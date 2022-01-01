Go Go Amigo 2885 Perry Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Go Go Amigo is a staycation in Liberty Station. Our South-of-the-border inspired restaurant and bar is bright, colorful and fun—perfect for dinner or drinks with friends! Enjoy plates that celebrate classic Mexican fare and distinctive fusion items. The drink menu is largely tequila-inspired and margarita-focused, with specialty cocktails such as the Prickly Pear Slushy and the Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita. Snuggle up by the fire pit (with a drink in hand, of course) and make some memories with us at Go Go Amigo!
Location
2885 Perry Rd, San Diego, CA 92106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant