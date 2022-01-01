Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goal Line Pub

review star

No reviews yet

700 Lawrence Drive

West Chester, PA 19380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Chicken Bites

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Edamame

$10.00

Fried Brussels

$9.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Fries

$5.00

GLP Jumbo Wings

$14.00

GLP Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Loaded French Fries

$11.00

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$10.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Traditional Hummus

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Goal Line House Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Red and Golden Beet Salad

$10.00

Steakhouse

$16.00

Soup

Chili

$7.00

French Onion

$7.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00

Bowls

Southwest Grain Bowl

$11.00

Mediterranean Grain Bowl

$11.00

Ramen Bowl

$11.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$12.00

Burgers

GLP Burger

$14.00

Cheddar BBQ Burger

$14.00

Kennett Burger

$14.00

Black and Blue Burger

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Philly Steak

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

The Rachel

$13.00

Grilled Cheese Platter

$10.00

Flatbread Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Main's

Mac n Cheese for 2

$15.00

Fajitas

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Kid's

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Specials

PBJ Burger

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 Lawrence Drive, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

Gallery
Goal Line Pub image
Goal Line Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Services - 480 - Comcast Goshen
orange starNo Reviews
1306 Goshen Parkway West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast @ CTDI - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
orange starNo Reviews
1373 Enterprise Drive West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - Teva West Chester
orange starNo Reviews
145 Brandywine Pkwy West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 481 - Comcast Boot Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1354 Boot Rd West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Peter Clark Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
698 East Market Street West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Sabatino's Grill - 1316 West Chester Pike
orange starNo Reviews
1316 West Chester Pike West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Chester

Bon Bon Sushi
orange star4.8 • 4,502
22 North Darlington Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester - JACO West Chester
orange star4.8 • 3,796
8 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Market Street Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,888
6 West Market Street West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Limoncello West Chester
orange star4.7 • 1,417
9 North Walnut St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Four Dogs Tavern & Marshalton Inn
orange star4.2 • 1,098
1300 West Strasburg Road West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Bar Avalon
orange star4.9 • 1,054
116 E Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Chester
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston