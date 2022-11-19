Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Go! Go! Curry! World Trade Center

review star

No reviews yet

12 John Street

New York City, NY 10038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu
Pork Katsu
Home Run Pork

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Fresh steamed soybeans.

App Fried Gyoza Shrimp (5pc)

App Fried Gyoza Shrimp (5pc)

$7.95

5 pcs of fried dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.

App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)

App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)

$7.95

5 pcs of fried chicken dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.

App Shrimp Tempura (2pc)

App Shrimp Tempura (2pc)

$5.95

2 pcs tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.

App Veggie Tempura (2pc)

App Veggie Tempura (2pc)

$5.45

2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.

Dishes

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$10.95+

Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$10.95+

Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Fish Katsu

Fish Katsu

$12.95+

Breaded fried Flounder cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Tofu Katsu

Tofu Katsu

$10.95+

Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.

Sausage Curry

Sausage Curry

$11.45+

3 premium Kurobuta pork sausages with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Shrimp Tempura Curry

Shrimp Tempura Curry

$10.95+

2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Veggie Tempura Curry

Veggie Tempura Curry

$11.45+

2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.

Curry Rice

Curry Rice

$7.95+

5oz of rice, homemade curry sauce, cabbage, and your choice of toppings.

Combos

Home Run Pork

Home Run Pork

$15.95

Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Home Run Chicken

Home Run Chicken

$15.95

Rice, 1 sausage, chicken katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Home Run Tofu

Home Run Tofu

$15.95

Rice, 1 sausage, tofu katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Home Run Fish

Home Run Fish

$16.95

Rice, 1 sausage, fish katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Grand Slam

Grand Slam

$29.95

15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

World Champion

$44.95

Toppings

Cheese

$1.95

Corn

$1.95

Cut Chicken

$5.45

Cut Pork

$5.45

Edamame

$4.95

Egg

$1.95

Extra Cabbage

Extra Curry

$3.55

Extra Rice

$1.95

Extra Veggie Curry

$1.95

Fish Flounder

$5.95

Fukujinzuke

$1.95

Gyoza Chicken

$1.95

Gyoza Shrimp

$1.95

Hot Sauce

$5.55

Hot Sauce (Takeout)

$0.50

Meat Toppings

Natto 4.2 oz

$2.75

Rakkyo

$2.45

Sausage

$2.45

Shrimp Tempura

$2.95

Tar Tar Sauce

$0.50

Tofu

$4.95

Tonkatsu Sauce

$0.50

Veggie Tempura

$2.55

Drink

Moshi Yuzu Drink

Moshi Yuzu Drink

$4.00

Refreshing sparkling soda with the flavor of Yuzu, a Japanese citrus fruit!

Moshi Yuzu Drink: White Peach

Moshi Yuzu Drink: White Peach

$4.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottle of Poland Spring water.

Calpico

Calpico

$4.00

Japanese yogurt drink. The smooth flavor pairs well with Japanese curry. Choose from 5 flavors, original, strawberry, mango, lychee, or white peach.

Calpico Mango

Calpico Mango

$4.00

Japanese yogurt drink. The smooth flavor pairs well with Japanese curry. Choose from 5 flavors, original, strawberry, mango, lychee, or white peach(Original flavor shown in image).

Calpico Lychee

Calpico Lychee

$4.00

Japanese yogurt drink. The smooth flavor pairs well with Japanese curry. Choose from 5 flavors, original, strawberry, mango, lychee, or white peach(Original flavor shown in image).

Coke (Can)

Coke (Can)

$2.00

Can of coca-cola

Diet Coke (Can)

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.00

Can of diet coke

Sprite (Can)

Sprite (Can)

$2.00

Can of sprite

Ginger Ale (Can)

Ginger Ale (Can)

$2.00

Can of Seagram's ginger ale

Ito-En Green Tea

Ito-En Green Tea

$3.50

Itoen Bottled Japanese Green Tea; 16oz. The #1 green tea brand in Japan!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!

Website

Location

12 John Street, New York City, NY 10038

Directions

Gallery
Go! Go! Curry! image
Go! Go! Curry! image
Go! Go! Curry! image
Go! Go! Curry! image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bondi Sushi - Tribeca: 275 Greenwich St
orange starNo Reviews
275 Greenwich St New York, NY 10007
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO Jersey City
orange star4.6 • 2,215
200 Greene St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
SakaMai
orange starNo Reviews
157 Ludlow Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! Washington Square Park
orange starNo Reviews
231 Thompson Street New York City, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Nami Nori - West Village
orange starNo Reviews
33 Carmine St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO NYC
orange starNo Reviews
138-140 W Houston St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York City

Crown Shy
orange star4.5 • 2,919
70 Pine Street New York, NY 10005
View restaurantnext
Sophie's Cuban - FiDi
orange star4.1 • 1,184
76 fulton st new york, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Pine Street
orange star4.5 • 880
80 Pine Street New York, NY 10005
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.0 • 804
85 Broad street New York, NY 10004
View restaurantnext
Da Claudio
orange star4.7 • 800
21 Ann St New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Finger Joint - Maiden Lane
orange star4.4 • 724
21 Maiden Lane New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York City
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Meatpacking District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Alphabet City
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston