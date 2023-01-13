  • Home
Gnarly Knots Pretzel Co. 100 West Saint Charles Road

No reviews yet

100 West Saint Charles Road

Lombard, IL 60148

Order Again

Popular Items

Salted
Monte Cristo
Pretzel Dog

Pretzel

Salted

$3.25

Hand-crafted pretzel topped with pretzel salt

Cheese topped

$4.00Out of stock

Hand-crafted pretzel topped with monterey jack cheese

Garlic Asiago

$4.50

Hand-crafted pretzel topped with garlic butter and asiago cheese

Cinnamon Sugar

$4.50

Hand-crafted pretzel topped with sweet butter and cinnamon sugar

Pragel

$6.00Out of stock

Hand-crafted pretzel stuffed with Cream cheese, topped with Everything Seasoning

Breakfast Sausage Dog

$5.00Out of stock

2 breakfast sausages wrapped in hand-crafted pretzel, served with maple syrup

Triple Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Hand-crafted pretzel stuffed with Cheddar, jack, provolone cheeses

Monte Cristo

$9.50

Hand-crafted pretzel stuffed with swiss, ham, and turkey topped with sweet butter, served with serrano raspberry sauce

Italian Beef

$9.50Out of stock

Hand-crafted pretzel stuffed with italian beef, served with warm au-jus and hot giardiniera

Salami & Provolone

$9.50Out of stock

Hand-crafted pretzel stuffed with salami and provolone cheese, baked with Asiago cheese and brushed with homemade roasted garlic butter

Pretzel Dog

$7.00

Hebrew National jumbo hotdog wrapped in pretzel

Pizza Pretzel

$9.50Out of stock

Coffee

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.05+

Espresso, Salted Caramel, Steamed milk, Pretzel dust

Americano

$2.35+

Espresso and Hot Water

Cappuccino

$3.80+

Espresso, steamed milk, foam

Latte

$3.80+

Espresso, steamed milk, easy foam

Mocha

$4.05+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, foam

Drip coffee

$2.25+

feat. Tugboat Roasters, Dark n' Gnarly dark roast, Sweet Knot light roast.

Cold Brew

$3.50+

18 hour cold-brewed Tugboat Roasters Light Knot blend.

Extras

Steamed milk and Ghirardelli Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.55

Ghirardelli chocolate and steamed milk

Teapot

$18.00

Tea

Benjamin Hot Tea

$3.50

London fog

$3.80+

Earl Grey, Honey, vanilla, steamed milk

Chai Latte

$3.80+

Chai, steamed milk, foam

Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.25+

Soup of the Day

$3.25+

Sauces

2 oz Nacho cheese

$1.25

Tub of Nacho cheese

$5.00

Creamy mustard

$1.25

Sour cream base, yellow mustard, secret spices.

Honey mustard

$1.25

Spicy brown mustard with honey.

Apricot habanero

$1.25

Apricot preserves and habanero pepper

Raspberry serrano

$1.25

Raspberry preserves and serrano pepper

Herb butter

$1.25

Butter, garlic, rosemary, basil, and green onion.

Cinnamon cream

$1.25

Sour cream base, powdered sugar, vanilla, cinnamon. (Less sweet than our Cinnamon butter).

Cinnamon butter

$1.25

Butter base, powdered sugar, vanilla, cinnamon. (more sweet than our cinnamon cream).

Nutella

$1.25

Extra Au Jus

$1.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a kick ass Pretzel company recently relocated to Lombard. We specialize in stuffed pretzels and delicious specialty coffee and tea treats. Join us!

Location

100 West Saint Charles Road, Lombard, IL 60148

Directions

