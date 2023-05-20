  • Home
  • /
  • Fulshear
  • /
  • GoTea Boba & Banh mi - 6630 FM 1463 suite A300
Restaurant header imageView gallery

GoTea Boba & Banh mi 6630 FM 1463 suite A300

review star

No reviews yet

6630 FM 1463 suite A300

Fulshear, TX 77441

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Banh Mi/Grilled BBQ Pork

$6.50

Banh Mi/Korean BBQ Beef Bulgogi

$7.75

Popcorn Chicken

$6.00

Drinks

Chamoy Slushies

ChaMango Slushie

$6.00

ChaPeach Slushie

$6.00

ChaPineapple Slushie

$6.00

ChaStrawberry Slushie

$6.00

ChaWatermelon Slushie

$6.00

Classic Teas

Classic Black Tea

$3.75

Classic Jasmine Green Tea

$3.75

Classic Matcha Green Tea

$4.50

Classic Oolong Tea

$3.75

Flavored Lemonade

Arnold Palmer Lemonade

$4.75

Mango Lemonade

$4.75

Peach Lemonade

$4.75

Pineapple Lemonade

$4.75

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Milk

Almond Fresh Milk

$5.25

Lavender Fresh Milk

$5.25

Taro Fresh Milk

$5.25

Tiger Fresh Milk

$5.25

Winter melon Fresh Milk

$5.25

Fruit Teas

Blueberry Fr/Tea

$4.50

Ginger Green Fr/Tea

$4.50

Grapefruit Fr/Tea

$4.50

Green Apple Fr/Tea

$4.50

Honeydew Fr/Tea

$4.50

Lavender Fr/Tea

$4.50

Lychee Fr/Tea

$4.50

Mango Fr/Tea

$4.50

Passion Fruit Fr/Tea

$4.50

Peach Fr/Tea

$4.50

Pineapple Fr/Tea

$4.50

Raspberry Fr/Tea

$4.50

Rose Fr/Tea

$4.50

Strawberry Fr/Tea

$4.50

Watermelon Fr/Tea

$4.50

Winter Melon Fr/Tea

$4.50

Milk Teas

Almond Milk Tea

$4.75

Caramel Latte Milk Tea

$4.75

Classic Black Milk Tea

$4.75

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.75

French Vanilla Latte Milk Tea

$4.75

Hazelnut Latte Milk Tea

$4.75

Jasmine Green Tea w/Milk

$4.75

Lavender Milk Tea

$4.75

Lychee Milk Tea

$4.75

Mango Milk Tea

$4.75

Matcha Green Tea w/Milk

$4.95

Mocha Latte Milk Tea

$4.75

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.75

Oreo Milk Tea

$4.75

Rose Milk Tea

$4.75

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.75

Taro Milk Tea

$4.75

Thai Green Tea

$4.95

Thai Tea

$4.95

Tiger Milk Tea

$4.95

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$4.75

Honeydew milk Tea

$4.75

Slushies

Blueberry Slushie

$4.75

Grapefruit Slushie

$4.75

Green Apple Slushie

$4.75

Honeydew Slushie

$4.75

Lychee Slushie

$4.75

Mango Slushie

$4.75

Passion Fruit Slushie

$4.75

Peach Slushie

$4.75

Pineapple Slushie

$4.75

Raspberry Slushie

$4.75

Strawberry Slushie

$4.75

Watermelon Slushie

$4.75

Winter melon Slushie

$4.75

Smoothies

Almond Smoothie

$5.25

Avocado Smoothie

$5.25

Banana Smoothie

$5.25

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.25

Caramel Latte Smoothie

$5.25

Coconut Smoothie

$5.25

Hazelnut Cappuccino Smoothie

$5.25

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.25

Lavender Smoothie

$5.25

Lychee Smoothie

$5.25

Mango Smoothie

$5.25

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$5.25

Mocha Latte Smoothie

$5.25

Oreo Cookies and Cream Smoothie

$5.25

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.25

Peach Smoothie

$5.25

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.25

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.25

Rose Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry and Banana Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25

