Go Fish! Seafood 301 S Hull Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tucked away in the heart of Sinking Spring, GO FISH has created a warm hip vibe for our community to enjoy delicious fresh seafood dishes, hand crafted cocktails paired with outstanding hospitality. Your table is waiting for you.
301 S Hull Street, Sinking Spring, PA 19608
