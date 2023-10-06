Goa Tribeca
78 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
FOOD MENU
Shareables
Papadum Bento
Assorted papadum served with mint-tamarind-cheese dep
Sourdough Poi Bread
Bread served with choice of Chorizo ro Balchao butter
Venison Keema Sorpotal Naan
Cucumber and Cumin Raita
East Coast and West Coast Oysters
Fermeneted chilies, curry leaf ponzu
Vegan Gunpowder Chaat
Modernist Chaat Papdi
Goa on Toast
Shrimp Balchao
Tiger shrimp in a spicy tomato-chili-tamarind sauce, red radish, prawn chili oil, on a japanese milk bread toast
Chorizo Chili Fry
The Portuguese Brought this recipe to Goa:vinegary pimento-flavored sausages with bacon, on a japanese milk bread toast
Vegan Chorizo Chilli Fry
The Portuguese Brought this recipe to Goa:vinegary pimento-flavored sausages with bacon, on a japanese milk bread toast
Bao and Pao
Shakuti Chicken Pao
White chicken massaged with coconut and then cooked in a spicy tamarind curry, sered with pao bread
Paneer Bao
Steamed buns filled with sticky mango paneer, red cabbage, topped with sriracha aioli
Steamed Lamb Leg Bao
Steamed buns filled with roast mango pickled lamb-leg marinated for 48 hours, red cabbage, with sriracha aioli
Summer Plates
Small Plates
Fritters
Garlicky Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets, sambal, sriracha sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds
Rawa Fish Fry
Sooji (granulated wheat) chili crisp, pickled red cabbage, green chili chutney
Crab Kis-mur
Soft-shell crab, fresh coconut masala, black pepper, green onions, tamarind chili glaze & curry leaves
Coconut Calamari
Flash fried, coconut crust, celery remoulade, toasted coconut flakes & spikcy tartare
Chilli Chicken
Robata Grill
Roadside Lamb Burger
Chef Bhagwani's favorite roadside burter with a masala fried egg and salad
Paneer Tikka Changezi
Home-made paneer, a royal family recipe that originated during the rule of the 13th ccentruy warrio Genghis Khan
Chicken Tikka Cafreal
Chicken breasts marinated with cafreal masala and served with pickeled onions - 2 skewers
Beef Short Ribs
Vindaloo, truffle yogurt and Aloo tuk
Legendary Lamb Chops
Mint Fenugreek sauce and crispy boondi
Makhan Chicken Tikka
Beef Tenderloin Kebab
Tandoori Cassava Kebab
Signature Curries
Goan Prawn Curry
Okra, drumbsticks, coconut, kokum, dried mango, Portuguese chili-garlic oil
Coastal Fish Curry
Grilled halibut in Ambotik curry made of tamarind, vinegar, kashmiri red chili, watercress
Pork Tenderloin Sorpotal
An essential pork curry from Goa: pork tenderloin, slow roasted, carmelized onions, reasted Kohlrabi gravy
Short Ribs Vindaloo
Chicken Tikka Masala
Comfort Food
Lobster Idli Xec-Xec
Lobster in coconut xec xec curry topped with pickled coriander seends on a rice cake
Charcoal Butter Chicken
Tomato-butter sauce, dry fenugreek topped with green chili cream, roasted pumpkin seeds
Laal Maas (goat)
8 hours slow cooked, bone-in goat leg in Rajasthani red chilies
Vegan Khowsuey
Inspired from Bomras, a famous restaurant in Goa: a fragrant and cramy coconut milk curry infused with lemongrass
Masala Bhindi
Okra tossed with onions & lots of garlic with our special spices
Dal Makhani/Aloo Parantha
24 hour slow-cooked on charcoal pit, black lentils with tomato, garlic, butter and served with aloo parantha
Palak Makkai/Dosa Waffle
Corn, Radish salad, jaggery chutney & hand churned butter
Pindi Chole/Gobhi Parantha
Chickpeas cooked in onions and tomatoes and served with cauliflower paratha
Sookha Bhindi
Paneer Butter Masala
Jackfruit Nihari
Rice
Bread
Dessert
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Liquor
Cocktails
BEER & WINE
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Red Wine
GLS Falseco Vittano Rosso 2019 Tuscany, Italy
GLS Chateau La Noria Croix de Pins 2017 Ventoux Rhone, France
GLS Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinto Noir 2021, Santa Maria, CA
GLS Francois Labet
GLS Villadoria Seralunga d
GLS Faust Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Napa Valley, CA
GLS Elouan Pinot Noir
GLS Two hands Shiraz
BTL Falseco Vittano Rosso 2019 Tuscany, Italy
BTL Chateau La Noria Croix de Pins 2017 Ventoux Rhone, France
BTL Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinto Noir 2021, Santa Maria, CA
BTL Francois Labet
BTL Villadoria Seralunga d
BTL Faust Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Napa Valley, CA
BTL Bonanza CAbernet
BTL Brendel Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA
BTL Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, CA
BTL Klipsin Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, Washington
BTL Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA
BTL Heitz
BTL Justin Isoceles Bordeaux Blend Paso Robles, CA
BTL Quintessa
BTL Saldo Zinfandel CA
BTL The Prisoner Red Blend, Napa Valley CA
BTL Walking Fool Red Blend, CA
BTL Emmolo Merlot, Napa Valley, CA
BTL Boen Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, CA
BTL Benton Lane Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon
BTL Bouchard Cevrey Chambertin, Burgundy, France
BTL Francoise Labet Chambolle Musigny, Burgundy, France
BTL Domaine Colombier Crozes Hermitage, France
BTL Buisse Chinon Loire Valley, France
BTL Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy
BTL Cechhi Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy
BTL Alta Mora Etna Rosso, Sicily
BTL Beronia Crianza Rioja, Spain
BTL Paul Hobbs Bramare Malbec Luj Cuyo, Argentina
BTL Primus Carmenere Central Valley, Chile
BTL Two Hands
BTL Loveblock Pinot Noir, North Island, NZ
BTL Ken Forrester Pinotage Western Cape S. Africa
White Wine
GLS Kracher Trocken Pinot Gris 2019, Burgenland, Austria
GLS Santadi
GLS Flowers Chardonnay 2021, Sonoma Coast, CA
GLS Le Roi Des Pierres Sancerre 2022. Loire Valley, France
GLS St Urbans-Hof Kabinet Reisling 2021, Mosel Germany
GLS Chablisienne
GLS Mohua Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Kracher Trocken Pinot Gris 2019, Burgenland, Austria
BTL Santadi
BTL Flowers Chardonnay 2021, Sonoma Coast, CA
BTL Le Roi Des Pierres Sancerre 2022. Loire Valley, France
BTL St Urbans-Hof Kabinet Reisling 2021, Mosel Germany
BTL Chablisienne
BTL Jordan Chardonnay, Sonoma County, CA
BTL Neyers
BTL Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough NZ
BTL Chalk Hill Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County, CA
BTL Duckhorn Sauvignon Blacn, Nap Vallye, CA
BTL Hillick & Hobbs Dry Riesling, Finger Lakes, NY
BTL Saldo Chenin Blanc, California
BTL Domaine Vincent Careme Vouvray, France
BTL Vin Auvigue Pouilly Fuise, Brugundy, France
BTL Jean Louis Chavy Puligny Montrachet, Burgundy, France
BTL Albrechet Grand Cru Reisling Alsace, France
BTL Feudi Fiano de Avelino, Campagnia, Italy
BTL Sarraco Moscato d'Asti, Piedmonte, Italy
BTL Lusco Albarino Riax Bias, Spain
Rose Wine
Sparkling Wine
GLS Unshackled Sparkling Sonoma, California
GLS Albrechet Cremant Brut Rose, Alsace, France
GLS Lanson Pere &Fils Brut, Champagne, France
BTL Unshackled Sparkling Sonoma, California
BTL Albrechet Cremant Brut Rose, Alsace, France
BTL Lanson Pere &Fils Brut, Champagne, France
BTL Perrier-Jouet, Blanc de Blanc Champagne, France
BTL Berulchi Franciacorta, Lombardy, Italy
BTL Vilaranou Cava, Penedes Spain
BTL Telmont Brut Rose, Champagne, France
Dessert Wine
GLS Kracher Cuvee B eerenauslese
GLS Gonzalez Byass Pedro Ximenez Nectar Sherry
GLS Gonzalez Byass Alfonso Oloroso Sherry
GLS Grahams Six Grapes Ruby Port
GLS Grahams 10yr Tawny Port
GLS Grahams 20yr Tawny Port
BTL Kracher Cuvee B eerenauslese
BTL Gonzalez Byass Pedro Ximenez Nectar Sherry
BTL Gonzalez Byass Alfonso Oloroso Sherry
BTL Grahams Six Grapes Ruby Port
BTL Grahams 10yr Tawny Port
BTL Grahams 20yr Tawny Port
Non Alc Beverages
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Post-Modern Indian channeling the vibe of Goa in Tribeca. @forbes @athleisuremag @eater
