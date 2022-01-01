Main picView gallery

Go Fish - Downtown 24 Rehoboth Ave

review star

No reviews yet

24 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Beer Battered Jumbo Shrimp

$9.00

Chips and Dip

$8.00

Clam Strips

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp App

$10.00

Crab Balls

$13.00

Crab Dip

$12.00

Calamari

$12.00

Crabcake App

$16.00

Mussels

$13.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Oysters

$12.00

Softshell App

$13.00

Steamed Shrimp

$11.00

Tandoori App

$9.00

Ultimate Shrimp

$18.00

Bread And Butter

$2.50

$10 Onion rings

$10.00

Soup/Salad

Cup Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Chowder

$8.00

Cup Crab Soup

$6.00

Bowl Crab Soup

$8.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens salad

$10.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.00

1/2 Mixed Greens

$5.00

Extra crackers

Broiled Shrimp Caesar

$15.00

Soft shell Caesar Salad

$16.00

Broiled Chicken Ceasar

$15.00

Battered Chicken Ceasar

$15.00

Crabcake Ceasar

$20.00

Mahi Ceasar

$16.00

Lunch

Fish + Chips

$16.00

Fish + Caesar

$16.00

Lun Chix + Chips

$15.00

Sausages + Chips

$15.00

Bangers + Mash

$15.00

Add Piece Fish

$10.00

Add Sausage

$7.00

Fishermans Pie

$17.00

Shepherds Pie

$15.00

Henrys Platter

$29.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Wrap

$16.00

Tandoori Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$19.00

Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Softshell Sandwich

$15.00

Kids Quesedilla

$7.00

Kids Fish

$7.00

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

TG Fish N Chips

$14.00

TG Fish + Ceasar

$16.00

TG Soda

$2.00

Dinner

Jumbo Fish + Chips

$20.00

Jumbo Fish + Ceasar

$20.00

Din Chix + Chips

$17.00

Shrimp + Chips

$19.00

Sausages + Chips

$17.00

Softshell + Chips

$20.00

Fisherman's Pie

$17.00

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Bangers + Mash

$17.00

Tandoori Dinner

$19.00

Kids Fish

$7.00

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Kids Quesedilla

$7.00

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

Crabcake Dinner

$30.00

Henry's Platter

$29.00

Chips

$6.00

Mushy Peas

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

TG Fish N Chips

$14.00

TG Fish + Ceasar

$13.00

TG Soda

$2.00

Add piece Fish

$9.00

Add Sausage

$6.00

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Chips

$7.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Curry Sauce

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mushy Peas

$4.00

Add Piece Fish

$10.00

Sausage

$7.00

Tandoori Peas

$4.00

$10 Chips

$10.00

Extra Sauce .25cents

$0.25

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownies

$8.00

***Course Break***

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Maka Energy Drink

$5.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids Soda

$1.25

Kids Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice Box

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

To go ice/ tap water

$0.50

Beer

American Pint

$6.00

British Pint

$7.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Boddingtons

$7.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Dogfish 60 IPA

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

London Pride

$7.00

NewCastle bottle

$6.00

Sea Quench

$5.00Out of stock

Shandy Bass

$4.00

Strongbow Cider

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Beer

$3.50

Cocktails

Go Fish Cocktail

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

British Comfort

$8.00

Dark + Stormy

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini UP

$9.00

Pimm's Cup

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Capt. Morgan

$8.00

Finlandia

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Tequila

$8.00

DOUBLE

$3.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Wine

Glass Cabernet

$7.00

Glass Chardonnay

$7.00

Glass Merlot

$7.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Glass Sauvingon Blanc

$8.00

Glass White Zinfandel

$6.00

Bottle Wine

$28.00

Merchandise

American Pint Mug

$12.00

Anniversary Tee Shirt

$25.00

British Pint Mug

$13.00

Bumper Stickers

$2.00

Caps

$16.00

Hoodies

$28.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

Anniversary T- Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the best of British comfort food! Fish + Chips, Chicken + Chips and many other Chip Shop favourites!

Location

24 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
29 Baltimore Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Federal Fritter & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
62A Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Rehoboth Ale House - 15 Wilmington Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
15 Wilmington Ave. Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
orange star4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rehoboth Beach
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston