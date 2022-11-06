Greek
Go Greek - Garden City 180 7th street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Non GMO, chemical and hormone free meats and produce are our passion, and authentic Greek eats the menu! Come see why LI loves to Go Greek.
Location
180 7th street, Garden City, NY 11530
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Greek Xpress - Franklin Square
No Reviews
182 New Hyde Park Road Franklin Square, NY 11010
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Garden City
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Westbury
4.6 • 4,885
The Gallery at Westbury Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurant