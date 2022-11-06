Gofish Sushi
No reviews yet
98 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Wild Over Wings (Korean Fried Chicken)
Our famous twice fried Korean fried jumbo chicken wings. Give it a try!
Mama's Homemade Dumplings
Our signature handmade dumplings. Pork or Vegetarian.
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp tempura with tempura zucchini, broccoli, and sweet potato.
Crab Rangoons
Crispy wontons of crabmeat and cream cheese
Edamame
Warmed and perfectly salted.
Spicy Edamame
Finger-licking, spicy awesomeness!
Shrimp Lollipops
Crispy shrimp tempura skewers, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Sushi Pizza
Thin rice & nori tempura topped with sashimi, avocado, tomatoes, jalapenos, eel and spicy mayo.
Seaweed Salad
Avocado Salad
Avocado chunks, crabstick, tobiko and Japanese mayo.
Go Fish Combos
Go Fish Combo A
Choice of 2 rolls
Go Fish Combo B
Choise of 3 rolls
Go Fish Combo C
2 pieces tuna sushi, 2 pieces salmon sushi, and spicy tuna roll
Go Fish Combo D
4 pieces sushi (salmon, tuna, shrimp, and hamachi) and spicy salmon roll
Go Fish Combo E
2 pieces salmon sushi, 2 pieces salmon sashimi, and a spicy salmon roll.
Go Fish Combo F
2 pieces tuna sushi, 2 pieces tuna sashimi, and a spicy tuna roll.
Go Fish Combo G
2 pieces inari sushi, veggie roll, and sweet potato roll
Bento Boxes
Teriyaki Bento
Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad. Comes with choice of protein.
Korean BBQ Galbi Bento
Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad. Comes with choice of protein.
Christmas Bento
4 piece Christmas roll, salmon sushi, tuna sushi, hamachi sushi, white escolar sushi, edamame and mixed green salad.
Fenway Bento
4 piece Fenway roll, salmon sushi, tuna sushi, hamachi sushi, white escolar sushi, edamame and mixed green salad.
Spicy Bento
4 piece hoppin' jalepeno roll, 4 piece spicy tuna roll, 4 piece spicy salmon roll, spicy edamame and mixed green salad.
Veggie Bento
4 piece sweet potato roll, 2 inari sushi, 2 avocado sushi, seaweed salad, tofu summer roll with peanut sauce.
Special Rolls
Jalapeno Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with escolar, salmon, jalapenos and spicy daikon.
Christmas Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo and tempura flakes.
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted sashimi and avocado.
White Mountain Roll
Crabstick and shrimp tempura inside, topped with white tuna, tobiko, tempura flakes, scallion, eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Caterpillar Roll
Unagi, cucumber and tobiko inside, topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber and avocado on the inside, topped with tobiko and eel sauce.
Dragon Roll
Sweet potato inside with unagi, avocado and eel sauce on top.
Happy Roll
Yellowtail, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with unagi, salmon, tobiko, eel and spicy mayo.
Double Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.
Double Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy salmon, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.
Double Spicy Hamachi Roll
Spicy hamachi, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy hamachi, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.
Torch Roll
Avocado and cucumber inside, topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
The Great Roll
Spicy tuna, yellowtail and avocado inside, topped with torched salmon and eel sauce.
Fenway Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with unagi, avocado, tobiko and eel sauce.
Tiger Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocaod, basil, sliced tuna, crunchy garlic umami.
Amber Roll
Yellowtail, cucumbers, oshinko, crunchy garlic umami, truffle oil.
Maki Rolls
Alaskan Maki
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber
Avocado Maki
Avocado Cucumber Maki
Boston Maki
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, and lettuce
California Maki
Crabstick, avocado, and cucumber
Chicken Teriyaki Maki
Crabstick Maki
Cucumber Maki
Dried Gourd Maki
East Maki
Shrimp, avocado, and cucumber.
Eel Maki
Eel Avocado Maki
Eel Cucumber Maki
Philadelphia Maki
Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber
Pickled Radish Maki
Salmon Maki
Salmon Avocado Maki
Salmon Cucumber Maki
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Spicy California Maki
Spicy Salmon Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Sweet Potato Maki
Tuna Maki
Tuna Avocado maki
Tuna Cucumber Maki
Tuna w/Scallions Maki
Veggie Maki
Avocado, cucumber, and pickled vegetables.
Yellowtail w/Scallions Maki
Handrolls
Sushi and Sashimi
Sides
Appetizers
W.O.W. Wings (Korean Fried Chicken)
Our famous twice fried Korean fried chicken. Give it a try!
Pork Dumplings
Our signature handmade dumplings.
Vegetable Dumplings
Our signature handmade dumplings.
Crab Rangoons
Crispy wontons of crabmeat and cream cheese
Edamame
Warmed and perfectly salted.
Spicy Edamame
Finger-licking, spicy awesomeness!
Crispy Spring Rolls
Crispy vegetable Spring rolls!
Shrimp Lollipops
Crispy shrimp tempura skewers, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Fresh Summer Rolls
Mixed greens, rice noodles, bean sprouts, fresh herbs. Served with a spicy peanut sauce.
Rice Bowls
Teriyaki
Our very own homemade teriyaki recipe, served with vegetable medley of broccoli, carrots and zucchini.
House Fried Rice
Broccoli, carrots, snow peas, sprouts, egg and scallions.
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
Egg fried rice with scallions, bean sprouts, and carrots; topped with crispy panko-breaded chicken and a fried egg.
Orange Chicken
Crispy chunks of chicken breast tossed in a flavorful sauce with mandarin oranges and a hint of chili.
Korean Beef
Tender slices of our Korean style marinated beef served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
Noodle Bowls
Pad Thai
Pad Thai noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, egg and basil. Comes with choice of protein.
Drunkards Noodles
Fresh wide noodles, bell peppers, bean sprouts, egg, basil, hint of chili.
Sweet Garlic Udon
An assortment of vegetables tossed in a flavorful garlic sauce with udon noodles.
Chinatown Lo Mein
Lo mein and assorted shredded vegetables. Comes with choice of protein.
Sushi Combos
2 Roll Combo
Choose 2 rolls. Add a side for $2.00.
3 Roll Combo
Choose 3 rolls. Add a side for $2.00.
Sushi 3 Kind
2 pcs each Salmon, Tuna, and Hamachi
Sushi 5 Kind
2 pcs each Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, White Fish, and Eel
Spicy Trio
Spicy tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy California
Spicy Tuna Combo
Spicy tuna roll w/ 4 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish)
Spicy Salmon Combo
Spicy salmon roll w/ 4 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish)
Salmon Avocado Combo
Salmon avocado roll w/ 4 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish)
California Combo
California roll w/ 5 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish, and eel)
Salmon Lover
4 pieces salmon sushi, 3 pieces salmon sashimi, spicy salmon roll
Salmon & Tuna Lover
2 pieces each salmon and tuna sushi, 2 pieces each salmon and tuna sashimi, and choice of spicy salmon or tuna roll
Bostonian
Chicken teriyaki, shrimp tempura, and sweet potato rolls
Veggie Combo
Sweet Potato roll, veggie roll, and 2 pieces inari
Tuna Lover
4 pieces salmon sushi, 3 pieces salmon sashimi, spicy tuna roll.
Special Rolls
Jalapeno Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with escolar, salmon, jalapenos and spicy daikon.
Christmas Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo and tempura flakes.
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted sashimi and avocado.
White Mountain Roll
Crabstick and shrimp tempura inside, topped with white tuna, tobiko, tempura flakes, scallion, eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Caterpillar Roll
Unagi, cucumber and tobiko inside, topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber and avocado on the inside, topped with tobiko and eel sauce.
Dragon Roll
Sweet potato inside with unagi, avocado and eel sauce on top.
Happy Roll
Yellowtail, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with unagi, salmon, tobiko, eel and spicy mayo.
Double Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.
Double Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy salmon, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.
Double Spicy Hamachi Roll
Spicy hamachi, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy hamachi, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.
Torch Roll
Avocado and cucumber inside, topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
The Great Roll
Spicy tuna, yellowtail and avocado inside, topped with torched salmon and eel sauce.
Fenway Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with unagi, avocado, tobiko and eel sauce.
Maki Rolls
Alaskan Maki
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber
Avocado Maki
Avocado Cucumber Maki
Boston Maki
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, and lettuce
California Maki
Crabstick, avocado, and cucumber
Chicken Teriyaki Maki
Crabstick Maki
Cucumber Maki
Dried Gourd Maki
East Maki
Shrimp, avocado, and cucumber.
Eel Maki
Eel Avocado Maki
Eel Cucumber Maki
Philadelphia Maki
Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber
Pickled Radish Maki
Salmon Maki
Salmon Avocado Maki
Salmon Cucumber Maki
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Spicy California Maki
Spicy Salmon Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Sweet Potato Maki
Tuna Maki
Tuna Avocado maki
Tuna Cucumber Maki
Tuna w/Scallions Maki
Veggie Maki
Avocado, cucumber, and pickled vegetables.
Yellowtail w/Scallions Maki
Sushi and Sashimi
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
98 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472