not include ketchup and fries. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Grilled Tempeh Reuben

Grilled Tempeh Reuben

$15.00

Our organic whole grain bread with marinated organic tempeh, fermented sauerkraut, spicy mustard, and Russian dressing. Grilled to perfection! Does not include ketchup and fries. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Sublime Avocado Toast

Sublime Avocado Toast

$16.00

House-made guacamole, fresh tomato, and smoked coconut-maple bacon on our organic whole grain bread. Served over organic field greens with apple cider vinaigrette & a pinch of sea salt. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Raw Tacos

Raw Tacos

$16.00

Mexican spiced raw/live walnut taco “meat”, fresh guacamole, and cashew sour crème served in a romaine lettuce shell. Topped with fresh scallions, red pepper, and cashew parmesan dust. (2 taco shells) *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Bowls

Naked Burger Bowl

Naked Burger Bowl

$16.00

Large salad with mixed organic greens, shredded carrot, beets, and quinoa tabouli, topped with our grilled zen burger patty, pesto, nayo, carrot ginger dressing, and cashew parmesan dust. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Colossal Burger Bowl

Colossal Burger Bowl

$17.00

All the fixings of our Colossal Burger, but over greens, shredded carrot/beets, and kimchi. Then topped with our house-made mustard/nayo, lemon-garlic-tahini dressing and cashew parmesan dust. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$16.00

Seasoned black beans, brown rice, fresh cilantro salsa, red cabbage sour kraut, lemon-garlic-tahini dressing, signature "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar, and cashew parmesan dust. All served over organic field greens and shredded carrots/beets. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Pure Radiance Bowl

Pure Radiance Bowl

$16.00

A hearty scoop of our live, raw, sprouted nut paté served over organic field greens, shredded carrots and beets. Topped with cashew parmesan dust. Our curried live/raw pate is made from sprouted organic nuts/seeds, medjool dates, spices, raisins, and a hint of exotic curry. Choice of dressings: carrot ginger, apple cider-garlic vinaigrette, and lemon-garlic-tahini. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Feisty Monkey Bowl

Feisty Monkey Bowl

$14.00

Organic soba noodles with fresh herbs tossed in our house-made spicy peanut & cilantro sauce. Served over organic field greens with shredded carrot and beets. Topped off with our cashew parmesan dust. Served chilled. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

"Chickpea" of the Sea Poke Bowl

"Chickpea" of the Sea Poke Bowl

$17.00

Our take on a traditional poke bowl. House-made chickpea faux tuna, "modern kimchi", shredded beets/carrots, red cabbage, and organic brown rice. Served over spring mix and topped with chopped green onion, organic pumpkin seeds, and a creamy avocado-lime-cilantro vinaigrette. It's Vegan-licious! *Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Nut-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Fries

Signature G-Fries

Signature G-Fries

$7.00+

Our hand-cut sweet potato fries with house-made hickory smoked ketchup. These are the fries that made Chef Mark famous more than 20 years ago. Mind boggling is the best way we can describe them! Regular fry comes with one ketchup Large fry comes with two ketchups *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Bangin' Chili Cheese Fries

Bangin' Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Our classic sweet potato fries, hearty chili, signature "Not Yo Cheese" Cheddar, chopped scallions, and cashew parmesan dust. A meal in itself! *Gluten-Free* ~One Size Only~ *Ketchup Not Included* ~Everything made in house~

Disco Fries

Disco Fries

$14.00

Our classic sweet potato fries, roasted vegetable gravy, signature "Not Yo Cheese" cheddar, cashew parmesan dust, and chopped scallions. *Gluten-Free* ~One Size Only~ *Ketchup Not Included* ~Everything made in house~

Sassy, Sweet, and Salty Cinnamon Fries

Sassy, Sweet, and Salty Cinnamon Fries

$12.00

Our classic sweet potato fries, cinnamon sugar dust, and creamy coconut maple sauce! *Gluten-Free* ~One Size Only~ ~Everything made in house~

Salads

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$15.00

Crisp organic romaine with shaved red cabbage tossed in our house-made creamy caesar dressing. Topped with cornbread croutons and cashew parmesan dust. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Quinoa Tabouli Salad

Quinoa Tabouli Salad

$12.00

Organic quinoa tabouli with fresh mint, parsley, zucchini, and tomato. Topped with pumpkin seeds. Served over mixed field greens and shredded carrots/beets, with house-made carrot-ginger dressing. *Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$10.00

Organic spring mix, shredded beets/carrots, red cabbage, and tomato. Topped with organic pumpkin seeds. Choice of dressing: apple cider-garlic, vinaigrette, carrot ginger, or lemon-garlic-tahini. ~Everything made in house~

Soups

Click for Soups of the Day!
Hearty Black Bean Chili

Hearty Black Bean Chili

$6.00+
Organic Soup

Organic Soup

$6.00+

Sides

Side Apple Cider Garlic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Caramel Maple Coconut Cream

$2.00

Side Caramelized Onions

$2.00

Side Carrot Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side Cashew Parmesan Dust

$2.00

Side Chickpea of the Sea

$6.00

Side Coconut Maple Bacon

$2.00

Side Gluten-Free Roll w/ Vegan Butter

$5.00

Side Grilled Bun w/ Vegan Butter

$3.00

Side Ketchup

$1.00

Side Lemon-Garlic-Tahini Dressing

$1.00

Side Modern Kimchi

$2.00

Side Pesto

$3.00

Side Raw Curried Nut Pate

$6.00

Side Black Bean Veggie Patty

$6.00

Lil' G-Monkeys

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Our whole grain bread with vegan mozzarella cheese. Grilled to perfection! Substitute GF roll for bread - $3.00 ~Everything made in house~

