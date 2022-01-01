Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Gnat's Landing

review star

No reviews yet

310 Redfern Village

Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Shrimp Basket
Mix Master

Drinks

Water

Soda Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Un-Sweetened Tea

$2.99

H/H Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Add Grenadine

$0.50

Bug Juice Tang

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Unsweet

$2.99

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Milk

$2.99

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pinapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic Water

$1.00

Tang

$2.99

Bug Bites (entree)

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Wings

$7.99+

Vidalia Onion Pie

$6.99

Chips & Cheese Dip

$5.99

Fried Okra APP

$5.99

Onion Ring App

$5.99

Peppered Shrimp

$12.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.99

1\2 Pound Peel N Eat

$14.99Out of stock

Whole Pound Peel And Eat

$28.99Out of stock

Cons Nachos

$10.99

Pork Wings

$7.99

Redfern Shrimp

$10.99

Chili

$6.99+

Nachos and Loaded Fries

Fries

$8.99+

Nachos

$8.99+

Baskets

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

TriggerFish Basket

$15.99

Burger Sliders (2)

$11.99

Burger Sliders (3)

$14.99

Salmon

$15.99

Burgers & More

Uncle Sam

$10.99

Gnatty Melt

$12.99

Back Porch

$12.99

Boz Burger

$12.99

Shrooms & Swiss

$12.99

Smokehouse

$13.99

Southwest

$12.99

Burger Patty ONLY

$6.00

Desserts

Cookies and Ice Cream

$4.99

Brownie Cookie Sundae

$9.99

Brownie Sunday

$5.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Grit Bowls

Shrimp & Grits

$19.99+

Chicken & Grits

$15.99+

Triggerfish & Grits

$20.99+

Salmon & Grits

$20.99+

Andouille Grit Bowl

$12.99+

Kids Meals

Kids Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers..

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Slider

$4.95

Salads

Slaw Bowl

$7.99+

Mix Master

$5.99+

Spinach Salad

$9.99+

Jocelyn's Salad

$12.99+

Autumn Salad

$8.99+

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Chicken Salad Scoop Salad

$11.99+

Sandwiches

Cuban

$11.99

Po-Boy

Griddled Ham & Swiss

$10.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99

Chicken Club

$14.99

Finger Lickin Chicken

$13.99

Fried Green Tomato Club

$10.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.99

Big Dipper

$15.99

Porker

$11.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Salmon BLT

$18.99

BLT

$10.99

Crab BLT

$17.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Side Slaw

$3.99

Grits

$2.99

Veggies

$4.99

Sweet Fries

$4.99

Fried Okra Side

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fritos

$2.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Side Toast Points

$2.99

Side Ceaser Salad

$5.99

Queso Side

$3.99

Cup of Chili

$6.99

Happy Hour Apps

Pick 3 Sampler

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

310 Redfern Village, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

Directions

Gallery
Gnat's Landing image
Gnat's Landing image

Map
