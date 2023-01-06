Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Go Greek - Bohemia 4611 Sunrise Highway

No reviews yet

4611 Sunrise Highway

Bohemia, NY 11716

Order Again

Popular Items

Pita Sandwich (Gyro)
Greek Salad
Rice Bowl

BUILD your Own

Pita Sandwich (Gyro)

$11.00

Served with tomato, onion, tzatziki, topped with fresh fries in place of lettuce

Rice Bowl

$11.00

Served with tomato, onion,and tzatziki

Lettuce Bowl

$11.00

Served with tomato, onion,and tzatziki

Half Lettuce Half Rice Bowl

$11.00

Starters

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$7.65

Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, fresh mint, fresh lemon juice, fresh dill

Hummus

$7.65

Chickpeas, roasted garlic, tahini, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh lemon juice

Spicy Feta

$7.65

Pureed with red pepper flakes, bell peppers and EVOO

Eggplant Dip

Eggplant Dip

$7.65

Roasted Eggplant, fire roasted bell pepper, roasted garlic and fresh herbs

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$7.65

Sautéed fresh spinach, leeks, fresh herbs, feta cheese in a Fillo pastry crust

Zucchini Chips GF

Zucchini Chips GF

$7.65

Thinly sliced and fried served with tzatziki. GF

Saganaki

$7.65

Halloumi

$7.65

Kebabs

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$5.45
Pork Souvlaki

Pork Souvlaki

$5.45
Lamb Souvlaki

Lamb Souvlaki

$8.75
Shrimp Souvlaki

Shrimp Souvlaki

$8.75

Soup

Sm Lemon Chicken Soup GF

Sm Lemon Chicken Soup GF

$6.60

Homemade Chicken Stock, Fresh Lemon Juice, Tempered Egg Yolks, Brown Rice and Shredded Chicken Served with pita

Sm Vegan Lentil GF

Sm Vegan Lentil GF

$6.60

Homemade Vegetable Broth and Green Lentils Served with pita

Lg Lemon Chicken Soup GF

Lg Lemon Chicken Soup GF

$8.80

Homemade Chicken Stock, Fresh Lemon Juice, Tempered Egg Yolks, Brown Rice and Shredded Chicken Served with Pita

Lg Vegan Lentil GF

Lg Vegan Lentil GF

$8.80

Homemade Vegetable Broth and Green Lentils Served with pita

Salads

Greek Salad

$12.00

Villager Salad

$12.00

Romaine Salad

$12.00

Chickpea Salad

$12.00

Specialty Gyros

Gyro Press

$14.95

Gyro Meat,Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes, American Cheese melted between 2 Pita's

Buffalo Chicken Gyro

$11.00

Kids Menu

Souvlaki Pop with Pita

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Meatball Pita

$9.95

Plates

Chicken Gyro Plate

$21.95

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$21.95

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Beef/ Lamb Gyro Plate

$21.95

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Lamb Souvlaki Plate

$25.95

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Pork Gyro Plate

$21.95

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Pork Souvlaki Plate

Pork Souvlaki Plate

$21.95

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Meatless Gyro Plate

$21.95

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$21.95

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Bifteki with Feta

$21.95

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Greek Sausage Plate

$21.95

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$25.25

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Spinach Pie Plate

$19.75

Served with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pita & Tzatziki. Served with 2 sides.

Sides/Extras

French Fries

$5.50

GO Fries

$6.50
Roasted Lemon Potatoes

Roasted Lemon Potatoes

$5.50Out of stock
Lemon Oregano Brown Rice

Lemon Oregano Brown Rice

$5.50

Tossed with fresh dill, oregano and lemon juice

Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$5.50
Grape Leaves 4pc

Grape Leaves 4pc

$5.50

Grape Leave 1pc

$1.65

Gigantes Beans

$5.50

Grilled Veggies

$5.50

Eggplant, Zucchini, Bell Pepper

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$5.50

seasonal beets and red onion tossed in our lemon vinaigrette

Cauliflower

$5.50

Grilled Pita Bread

$2.20
Chicken Gyro Side

Chicken Gyro Side

$6.55

Pork Gyro Side

$6.55
Beef/Lamb Gyro Side

Beef/Lamb Gyro Side

$6.55

Greek Meatballs (Keftedes)

$6.55

Greek Sausage (Loukanika)

$6.55

Bifteki with Feta

$6.55
Falafel (5)

Falafel (5)

$5.45

Tzatzkiki 2oz

$1.00

Hummus 2oz

$1.00

Eggplant Dip 2oz

$1.00

Spicy Feta 2oz

$1.00

Dressing 2oz

$1.00

Feta 4oz

$1.50

Tzatziki 4oz

$2.00

Hummus 4oz

$2.00

Dessert

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.45
Greek Wedding Cookies (Kourabiedes)

Greek Wedding Cookies (Kourabiedes)

$3.00

Portokalopita

$5.45

Greek Yogurt

$7.65

Baklava

$5.45

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.15

12oz Can of Coca~Cola

$2.15

12oz Can of Diet Coke

$2.15

12oz Can of Sprite

$2.15

Bottled Water

$2.15

Snapple Peach

$2.50

Snapple Raspberry

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Non GMO, chemical and hormone free meats and produce are our passion, and authentic Greek eats the menu! Come see why LI loves to Go Greek.

4611 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716

