Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Burgers

Go Vegan Philly

3 Reviews

$$

607 N Lincoln ST

Wilmington, DE 19805

Starters

Philadelphia International

$11.00

Crispy Cauliflower Bites served with celery and housemade ranch

The Delfonics

$9.00

Crispy Spring Rolls served with Vegan Duck Sauce

Major Figgas

$10.00

Mini Krab Cakes drizzled with housemade Krab sauce and Signature Go Vegan sauce

The Plateau

$10.00

Kale/Romaine mix with quinoa, walnuts, cranberries and a housemade vinagrette

The Uptown

$11.00Out of stock

South Street

$8.00

Teddy w/o the P

$13.00

Fresh w/o the Prince

$13.00

Cheesesteak Eggless Rolls

$10.00

Jerk Cheesesteak Eggless Rolls

$11.00Out of stock

Entrees

Fresh Prince

$24.50

V-Fish: Hand-crafted hearts of palm, served w/ choice of 2 sides and cornbread

Broad Street Bully

$17.50

V-Cheezesteak Choice of filler: V-Chik'n (grilled oyster mushrooms) OR Ground Impossible Meat. Each prepared w/ peppers, onions, cheeze, mayo and ketchup; served on a long roll with french fries

Teddy P

$24.00

V-Chik'n: oyster mushrooms, seasoned and battered to perfection w/ choice of 2 sides and cornbread

Jilly from Philly

$18.50

Jerk V-Chik'n Steak: jerk oyster mushrooms, peppers, onions, BBQ sauce and mayo served on a long roll with french fries

Beanie Mack

$17.00

The Impossible Go Vegan Burger; served with french fries

Jazzy Jeff

$23.50

Quinoa Stir-fry: quinoa, peppers, onions and broccoli, topped with scallions; served with cornbread

Phyllis Hyman

$24.50

2 handcrafted krab cakes made with jackfruit; served with housemade Krab sauce, 2 sides and cornbread

The Eve

$19.00

Patti LaBelle

$18.00

Soul Child (Special)

$20.00Out of stock

Left Eye (Special)

$11.00Out of stock

Smoking Joe Frazier

$23.00Out of stock

Penn's Landing

$18.00

Eve Salad

$18.00

The Answer

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheeze

$12.00

served with french fries

Kids Chik'n Bites

$12.00

served with french fries

Kids Go Vegan Burger

$12.00

served with french fries

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Cabbage

$6.00

C-Food Salad

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

Go Vegan Mac

$6.00

Veggie Stir-Fry

$6.00

Sautéed Green Beans

$6.00

Old Bay Fries

$3.50

Pattie w/o LaBelle

$9.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Onion Rings

Baked Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Candied Yams

$6.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Sweet Potato Cheesecake (Nuts)

$5.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake (NO Nuts)

$5.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Choc Chip Walnut Cookie

$3.00

S'mores Cookie

$3.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Lemon Poundcake Slice

$4.00

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$10.00

Oreo Ice Cream Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry Mini Cakes

$6.00

Trail Mix Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Mini Cakes

$6.00

Pudding Parfait

$5.00

Water ice (small)

$3.00

Water ice (medium)

$4.00

Water ice (large)

$5.00

Soft pretzel

$2.00

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$3.00

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

$3.50

Pumpkin Walnut Donut

$3.75

Pumpkin Cookie

$3.75

$12 Lunch Specials

V-Chikn & Waffle Sliders

$12.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

V-Fish & Chips

$12.00

Side Sampler

$12.00

Appetizer Sampler

$12.00

Krab Cake Burger

$12.00

Holiday Desserts

Carrot Cake

$20.00

Peach Cobbler

$25.00

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$25.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$35.00

Sweet Potato Poundcake

$20.00

Greens (Half Pan)

$35.00

Mac (Half Pan)

$40.00

Veggie Stir Fry (Half Pan)

$35.00

Cabbage (Half Pan)

$35.00

C Food Salad (Half Pan)

$45.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mini Bottled Water

$1.00

Chicky Peach

$7.00

Peach, banana and apple infused with sea moss.

Dasia's Delight

$7.00

Mango, banana and pineapple infused with sea moss.

