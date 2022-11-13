Sushi & Japanese
Go! Go! Curry! Time Square
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!
Location
273 West 38th Street, New York, NY 10018
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Norikoh - Izakaya Bar - 43 west 24th street
No Reviews
43 west 24th street New York, NY 10010
View restaurant