Kids Classic Zen Burger

Kids Classic Zen Burger

$8.00

Our organic house-made zen burger patty on whole-grain bun. Substitute GF roll for bread - $3.00 Ask for a side of our house-made hickory smoked ketchup! ~Everything made in house~

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Award-winning spiced layered carrot cake with a fresh ginger cremè frosting chopped walnuts & raisins. *Not Offered Gluten-Free* ~Everything made in house~

Raw Cacao Mousse

Raw Cacao Mousse

$8.00

Made with fresh avocado, heirloom cacao, and a hint of maple syrup. Topped with fresh mint. ~Everything made in house~

Raw Chocolate Almond Butter Crunch Torte

Raw Chocolate Almond Butter Crunch Torte

$12.00

Raw chocolate ganache filling with an almond butter crunch layer & raw cacao brownie crust. Topped with fresh mint ~Everything made in house~

Raw Lemon Lavender

Raw Lemon Lavender

$12.00

Lemon and lavender "cheese"cake filling with a raw almond crust. Topped with lavender and served with a side of acai berry coulis. ~Everything made in house~

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Better than real cheesecake! A creamy New York style with graham cracker crust (contains soy). Served with a side of berry coulis. *Not Gluten-Free* *Nut-Free*

Tonics & Longevity Elixirs

Alchemist Immortality & Metabolism Boosting Elixir

Alchemist Immortality & Metabolism Boosting Elixir

$12.00

100% Organic & Cold brewed for potency. An adaptogenic tonic for weight loss, immune function, calming nervous system, metabolism stimulation, and detoxifying whole system. Caffeine free, yet gives the body stamina and energy. Try it and "FEEL THE DIFFERENCE" in your body & soul. Zero Calories and Fat Burning by super boosting your immune system. Made with Caribbean grown Sorrel Leaf, Hibiscus flower Petals, Siberian Ginseng, Goji Berry, Schizandra berry, Astragalus, Luo Han Guo fruit, and Gynostemma, known as the “miracle herb” also called "Southern Gingeng" for weight loss, stevia leaf, lemon juice. Served Iced only!

Shaman Chaga Chai Longevity Tonic

Shaman Chaga Chai Longevity Tonic

$12.00

Over 20 longevity herbs including chaga mushroom, reishi mushroom, astragalus, cacao, Shilajit, Moringa, dandelion root, cinnamon, ginger root, rhodiola root, coconut milk, chai spices and organic maple syrup. Served Iced only (may contain soy).

Cool Drinks

Signature 9-Herb Sun Tea

Signature 9-Herb Sun Tea

$5.00

Goji berries, wild cherry bark, rosehips, roasted chicory, orange peel, blackberry leaves, raspberry leaves, lemon grass, and lemon verbena. With fresh mint and lightly sweetened with organic raw agave and stevia leaf.

Organic Iced Coffee

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Intelligent Coffee

$7.00

A synergistic blend of organic coffee with chaga mushroom, reishi mushroom, Peruvian cacao & adaptogenic herbs for adrenals and stamina

Organic Fair Trade Coffee

$4.00

Locally sourced coffee beans, ground and brewed in house. Add a pump of any of our flavors, $2.00.

Organic Fair Trade Decaf

$4.00

Intelligent Cider

$8.00

Holy Grail Whole Body Protein Shakes

Our "Holy Grail" WHole Body Nutritional Protein Shakes: These are not your average shakes! They are whole body nutrition shakes which include 4 plant-based proteins (hemp, chia, pea, and pumpkin) With 30g of plant protein in every shake, 1800mg of super foods, including: chaga, reishi, ashwaganda, tulsi, lions mane, and many more. A creamy coconut milk base and sweetened with monk fruit. Gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.
Wild Blueberry Shake

Wild Blueberry Shake

$15.00

Our "Holy Grail" WHole Body Nutritional Protein Shakes: These are not your average shakes! They are whole body nutrition shakes which include 4 plant-based proteins (hemp, chia, pea, and pumpkin) With 30g of plant protein in every shake, 1800mg of super foods, including: chaga, reishi, ashwaganda, tulsi, lions mane, and many more. A creamy coconut milk base. Sweetened with monk fruit, banana, and wild blueberries! Gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.

Creamy Cacao Shake

Creamy Cacao Shake

$15.00

Our "Holy Grail" WHole Body Nutritional Protein Shakes: These are not your average shakes! They are whole body nutrition shakes which include 4 plant-based proteins (hemp, chia, pea, and pumpkin) With 30g of plant protein in every shake, 1800mg of super foods, including: chaga, reishi, ashwaganda, tulsi, lions mane, and many more. A creamy coconut milk base and cacao. Sweetened with banana and monk fruit Gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.

Supergreen Shake

Supergreen Shake

$15.00

Our "Holy Grail" WHole Body Nutritional Protein Shakes: These are not your average shakes! They are whole body nutrition shakes which include 4 plant-based proteins (hemp, chia, pea, and pumpkin) With 30g of plant protein in every shake, 1800mg of super foods, including: chaga, reishi, ashwaganda, tulsi, lions mane, and many more. A creamy coconut milk base with banana, barley wheat grass, and chlorella. Sweetened with monk fruit! Gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
100% Plant-Based, Sustainable, Organic & Vegan

