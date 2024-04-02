Açaí

$9.40 +

Oh, our açaí is like a magical potion from the tropical forest, crafted with love by our gnomes and a food loaded with powers! Rich in calcium, iron, potassium, and magnesium, along with vitamins A, B6, C, and E. Açaí also works against premature aging and even in the prevention of some types of cancer, thanks to anthocyanins, the natural pigments responsible for its color and possessing antioxidant properties. Açaí is also a thermogenic food, excellent for consumption as a pre-workout. You can customize your açaí with three delicious toppings, choosing from a variety of fruits, syrups like Nutella, condensed milk, strawberry syrup, honey, and peanut butter, as well as MeMs, Oreo powder, grated coconut, pieces of peanuts, granola, and powdered milk. With our açaí, you're not just savoring; you're participating in a mystical ritual, where each spoonful is a connection to the secrets of the forest and the magic of flavors!