Sandra B

$7.00

Banana, pineapple and coconut infused with sea moss.

Raymond's Passion

$7.00

Passion fruit, pear, guava and apple infused with sea moss.

Iced Teas

$4.00

Fresh Pressed Lemonade

$6.00

Peach Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$6.00

Wildberry Lemonade

$6.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$6.00

Seamoss Infused Tea Small

$9.00Out of stock

Seamoss Infused Tea Large

$15.00Out of stock

Monte's Sweet Sorrel

$8.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

UPHORIA Water

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Beets me

$9.00

Green Tonic

$9.00

Hibiscus Rose

$9.00

20

20

$20.00

25

$25.00

40

40

$40.00

50

50

$50.00

100

$100.00

5

5

$5.00

GV Marketplace

GV Cornbread Mix

$10.00

Herbs & Spice LOUISIANA CREOLE

$11.99Out of stock

Herbs & Spice ImmuniTEA - DAILY BOOST

$9.99

Herbs & Spice Night - Night Tea - RELAXATION

$10.99

Herbs & Spice Noggin Knockout Tea - RELIEF

$8.99

Herbs & Spice Flo Ryder Tea - HEALING

$9.99

Herbs & Spice PositiviTEA - REFRESHING

$10.99

Herbs & Spice Stress Free Tea - Harmony & Balance

$10.99

Herbs & Spice NASHVILLE HOTT

$9.99Out of stock

Herbs & Spice ROCKIN' MOROCCAN

$9.99Out of stock

Luxe Moss Dark Cherry

$20.00

Luxe Moss Elderberry

$20.00

Luxe Moss Georgia Peach

$20.00

Luxe Moss Ginger

$20.00

Luxe Moss Key Lime Pie

$20.00

Luxe Moss Mango

$20.00Out of stock

Luxe Moss Original

$20.00Out of stock

Luxe Moss Pomegranate

$20.00

RW Citrus Flow Immunity Shot

$4.25

RW Elder G Wellness Shot

$4.00

RW Snap Apple Immunity Shot

$4.25

RW The OG Immunity Shot

$4.00

RW Tropic Zen Immunity Shot

$4.25

4ever juice BERRY LEMONADE

$7.00

4ever Juice CREAMSICLE

$7.00

4Ever JUICE ENERGY

$7.00

4ever Juice KALE LEMONADE

$7.00

4ever Juice OH SNAP

$7.00

4ever Juice ORGANIC APPLE CIDER

$7.00

4ever Juice MANGO DELIGHT

$7.00

4EVER JUICE PEACH OH SNAP

$7.00

4ever Juice PEARLICOUS

$7.00

4ever Juice PINEAPPLE MINT

$7.00

4ever Juice POM PUNCH

$7.00

4ever Juice REFRESH

$7.00

4ever Juice STRAWBERRY SUNRISE

$7.00

4ever Juice TROPICAL

$7.00

4ever Juice VEGAN COFFEE LATTE

$7.00

4ever Juice WATERMELON

$7.00

G's Teas Hibiscus

$9.00

G's Teas Tumeric Ginger

$9.00

G's Soursop

$9.00

G's Teas Hibiscus w/ fruit

$9.00

G's Teas Tumeric Ginger w/ fruit

$9.00

G's Teas Soursop w/ fruit

$9.00

GV HOODIE

$90.00

Herbs & Spice BRAVISSIMO ITALIANO

$9.99

Herbs & Spice PERKY PEPPER

$10.99

4ever Juice STRAWBERRY UNICORN

$7.00

Knoggin knockout Tea

$8.99

4ever Juice JOYFUL JUICE

$7.00

4EVER JUICE POWER PUNCH

$7.00

SEA MOSS GEL 16 OZ

$35.00

SEA MOSS CAPSULES

$25.00

King/queen mindset shirts

$5.00

Events

Brunch & Candles- Single

$75.00

Brunch & Candles- Couple

$140.00

Brunch on Sundays

$55.00

R N B Show

$25.00

Karaoke Ticket

$15.00

Catering

$120

$120.00

65.00

$65.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

607 N Lincoln ST, Wilmington, DE 19805

