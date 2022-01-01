Restaurant header imageView gallery

Go! Gaucho NoMi

review star

No reviews yet

12351 NW 7 Ave

North Miami, FL 33168

Order Again

Grill Y Al Plato

Parrillada Go! Gaucho

$50.00

Banderita

$25.00
Roasted Rib Eye Steak

Roasted Rib Eye Steak

$23.00

Roasted rib eye with sweet potatoes and roasted bell pepper stuffed with provolone eggs Ojo de bife con batatas y pimiento rojo relleno de huevo y provolone

Milamessi Napolitana Al Plato Bacon Cheedar

$20.00

Go! Gaucho lomito Al Plato

$18.00

Argentine tenderloin sandwich, on artesanal bread and accompaied bye tettuce, tomaron, bacon and egg

Shrimp Skewer - Pincho de Camarones

$15.00

Infantil Pibe 10

$9.00

Sandwiches

Choripán Criollo

$14.00

Argentine chorizo sandwich served with tomato, lettuce and chimichurri.

Choripán Arizona

$15.00

Argentine chorizo with egg scrambel, bacon crispy and barbecue sause

Choripán Provolone

$15.00

Our special argentine chorizo 100% Homemade with the best pork, provolone cheese, crispy bacon and letruce. Super tasty!

Go! Gaucho lomito

$15.00

Argentine tenderloin sandwich, on artesanal bread and accompaied bye tettuce, tomaron, bacon and egg

Pampeano lomito

$15.00

Argentine tenderloin sandwich, Om artisanal bread and accompaied with fresh letruce and fresh tomates

NoMi Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Tenderloin Sandwich, with lettuce, roasted pineapple and spicy mango and chilli sauce.

Milamessi sandwich

$15.00

Promo QATAR Messiness a X 2 + Fritas

$28.00

Empanadas

PROMO QATAR X 24

$45.00

PROMO QATAR X 6

$24.00

PROMO QATAR X 3

$13.00

Empanada Criolla (Beef)

$5.00

Selected beef cuts, onions, red peppers, green onions and spcial spices blend

Empanada Go! Cheese N' Mushrooms

$5.00

A unique blend of mozzarella, pepperoni and provolone

Empanada Spicy Gaucho (Spicy Beef)

$5.00

Special beef cuts, onion red peppers, green onions and ultra hot chimi

Empanada Chicken

$5.00

Best chiquen, onions, red peppers, gren onions and secret blend of spices

Empanada Bacon 'N Cheese

$5.00

Empanada Espinaca y Hongos

$5.00

Empanada Camarones

$7.00

Drinks

Ice Tea

$2.50

Sides Apart

French Fries Bacon N' Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Chocotorta

$8.00

Flan

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fast Food with an Argentine Twist

