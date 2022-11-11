Restaurant header imageView gallery

Go! Go! Curry! Chelsea

review star

No reviews yet

144 West 19th Street

New York, NY 10038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu
Home Run Chicken
Pork Katsu

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Fresh steamed soybeans.

App Fried Gyoza Shrimp (5pc)

App Fried Gyoza Shrimp (5pc)

$7.95

5 pcs of fried dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.

App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)

App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)

$7.95

5 pcs of fried chicken dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.

App Shrimp Tempura (2pc)

App Shrimp Tempura (2pc)

$5.95

2 pcs tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.

App Veggie Tempura (2pc)

App Veggie Tempura (2pc)

$5.45

2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.

Dishes

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$10.95+

Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$10.95+

Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Fish Katsu

Fish Katsu

$12.95+

Breaded fried Flounder cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Tofu Katsu

Tofu Katsu

$10.95+

Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.

Sausage Curry

Sausage Curry

$11.45+

3 premium Kurobuta pork sausages with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Shrimp Tempura Curry

Shrimp Tempura Curry

$10.95+

2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Veggie Tempura Curry

Veggie Tempura Curry

$11.45+

2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.

Curry Rice

Curry Rice

$7.95+

5oz of rice, homemade curry sauce, cabbage, and your choice of toppings.

Combos

Home Run Pork

Home Run Pork

$15.95

Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Home Run Chicken

Home Run Chicken

$15.95

Rice, 1 sausage, chicken katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Home Run Tofu

Home Run Tofu

$15.95

Rice, 1 sausage, tofu katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Home Run Fish

Home Run Fish

$16.95

Rice, 1 sausage, fish katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Grand Slam

Grand Slam

$29.95

15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

World Champion

$44.95

Toppings

Cheese

$1.95

Corn

$1.95

Cut Chicken

$5.45

Cut Pork

$5.45

Edamame

$4.95

Egg

$1.95

Extra Cabbage

Extra Curry

$3.55

Extra Rice

$1.95

Extra Veggie Curry

$1.95

Fish Flounder

$5.95

Fukujinzuke

$1.95

Gyoza Chicken

$1.95

Gyoza Shrimp

$1.95

Hot Sauce

$5.55

Hot Sauce (Takeout)

$0.50

Meat Toppings

Natto 4.2 oz

$2.75

Rakkyo

$2.45

Sausage

$2.45

Shrimp Tempura

$2.95

Tar Tar Sauce

$0.50

Tofu

$4.95

Tonkatsu Sauce

$0.50

Veggie Tempura

$2.55

Drink

Moshi Yuzu Drink

Moshi Yuzu Drink

$4.00

Refreshing sparkling soda with the flavor of Yuzu, a Japanese citrus fruit!

Moshi Yuzu Drink: White Peach

Moshi Yuzu Drink: White Peach

$4.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottle of Poland Spring water.

Calpico

Calpico

$4.00

Japanese yogurt drink. The smooth flavor pairs well with Japanese curry. Choose from 5 flavors, original, strawberry, mango, lychee, or white peach.

Calpico Mango

Calpico Mango

$4.00

Japanese yogurt drink. The smooth flavor pairs well with Japanese curry. Choose from 5 flavors, original, strawberry, mango, lychee, or white peach(Original flavor shown in image).

Calpico Lychee

Calpico Lychee

$4.00

Japanese yogurt drink. The smooth flavor pairs well with Japanese curry. Choose from 5 flavors, original, strawberry, mango, lychee, or white peach(Original flavor shown in image).

Coke (Can)

Coke (Can)

$2.00

Can of coca-cola

Diet Coke (Can)

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.00

Can of diet coke

Sprite (Can)

Sprite (Can)

$2.00

Can of sprite

Ginger Ale (Can)

Ginger Ale (Can)

$2.00

Can of Seagram's ginger ale

Ito-En Green Tea

Ito-En Green Tea

$3.50

Itoen Bottled Japanese Green Tea; 16oz. The #1 green tea brand in Japan!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a hand breaded Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!

Website

Location

144 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10038

Directions

Gallery
Go! Go! Curry! image
Go! Go! Curry! image
Go! Go! Curry! image
Go! Go! Curry! image

Similar restaurants in your area

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
orange star4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Portale
orange star4.6 • 343
126 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Kubeh
orange star4.5 • 3,558
464 6th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Sotto 13
orange starNo Reviews
140 West 13th Street Manhattan, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Sant Ambroeus - West Village
orange starNo Reviews
259 W 4th Street NEW YORK, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
orange starNo Reviews
75 9th Avenue new york city, NY 10011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
orange star4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Westville - Chelsea
orange star4.6 • 4,259
88 7th Avenue Manhattan, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Artichoke Basille's Pizza - W 17th Street
orange star4.0 • 2,995
114 10th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Salinas - 136 9th Avenue
orange star4.7 • 2,935
136 9th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
The Hummus & Pita Co - 6th Ave (Chelsea)
orange star4.3 • 2,582
585 6th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Miznon - Chelsea Market
orange star4.4 • 1,907
75 9th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston