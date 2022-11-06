A map showing the location of Go Greek - Garden City 180 7th streetView gallery
Greek

Go Greek - Garden City 180 7th street

review star

No reviews yet

180 7th street

Garden City, NY 11530

Popular Items

Greek Salad
THE STANDARD Gyro
THE GREEK GODDESS Gyro

Handcrafted Gyros

THE STANDARD Gyro

THE STANDARD Gyro

$11.00

The Standard Gyro - Gyro Meat, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes,, Red Onion and Homemade Tzatziki.

THE O.G. Gyro

THE O.G. Gyro

$10.45

The O.G Gyro - Traditional Pork, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions & Homemade Tzatziki and is topped with French Fries.

BUFFALO CHICKEN GYRO

BUFFALO CHICKEN GYRO

$12.65

Buffalo Chicken Gyro- Traditional Chicken tossed in Homade Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Romaine and topped with Creamy Bleu Cheese

THE GREEK GODDESS Gyro

THE GREEK GODDESS Gyro

$11.00

The Greek Goddess Gyro - Traditional Chicken, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Reta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, ,Cucumbers and topped with our Signature Go Sauce

SPICY SHRIMP Gyro

SPICY SHRIMP Gyro

$13.20

Spicy Shrimp Gyro - Wild-Caught Jumbo Shrimp, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Spicy Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives and tossed in a Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

DREAMY TAHINI - Vegan Gyro

DREAMY TAHINI - Vegan Gyro

$9.35

The Dreamy Tahini (Vegan) - Smashed Falafel, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions and topped with a Homemade Dreamy Tahini Dressing

THE VEGETARIAN Gyro

THE VEGETARIAN Gyro

$9.90

The Vegetarian Gyro - Roasted Eggplant Spread, Pickled Beets, Grilled Zucchini, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Red Onions and Feta Cheese.

THE MED Gyro

THE MED Gyro

$8.80

The Med Gyro - Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives & Cucumbers, Tossed in a Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Handcrafted Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad - Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese,, Grape Leaves, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Paleo Salad

Paleo Salad

$14.20

Paleo Salad - Spinach, Shrimp, Sautéed Veggies (Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini) Pickled Beets, Hummus and Signature GO Sauce

Romaine Salad

Romaine Salad

$13.10

Romaine Salad - Shredded Romaine, Chicken Kabob, Scallions, Fresh Dill, Feta Cheese with Mint Citrus Vinaigrette

Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

$14.50

Chickpea Salad - Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bell Pepper, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Chickpeas and Dreamy Tahini Sauce

Keto Salad

Keto Salad

$13.00

Keto Salad - Shredded Romaine, Pork Kabob, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Spicy Feta with Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Greek Vegan Salad

Greek Vegan Salad

$11.45

Greek Vegan Salad - Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Falafel, Cucumbers with Red Wine Vinaigrette

The Villager Salad

The Villager Salad

$14.20

The Villager Salad - Grape Tomatoes, Lamb Kabob, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese with Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Spicy Chicken Salad

Spicy Chicken Salad

$13.65

Spicy Chicken Salad - Shredded Romaine, Traditional Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce,, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Specialty Bowls

Lamb and Sea Bowl

Lamb and Sea Bowl

$14.75

Lamb and Sea Bowl - Lamb Kebab, Wild Caught Jumbo Shrimp, Lemon Oregano Brown Rice with Sautéed Mixed Veggies

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$13.10

Power Bowl - Chicken Kebab, Lemon Oregano, Brown Rice, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, topped with Signature GO Sauce

Vegan Go Fresh Bowl

Vegan Go Fresh Bowl

$10.45

Vegan Go Fresh Bowl - Spinach, Roasted Eggplant Spread, Pickled Beets, Sautéed Mixed Veggies and Chickpeas

Cheat Day Bowl

Cheat Day Bowl

$13.55

Cheat Day Bowl - Pork Kebab, Lemon Oregano Brown Rice, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Hand Cut French Fries, topped with Homemade Tzatziki

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$12.55

Buffalo Chicken Bowl - Lemon Oregano Brown Rice, Traditional Chicken Gyro Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Sautéed Mixed Veggies

Smashed Falafel Bowl

Smashed Falafel Bowl

$13.45

Smashed Falafel Bowl - Smached Falafel, Lemon Oregano Brown Rice, Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Topped with Signature Dreamy Tahini

Go Fresh Bowl

Go Fresh Bowl

$14.20

Go Fresh Bowl - Wild Caught Jumbo Shrimp, Lemon Oregano Rice, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Topped with Lemon Herb Vinaigrette and served with side of Spicy Feta

Macro Bowl

Macro Bowl

$13.65

Macro Bowl - Spinach, Chicken Kebab (1) Lamb Kebab (1), Hummus, Sautéed Mixed Veggies

Soups and Sides

+Hummus Sauce

$4.40+
+Roasted Eggplant Spread

+Roasted Eggplant Spread

$4.40+
+Spicy Feta Sauce

+Spicy Feta Sauce

$4.40+
+Tzatziki Sauce

+Tzatziki Sauce

$4.40+

Gigantes

$5.50
Go Fries

Go Fries

$7.60
Hand Rolled Grape Leaves

Hand Rolled Grape Leaves

$5.50

Handcut Fries

$5.50
Kebabs

Kebabs

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$12.00
Lemon Chicken Soup

Lemon Chicken Soup

$5.50+
Lemon Roasted Potatoes

Lemon Roasted Potatoes

$6.60

Mixed Vegetables

$5.50

Pita

$1.10

Side of Chicken Gyro Meat

$5.50

Side Of Lamb Gyro Meat

$5.50

Small Greek Salad

$5.50
Vegan Lentil Soup

Vegan Lentil Soup

$5.50+

Spinach Pie

$7.65

Kids Chicken Kebab w/ Fries

$10.45

Lemon Oregano Brown Rice

$5.00

Go Spicy Fries

$7.25

Plates

All Plates Served with Lemon Oregano Brown Rice, sautéed veggies, Pita bread, Greek salad, Roasted Potatoes, Pita bread, and Tzatziki.

Chicken Kebab Plate

$20.85

Lamb Kebab Plate

$23.05

Pork Kebab Plate

$20.85

Shrimp Plate

$23.05

Falafel Plate

$20.85

Lamb Gyro Plate

$20.85

Chicken Gyro Plate

$20.85

Wine & Beer

Maison de Rose can 250 ml

$7.98

On Y VA Sauvignon Blanc can 250ml

$9.35

Corona

$5.00

Alfa Beer

$4.95

Coors Light Beer

$4.95

New Belgium Fat Tire

$4.95

House Wine Red Blend (375ml)

$9.25

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.15

12oz Can of Coca~Cola

$2.15

12oz Can of Diet Coke

$2.15

12oz Can of Sprite

$2.15

Kids Apple Juice

$2.15

Kids Water

$1.10

Glass Of Wine

$6.60

Small Fountain

$2.15

Large Fountain

$2.48

Hal's

$2.48

Loux Greek Soda Sour Cherry

$3.00

Loux Greek Soda Lime

$2.75

Loux Greek Soda Orange

$2.75

BUILD Your Own***

Pita Sandwich

$10.00

Served with tomato, onion, tzatziki, topped with fresh fries in place of lettuce

Rice Bowl

$10.00

Served with tomato, onion,and tzatziki

Lettuce Bowl

$10.00

Served with tomato, onion,and tzatziki

Dessert

Baklava

$4.39

Greek Wedding Cookies

$2.20

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$6.60
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Non GMO, chemical and hormone free meats and produce are our passion, and authentic Greek eats the menu! Come see why LI loves to Go Greek.

Website

Location

180 7th street, Garden City, NY 11530

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

