Go Philly Lakewood
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Go Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings brings the authentic taste of PHILADELPHIA to the Pacific Northwest. We use only the original products that made the CHEESESTEAK famous in Philly and around the world.
Location
7421 Custer Rd W, Lakewood, WA 98499
Gallery