Taro Smoothie

$5.25

Vanilla Latte Smoothie

$5.25

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.25

Winter melon Smoothie

$5.25

Yogurt Drinks

Blueberry Yogurt Drink

$4.75

Green Tea Yogurt Drink

$4.75

Lychee Yogurt Drink

$4.75

Mango Yogurt Drink

$4.75

Peach Yogurt Drink

$4.75

Strawberry Yogurt Drink

$4.75

Other Drinks

Artichoke Tea

$5.25

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.25

Food

Light Bites

Popcorn Chicken

$6.00

House Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Kimchi Bulgolgi Fries

$7.00

Eggrolls

$6.00

Spring Rolls

$5.50

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$6.00

Large Tray Popcorn Chicken

$35.00

Vietnamese Banh Mi

Banh Mi/Combination Special

$6.50

Banh Mi/Grilled BBQ Pork

$6.50

Banh Mi/Pork Roll & Pate

$6.25

Banh Mi/Shredded Chicken

$6.25

Banh Mi/All Veggie Banh Mi

$4.00

Plain French Bread

$1.50

Specialty Banh Mi

Banh Mi/Fried Chicken

$6.50

Banh Mi/Fried Spam + Eggs

$6.50

Banh Mi/Korean BBQ Beef Bulgogi

$7.75

Banh Mi/Tofu & Mushroom Banh Mi

$6.50

Bowls

Rice Bowl/Grilled BBQ Pork

$10.75

Rice Bowl/Beef Bulgolgi

$15.00

Rice Bowl/Shredded Chicken

$10.50

Rice Bowl/Spam & Eggs

$11.00

Rice Bowl/Fried Popcorn Chicken

$10.50

Rice Bowl/Tofu & Shitake Mushrooms

$11.50

Vermicelli Bowl/Grilled BBQ Pork

$12.90

Vermicelli Bowl/Beef Bulgolgi

$15.00

Vermicelli Bowl/Shredded Chicken

$12.60

Vermicelli Bowl/Tofu&Shitake Mushrooms

$13.80

Food (3PD NEW)

Light Bites

Popcorn Chicken

$7.20

House Seasoned Fries

$4.20

Kimchi Bulgolgi Fries

$8.40

Eggrolls

$7.20

Spring Rolls

$6.60

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$7.20

Large Tray Popcorn Chicken

$42.00

Vietnamese Banh Mi

Banh Mi/Combination Special

$7.80

Banh Mi/Grilled BBQ Pork

$7.80

Banh Mi/Pork Roll & Pate

$7.50

Banh Mi/Shredded Chicken

$7.50

Banh Mi/All Veggie Banh Mi

$4.80

Plain French Bread

$1.80

Specialty Banh Mi

Banh Mi/Fried Chicken

$7.80

Banh Mi/Fried Spam + Eggs

$7.80

Banh Mi/Korean BBQ Beef Bulgogi

$9.30

Banh Mi/Tofu & Mushroom Banh Mi

$7.80

Bowls

Rice Bowl/Grilled BBQ Pork

$12.90

Rice Bowl/Beef Bulgolgi

$15.00

Rice Bowl/Shredded Chicken

$12.60

Rice Bowl/Spam & Eggs

$13.20

Rice Bowl/Fried Popcorn Chicken

$12.60

Rice Bowl/Tofu & Shitake Mushrooms

$13.80

Vermicelli Bowl/Grilled BBQ Pork

$12.90

Vermicelli Bowl/Beef Bulgolgi

$15.00

Vermicelli Bowl/Shredded Chicken

$12.60

Vermicelli Bowl/Tofu&Shitake Mushrooms

$13.80

Drinks (3PD NEW)

