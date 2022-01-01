Restaurant header imageView gallery

Go Go Amigo 2885 Perry Rd

2885 Perry Rd

San Diego, CA 92106

MERCH

HAT

$25.00

T-SHIRT

$25.00

EMPLOYEE HAT

$15.00

EMPLOYEE T-SHIRT

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Go Go Amigo is a staycation in Liberty Station. Our South-of-the-border inspired restaurant and bar is bright, colorful and fun—perfect for dinner or drinks with friends! Enjoy plates that celebrate classic Mexican fare and distinctive fusion items. The drink menu is largely tequila-inspired and margarita-focused, with specialty cocktails such as the Prickly Pear Slushy and the Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita. Snuggle up by the fire pit (with a drink in hand, of course) and make some memories with us at Go Go Amigo!

2885 Perry Rd, San Diego, CA 92106

