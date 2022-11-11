Go! Go! Curry! Chelsea
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a hand breaded Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!
Location
144 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10038
