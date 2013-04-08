GOAT FARM COFFEE HOUSE 12620 FM 1641
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Goat Farm Coffee House serving Espresso drinks, French press and good coffee and other delicious beverages. We have a selection of baked goods to enjoy with your beverage on the large front porch. Inside you'll find more seating and the Experience Goat Milk Soap and Skincare shop. Out the back door is more seating where patrons can watch the goats play and listen to the roosters crow!
Location
12620 FM 1641, Forney, TX 75126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eno's Pizza Tavern - Historic Downtown Forney
4.5 • 932
215 S BOIS D ARC ST FORNEY, TX 75126
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Forney
Eno's Pizza Tavern - Historic Downtown Forney
4.5 • 932
215 S BOIS D ARC ST FORNEY, TX 75126
View restaurant