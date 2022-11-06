Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gofish Sushi

98 Main Street

Watertown, MA 02472

Appetizers

Wild Over Wings (Korean Fried Chicken)

Wild Over Wings (Korean Fried Chicken)

$9.25

Our famous twice fried Korean fried jumbo chicken wings. Give it a try!

Mama's Homemade Dumplings

Mama's Homemade Dumplings

$10.50

Our signature handmade dumplings. Pork or Vegetarian.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$10.50

Shrimp tempura with tempura zucchini, broccoli, and sweet potato.

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$8.50

Crispy wontons of crabmeat and cream cheese

Edamame

Edamame

$6.95

Warmed and perfectly salted.

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.95

Finger-licking, spicy awesomeness!

Shrimp Lollipops

Shrimp Lollipops

$12.50

Crispy shrimp tempura skewers, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Sushi Pizza

Sushi Pizza

$12.95

Thin rice & nori tempura topped with sashimi, avocado, tomatoes, jalapenos, eel and spicy mayo.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.50

Avocado Salad

$9.50

Avocado chunks, crabstick, tobiko and Japanese mayo.

Go Fish Combos

Comes with miso soup or salad.
Go Fish Combo A

Go Fish Combo A

$13.95

Choice of 2 rolls

Go Fish Combo B

$18.95

Choise of 3 rolls

Go Fish Combo C

$20.95

2 pieces tuna sushi, 2 pieces salmon sushi, and spicy tuna roll

Go Fish Combo D

$21.50

4 pieces sushi (salmon, tuna, shrimp, and hamachi) and spicy salmon roll

Go Fish Combo E

$23.95

2 pieces salmon sushi, 2 pieces salmon sashimi, and a spicy salmon roll.

Go Fish Combo F

$25.50

2 pieces tuna sushi, 2 pieces tuna sashimi, and a spicy tuna roll.

Go Fish Combo G

$18.50

2 pieces inari sushi, veggie roll, and sweet potato roll

Bento Boxes

Teriyaki Bento

$19.95

Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad. Comes with choice of protein.

Korean BBQ Galbi Bento

$25.50

Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad. Comes with choice of protein.

Christmas Bento

$22.50

4 piece Christmas roll, salmon sushi, tuna sushi, hamachi sushi, white escolar sushi, edamame and mixed green salad.

Fenway Bento

$22.50

4 piece Fenway roll, salmon sushi, tuna sushi, hamachi sushi, white escolar sushi, edamame and mixed green salad.

Spicy Bento

$22.50

4 piece hoppin' jalepeno roll, 4 piece spicy tuna roll, 4 piece spicy salmon roll, spicy edamame and mixed green salad.

Veggie Bento

$20.95

4 piece sweet potato roll, 2 inari sushi, 2 avocado sushi, seaweed salad, tofu summer roll with peanut sauce.

Special Rolls

Jalapeno Roll

$15.75

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with escolar, salmon, jalapenos and spicy daikon.

Christmas Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura inside, topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo and tempura flakes.

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

California roll topped with assorted sashimi and avocado.

White Mountain Roll

$15.95

Crabstick and shrimp tempura inside, topped with white tuna, tobiko, tempura flakes, scallion, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Caterpillar Roll

$15.50

Unagi, cucumber and tobiko inside, topped with avocado and eel sauce.

Spider Roll

$14.95

Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber and avocado on the inside, topped with tobiko and eel sauce.

Dragon Roll

$14.95

Sweet potato inside with unagi, avocado and eel sauce on top.

Happy Roll

$16.25

Yellowtail, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with unagi, salmon, tobiko, eel and spicy mayo.

Double Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.

Double Spicy Salmon Roll

$14.95

Spicy salmon, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy salmon, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.

Double Spicy Hamachi Roll

$15.95

Spicy hamachi, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy hamachi, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.

Torch Roll

$15.95

Avocado and cucumber inside, topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

The Great Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna, yellowtail and avocado inside, topped with torched salmon and eel sauce.

Fenway Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with unagi, avocado, tobiko and eel sauce.

Tiger Tuna Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna, avocaod, basil, sliced tuna, crunchy garlic umami.

Amber Roll

$15.95

Yellowtail, cucumbers, oshinko, crunchy garlic umami, truffle oil.

Maki Rolls

Alaskan Maki

$7.95

Salmon, avocado, and cucumber

Avocado Maki

$6.50

Avocado Cucumber Maki

$7.25

Boston Maki

$7.95

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, and lettuce

California Maki

$7.25

Crabstick, avocado, and cucumber

Chicken Teriyaki Maki

$7.25

Crabstick Maki

$5.95

Cucumber Maki

$5.95

Dried Gourd Maki

$5.95

East Maki

$7.75

Shrimp, avocado, and cucumber.

Eel Maki

$7.25

Eel Avocado Maki

$8.50

Eel Cucumber Maki

$8.50

Philadelphia Maki

$7.95

Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber

Pickled Radish Maki

$6.25

Salmon Maki

$7.50

Salmon Avocado Maki

$7.95

Salmon Cucumber Maki

$7.75

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$7.95

Spicy California Maki

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Maki

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Maki

$8.25

Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$8.50

Sweet Potato Maki

$7.25

Tuna Maki

$7.50

Tuna Avocado maki

$8.75

Tuna Cucumber Maki

$8.50

Tuna w/Scallions Maki

$7.75

Veggie Maki

$7.25

Avocado, cucumber, and pickled vegetables.

Yellowtail w/Scallions Maki

$7.75

Handrolls

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$7.95

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$8.75

California Handroll

$7.50

Eel Avocado Handroll

$8.50

Eel Cucumber Handroll

$8.25

Salmon Avocado Handroll

$7.95

Salmon Cucumber Handroll

$7.95

Alaskan Handroll

$7.95

Sushi and Sashimi

Tuna

$7.50

Salmon

$6.50

Hamachi

$7.25

White Tuna

$7.50

Shrimp

$5.75

Unagi

$6.95

Tobiko

$6.95

Tamago

$5.95

Inari

$5.95

Drinks

Canned Soda

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.25

Sides

Miso Soup

$4.25

House Salad

$6.95

Sushi Rice

$4.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Side of Eel Sauce

$0.75

Side of Ginger

$0.75

Side of Wasabi

$0.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

98 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472

Directions