Chamoy Slushies

ChaMango Slushie

$7.20

ChaPeach Slushie

$7.20

ChaPineapple Slushie

$7.20

ChaStrawberry Slushie

$7.20

ChaWatermelon Slushie

$7.20

Classic Teas

Classic Black Tea

$4.50

Classic Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

Classic Matcha Green Tea

$5.40

Classic Oolong Tea

$4.50

Flavored Lemonade

Arnold Palmer Lemonade

$5.70

Mango Lemonade

$5.70

Peach Lemonade

$5.70

Pineapple Lemonade

$5.70

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.70

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.70

Watermelon Lemonade

$5.70

Fresh Milk

Almond Fresh Milk

$6.30

Lavender Fresh Milk

$6.30

Taro Fresh Milk

$6.30

Tiger Fresh Milk

$6.30

Winter melon Fresh Milk

$6.30

Fruit Teas

Blueberry Fr/Tea

$5.40

Ginger Green Fr/Tea

$5.40

Grapefruit Fr/Tea

$5.40

Green Apple Fr/Tea

$5.40

Honeydew Fr/Tea

$5.40

Lavender Fr/Tea

$5.40

Lychee Fr/Tea

$5.40

Mango Fr/Tea

$5.40

Passion Fruit Fr/Tea

$5.40

Peach Fr/Tea

$5.40

Pineapple Fr/Tea

$5.40

Raspberry Fr/Tea

$5.40

Rose Fr/Tea

$5.40

Strawberry Fr/Tea

$5.40

Watermelon Fr/Tea

$5.40

Winter Melon Fr/Tea

$5.40

Milk Teas

Almond Milk Tea

$5.70

Caramel Latte Milk Tea

$5.70

Classic Black Milk Tea

$5.70

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.70

French Vanilla Latte Milk Tea

$5.70

Hazelnut Latte Milk Tea

$5.70

Jasmine Green Tea w/Milk

$5.70

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.70

Lychee Milk Tea

$5.70

Mango Milk Tea

$5.70

Matcha Green Tea w/Milk

$5.70

Mocha Latte Milk Tea

$5.70

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.70

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.70

Rose Milk Tea

$5.70

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.70

Taro Milk Tea

$5.70

Thai Green Tea

$5.95

Thai Tea

$5.95

Tiger Milk Tea

$5.95

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$5.70

Honeydew milk Tea

$5.70

Slushies

Blueberry Slushie

$5.70

Grapefruit Slushie

$5.70

Green Apple Slushie

$5.70

Honeydew Slushie

$5.70

Lychee Slushie

$5.70

Mango Slushie

$5.70

Passion Fruit Slushie

$5.70

Peach Slushie

$5.70

Pineapple Slushie

$5.70

Raspberry Slushie

$5.70

Strawberry Slushie

$5.70

Watermelon Slushie

$5.70

Winter melon Slushie

$5.70

Smoothies

Almond Smoothie

$6.30

Avocado Smoothie

$6.30

Banana Smoothie

$6.30

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.30

Caramel Latte Smoothie

$6.30

Coconut Smoothie

$6.30

Hazelnut Cappuccino Smoothie

$6.30

Honeydew Smoothie

$6.30

Lavender Smoothie

$6.30

Lychee Smoothie

$6.30

Mango Smoothie

$6.30

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$6.30

Mocha Latte Smoothie

$6.30

Oreo Cookies and Cream Smoothie

$6.30

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$6.30

Peach Smoothie

$6.30

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.30

Pineapple Smoothie

$6.30

Rose Smoothie

$6.30

Strawberry and Banana Smoothie

$6.30

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.30

Taro Smoothie

$6.30

Vanilla Latte Smoothie

$6.30

Watermelon Smoothie

$6.30

Winter melon Smoothie

$6.30

Yogurt Drinks

Blueberry Yogurt Drink

$5.70

Green Tea Yogurt Drink

$5.70

Lychee Yogurt Drink

$5.70

Mango Yogurt Drink

$5.70

Peach Yogurt Drink

$5.70

Strawberry Yogurt Drink

$5.70

Other Drinks

Artichoke Tea

$6.30

Bottled Coke

$3.60

Fiji Water

$3.60

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.30
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Experience delicious drinks & sandwiches in the Cinco Ranch area of Katy, TX. Now serving tasty boba (bubble) tea, aromatic coffee, and delicious Vietnamese...

Location

6630 FM 1463 suite A300, Fulshear, TX 77441

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy Houston, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine - 2004 South Mason Road Ste D
orange starNo Reviews
2004 South Mason Road Ste D KATY, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Postino - Cinco Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - La Centerra Katy, TX
orange starNo Reviews
23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120 KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fulshear

Victors Mexican Grille - Fulshear
orange star4.5 • 1,889
8525 FM 359 S Fulshear, TX 77441
View restaurantnext
La Balance Cafe - Fulshear
orange star4.5 • 248
8050 FM359 RD South Fulshear, TX 77441
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fulshear
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (120 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1130 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston