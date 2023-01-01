Main picView gallery

Goat & Vine Allen

review star

No reviews yet

190 E Stacy Rd

Ste 1108

Allen, TX 75002

Brunch

STARTERS

Caprese Avocado Toast

$14.00

Avocado mash, fresh mozzarella and chery tomatoes on crispy sourdough.

Mixed Fruit Parfait Flight

$14.00

Assorted parfaits with apples, cherries, blood oranges, Greek yogurt and granola.

Goat & Vine Pancakes

$15.00

Mixed berry mascarpone, fresh berries, vanilla creme anglaise and blackerry coulis.

Cinnamon Roll Bread

$15.00

Layered baguettes soaked in cinnamon and creme anglaise. Topped with caramel and icing.

Pastry Board

$15.00

Assorted pastries, muffins, and croissants with assorted butter and jelly.

Steak Carpaccio

$16.00

Thinly sliced beef tenderloin served with fresno peppers, sea salt and peppercorns.

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.00

Norwegian salmon on toasted focaccia with dill and goat cheese hollandaise.

Brunch Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Brown sugar bacon, honey ham, Wagyu jalapeno cheddar sausage, deviled eggs, Italian cheese dip.

MAIN COURSE

Steak & Eggs

$26.00

4oz Flat Iron steak with truffled scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes

Eggplant Benedict

$18.00

Poached egg, prosciutto and breaded eggplant, with goat cheese hollandaise.

Creme Brulee French Toast

$17.00

Thick cut baguette soaked in vanilla, cinnamon and sugar with blackberries.

Chicken & Biscuit

$19.00

Fried Parmesan crusted chicken with creamy garlic sauce over a homemade biscuit.

Quinoa Stuffed Pepper

$18.00

Red bell pepper, quinoa and roasted vegetables, with arrabiata and balsamic glaze.

Southwest Omelet

$17.00

Chorizo sausage, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, mushrooms, Oaxaca cheese, roasted potatoes.

Chicken & Waffles

$21.00

Roasted chicken, sourdough waffles, whipped honey butter.

Brunch Burger

$19.00

Wagyu beef, brown sugar bacon, avocado, egg, smoked gouda cheese, fig jam, roasted potatoes.

BRUNCH

Chef's Selection of Chocolate & Pastries

$17.00

BRUNCH A LA CARTE

Two Eggs

$6.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Ham

$6.00

Deviled Egg

$4.00

One Egg

$3.00

Side Potatoes

$6.00

One Muffin

$6.00

One Scone

$6.00

One Danish

$6.00

One Criossant

$6.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Happy Hour

COCKTAILS (HH)

Black Goat

$10.00

Bacardi Rum, Goat & Vine Cab, Sour Mix, Simple Syrup, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Sugar Cube, Blackberries

Naked and Famous

$10.00

Mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse, Fresh Lime Juice

The Last Word

$10.00

Gin, Liquor 43, Maraschino Liquor, Lemon Juice

Silver Lining

$10.00

Tequila, Pomegranate Juice, Plum Bitters, Simple Syrup, Elderflower Foam

Americano

$10.00

Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Strawberry Lemongrass Spritz

$10.00

Strawberry Lemongrass Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Strawberry Moscato, Club Soda

Watermelon Basil Spritz

$10.00

Watermelon Basil Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Watermelon Moscato, Club Soda

Smoked Old Fashion

$10.00

Bullet, Bitters, Soda, Sugar Cube, Orange Peel, Black Cherry

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Espresso, Vodka, Kahlua, Simple Syrup

Red Wine Side Car

$10.00

Goat & Vine Cab, Simple Syrup, Cognac, Grand Marnier, Lemon Juice

The Pink Lady

$10.00

Gin, Applejack, Egg White, Lemon Juice, Grenadine

Blue Kangaroo

$10.00

Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Bleu Cheese Olives

White Peach and Rosemary Spritz

$10.00

White Peach and Rosemary Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Peach Moscato, Club Soda

Rose Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, Goat & Vine Rose, Grand Marnier, Club Soda

White Sangria

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

HH Food

Goat Cheese Bites

$6.00

Stuffed with Fresh Goat Cheese, Arrabiata Sauce

Baked Goat Cheese

$7.00

Rosemary, Thyme, Sage, Pomodoro

Bruschetta

$7.00

Tomatoes, Garlic, Onion, Basil

Zucchini Chips

$6.00

Sea Salt, Rosemary, Truffle Garlic Aioli

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

Imported Italian Meat and Cheese, Honeycomb

Meatball Pomodoro

$8.00

Fresh Ricotta, Basil

HH Wine

GL Cal Cabernet Sauv

$5.50

GL California Red Blend

$5.00

GL Cal Chardonnay

$5.50

GL Peach Moscato

$5.00

GL Strawberry Moscato

$5.00

GL Watermelon Moscato

$5.00

BTL (California) 2018

$19.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (California) 2020

$19.00

BTL Red Blend (California) 2020

$18.00

BTL Strawberry Moscato NV

$18.00

BTL Peach Moscato

$18.00

BTL Watermelon Moscato

$18.00

GL Lodi CabSav

$8.00

GL Pinot Noir

$8.00

GL CabSav& Merlot Blend

$7.50

GL Lodi Merlot

$7.50

GL Lodi Zinfandel

$7.50

GL Lodi Sauv Blanc

$7.00

GL Lodi Chardonnay

$7.50

GL Rose

$7.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL Moscato

$6.50

GL Pasa Robles Prosecco

$7.00

BTL Moscato (California) 2021

$22.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc (Lodi) 2021

$23.00

BTL Pinot Grigio (Lodi) 2021

$23.00

BTL Rose (California) 2020

$23.00

BTL Chardonnay (Lodi) 2021

$23.00

BTL Prosecco (Paso Robles) 2021

$23.00

BTL Pino Noir (Central Coast) 2020

$25.00

BTL Merlot (Lodi) 2021

$24.00

BTL Zinfandel (Lodi) 2019

$24.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon & Merlot Blend (Lodi) 2021

$24.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (Lodi) 2020

$24.00

Goat & Vine-Food

FOR THE TABLE

Goat Cheese Bites

$14.00

Stuffed with Fresh Goat Cheese, Arrabiata Sauce

Charcuterie Board

$32.00

Imported Italian Meat and Cheese, Honeycomb

Bruschetta

$15.00

Tomatoes, Garlic, Onion, Basil

Zucchini Chips

$14.00

Sea Salt, Rosemary, Truffle Garlic Aioli

APPETIZERS

Meatball Pomodoro

$17.00

Fresh Ricotta, Basil

Fritto Misto

$19.00

Rock Shrimp, Calamari, White Fish, Cherry Peppers

Baked Goat Cheese

$16.00

Rosemary, Thyme, Sage, Pomodoro

East Coast Mussels

$19.00

White Wine, Garlic, Saffron, Cilantro

Filet Sliders

$22.00

Served on a sesame bun with truffle butter

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Olives, Capers, Tomatoes

SALADS

The Goat & Vine

$18.00

Goat Cheese, Dates, Corn, Avocado, Almonds, Tomatoes, Dijon Vinaigrette

Caesar

$14.00

Baby Romaine, Parmigiano, Herb Croutons

Tuscan Kale

$16.00

Napa Cabbage, Green Apple, Raisins, Candied Walnuts, Celery

Caprese

$15.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

SOUP

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Puff Pillows, Creme Fraiche, Caviar

Minestrone

$9.00

Carrots, Celery Zucchini, Squash

HOUSEMADE PASTA

Spaghetti Al Pomodoro

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano

Truffle Cacio e Pepe

$27.00

Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano, Black Truffle

Pasta Alla Carbonara

$25.00

Parmigiano, Pancetta, Egg Yolk, Pecorino Romano

Squid Ink Pasta

$30.00

Snow Crab, Fresno Peppers, Spicy Lemon

Spaghetti Al Formaggio Parmigiano

$35.00

San Marzano Sauce, Basil, Flambeed Whisky in a Parmigiano Reggiano Wheel Made Tableside

Pappardelle Bolognese

$27.00

Beef, Veal, Pork

Lobster Ravioli

$34.00

Vodka Sauce, Spinach, Crispy Greens

Gnocchi Alla Gorgonzola

$25.00

Gorgonzola Cheese Sauce, Toasted Walnuts

STEAKS

Flat Iron

$42.00

Filet 8 oz

$58.00

Cowboy Ribeye

$72.00

Trio of Medallions

$45.00

Parmesan Crust, Bleu Cheese Crust, Horseradish Crust

ENTREES

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Aged Parmigiano, Pomodoro Sauce, Served with Spaghetti

Roasted Dill Salmon

$36.00

New Potatoes, Dill, Meuniere Sauce, Charred Asparagus

Chilean Sea Bass

$48.00

Garlic, Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, Capers, Citrus Sauce, Charred Asparagus

Eggplant Parmigiana

$25.00

Breaded, Layered, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pomodoro Sauce

Roasted Half Country Chicken

$28.00

Italian Herbs, Parmesan Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Rosemary Au Jus

G&V Burger

$19.00

Wagyu Beef, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Fig Jam, Kale

DESSERT

Big A$$ Sundae

$22.00

Black Cherry, Blue Moon and Classic Vanilla Ice Cream, Marshmello, Canoli, Biscotti, Pirouette, Chocolate and Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream and Sprinkles

Dessert Tower

$18.00

Four Tier Tower of Chocolates and Pastries

Panna Cotta Trio

$15.00

Mixed Berry/Salted Caramel/Rosewater Pistachio

Tiramisu

$14.00

A velvety melange of savoiardi cookies dipped in espresso

SIDES

Italian Fries

$9.00

Charred Asparagus

$9.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Parmesan Roasted Potatoes

$12.00

Charred Broccolini

$9.00

Roasted Vegetables

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

KIDS Menu

KD Butter Noodle

$10.00

Kd Spaghetti

$10.00

Kd Mac+Chz

$10.00

N/a Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Sodas & Juices

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugarfree Redbull

$5.00

Cherry Ginger

$5.50

Pama Lime

$5.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Aqua Panna Still

$8.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mocktail

$9.00

Kid's Drinks

Kid Coke

Kid Diet

Kid Sprite

Kid Lemonade

Kid Cocktail

Kiddie Milk

Kiddie Juice

Liquor

VODKA

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Skyy

$9.00

Rocks Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$13.50

Rocks Grey Goose

$16.50

Rocks Ketel One

$18.00

Rocks Titos

$15.00

Rocks Skyy

$13.50

Neat Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$13.50

Neat Grey Goose

$16.50

Neat Ketel One

$18.00

Neat Titos

$15.00

Neat Skyy

$13.50

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Skyy

$18.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Cas Mezcal

$15.00

Cincoro Anejo

$42.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$33.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Don Julio

$14.00

El Mayor

$13.00

Espolon

$8.00

Illegal Mezcal

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Tres Plata

$12.00

Tres Reposado

$14.00

Rocks Casamigos Anejo

$22.50

Rocks Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Rocks Casamigos Reposado

$19.50

Rocks Cas Mezcal

$22.50

Rocks Cincoro Anejo

$63.00

Rocks Clase Azul Reposado

$49.50

Rocks Don Julio 1942

$75.00

Rocks Don Julio

$21.00

Rocks El Mayor

$19.50

Rocks Espolon

$12.00

Rocks Illegal Mezcal

$19.50

Rocks Patron Silver

$19.50

Rocks Patron Reposado

$22.50

Rocks Tres Plata

$18.00

Rocks Tres Reposado

$21.00

Neat Casamigos Anejo

$22.50

Neat Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Neat Casamigos Reposado

$19.50

Neat Cas Mezcal

$22.50

Neat Cincoro Anejo

$63.00

Neat Clase Azul Reposado

$49.50

Neat Don Julio 1942

$75.00

Neat Don Julio

$21.00

Neat El Mayor

$19.50

Neat Espolon

$12.00

Neat Illegal Mezcal

$19.50

Neat Patron Silver

$19.50

Neat Patron Reposado

$22.50

Neat Tres Plata

$18.00

Neat Tres Reposado

$21.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$26.00

DBL Cas Mezcal

$30.00

DBL Cincoro Anejo

$84.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$66.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$100.00

DBL Don Julio

$28.00

DBL El Mayor

$26.00

DBL Espolon

$16.00

DBL Illegal Mezcal

$26.00

DBL Patron Silver

$26.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$30.00

DBL Tres Plata

$24.00

DBL Tres Reposado

$28.00

GIN

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.50

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.25

Rocks Bombay

$12.00

Rocks Bombay Sapphire

$15.75

Rocks Hendricks

$16.50

Rocks Tanqueray 10

$18.00

Rocks Tanqueray

$12.38

Neat Bombay

$12.00

Neat Bombay Sapphire

$15.75

Neat Hendricks

$16.50

Neat Tanqueray 10

$18.00

Neat Tanqueray

$12.38

DBL Bombay

$16.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$21.00

DBL Hendricks

$22.00

DBL Tanqueray 10

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.50

RUM

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Rocks Bacardi

Rocks Captain Morgan

$13.50

Rocks Malibu

$13.50

Rocks Meyers

$13.50

Neat Bacardi

Neat Captain Morgan

$13.50

Neat Malibu

$13.50

Neat Meyers

$13.50

DBL Bacardi

DBL Captain Morgan

$18.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

DBL Meyers

$18.00

WHISKEY

Angels Envy

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Basail Hayden

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.25

Whitle Pig 10

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Rocks Angels Envy

$22.50

Rocks Jack Daniels

$13.50

Rocks Basail Hayden

$21.00

Rocks Jameson

$15.00

Rocks Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Rocks Bulleit

$16.50

Rocks Bulleit Rye

$16.50

Rocks Crown Royal

$15.00

Rocks Eagle Rare

$18.00

Rocks Jim Beam

$12.00

Rocks Knob Creek

$16.50

Rocks Makers Mark

$15.38

Rocks Whitle Pig 10

$30.00

Rocks Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Neat Angels Envy

$22.50

Neat Jack Daniels

$13.50

Neat Basail Hayden

$21.00

Neat Jameson

$15.00

Neat Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Neat Bulleit

$16.50

Neat Bulleit Rye

$16.50

Neat Crown Royal

$15.00

Neat Eagle Rare

$18.00

Neat Jim Beam

$12.00

Neat Knob Creek

$16.50

Neat Makers Mark

$15.38

Neat Whitle Pig 10

$30.00

Neat Woodford Reserve

$18.00

DBL Angels Envy

$30.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Basail Hayden

$28.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Bulleit

$22.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$22.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$24.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek

$22.00

DBL Makers Mark

$20.50

DBL Whitle Pig 10

$40.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$24.00

SCOTCH

Chivas 12

$13.00

Dalmore 12

$19.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenfiddich 21

$80.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenmorangie 10

$14.00

Glenmorangie 18

$42.00

JW Black

$10.00

JW Blue

$72.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$95.00

Rocks Chivas 12

$19.50

Rocks Dalmore 12

$28.50

Rocks Dewars

$13.50

Rocks Dewars 12

$18.00

Rocks Glenfiddich 12

$22.50

Rocks Glenfiddich 21

$120.00

Rocks Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Rocks Glenmorangie 10

$21.00

Rocks Glenmorangie 18

$63.00

Rocks JW Black

$15.00

Rocks JW Blue

$108.00

Rocks Macallan 12

$27.00

Rocks Macallan 18

$142.50

Neat Chivas 12

$19.50

Neat Dalmore 12

$28.50

Neat Dewars

$13.50

Neat Dewars 12

$18.00

Neat Glenfiddich 12

$22.50

Neat Glenfiddich 21

$120.00

Neat Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Neat Glenmorangie 10

$21.00

Neat Glenmorangie 18

$63.00

Neat JW Black

$15.00

Neat JW Blue

$108.00

Neat Macallan 12

$27.00

Neat Macallan 18

$142.50

DBL Chivas 12

$26.00

DBL Dalmore 12

$38.00

DBL Dewars

$18.00

DBL Dewars 12

$24.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$30.00

DBL Glenfiddich 21

$160.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$24.00

DBL Glenmorangie 10

$28.00

DBL Glenmorangie 18

$84.00

DBL JW Black

$20.00

DBL JW Blue

$144.00

DBL Macallan 12

$36.00

DBL Macallan 18

$190.00

COGNAC

Hennesey VS

$12.00

Hennesey VSOP

$20.00

Rocks Hennesey VS

$18.00

Rocks Hennesey VSOP

$30.00

Neat Hennesey VS

$18.00

Neat Hennesey VSOP

$30.00

DBL Hennesey VS

$24.00

DBL Hennesey VSOP

$40.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Absente

$10.50

Aperol

$9.00

AppleJack

$9.00

Baileys

$9.50

Blue Curacco

$5.50

Chartreuse

$14.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

ElderFlower Liquor

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva Caramel

$9.00

Godiva White

$9.00

Godiva Dark

$9.00

Godiva Light

$9.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Green Chartruse

$14.00

Kahula

$9.00

Liquor 43

$9.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Maraschino Liquor

$10.00

Midori

$9.00

Montenegro Amaro

$9.00

Pama

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Compari

$9.00

St. Elder

$8.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Rocks Absente

$15.75

Rocks Aperol

$13.50

Rocks AppleJack

$13.50

Rocks Baileys

$14.25

Rocks Blue Curacco

$8.25

Rocks Chartreuse

$21.00

Rocks Cointreau

$18.00

Rocks Disaronno

$13.50

Rocks Drambuie

$13.50

Rocks Dry Vermouth

$7.50

Rocks Sweet Vermouth

$7.50

Rocks ElderFlower Liquor

$13.50

Rocks Fernet Branca

$16.50

Rocks Frangelico

$16.50

Rocks Godiva Caramel

$13.50

Rocks Godiva White

$13.50

Rocks Godiva Dark

$13.50

Rocks Godiva Light

$13.50

Rocks Gran Marnier

$18.00

Rocks Green Chartruse

$21.00

Rocks Kahula

$13.50

Rocks Liquor 43

$13.50

Rocks Limoncello

$15.00

Rocks Maraschino Liquor

$15.00

Rocks Midori

$13.50

Rocks Montenegro Amaro

$13.50

Rocks Pama

$15.00

Rocks Peach Schnapps

$7.50

Rocks Compari

$13.50

Rocks St. Elder

$12.00

Rocks Tuaca

$15.00

Neat Absente

$15.75

Neat Aperol

$13.50

Neat AppleJack

$13.50

Neat Baileys

$14.25

Neat Blue Curacco

$8.25

Neat Chartreuse

$21.00

Neat Cointreau

$18.00

Neat Disaronno

$13.50

Neat Drambuie

$13.50

Neat Dry Vermouth

$7.50

Neat Sweet Vermouth

$7.50

Neat ElderFlower Liquor

$13.50

Neat Fernet Branca

$16.50

Neat Frangelico

$16.50

Neat Godiva Caramel

$13.50

Neat Godiva White

$13.50

Neat Godiva Dark

$13.50

Neat Godiva Light

$13.50

Neat Gran Marnier

$18.00

Neat Green Chartruse

$21.00

Neat Kahula

$13.50

Neat Liquor 43

$13.50

Neat Limoncello

$15.00

Neat Maraschino Liquor

$15.00

Neat Midori

$13.50

Neat Montenegro Amaro

$13.50

Neat Pama

$15.00

Neat Peach Schnapps

$7.50

Neat Compari

$13.50

Neat St. Elder

$12.00

Neat Tuaca

$15.00

DBL Absente

$21.00

DBL Aperol

$18.00

DBL AppleJack

$18.00

DBL Baileys

$19.00

DBL Blue Curacco

$11.00

DBL Chartreuse

$28.00

DBL Cointreau

$24.00

DBL Disaronno

$18.00

DBL Drambuie

$18.00

DBL Dry Vermouth

$10.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

DBL ElderFlower Liquor

$18.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$22.00

DBL Frangelico

$22.00

DBL Godiva Caramel

$18.00

DBL Godiva White

$18.00

DBL Godiva Dark

$18.00

DBL Godiva Light

$18.00

DBL Gran Marnier

$24.00

DBL Green Chartruse

$28.00

DBL Kahula

$18.00

DBL Liquor 43

$18.00

DBL Limoncello

$20.00

DBL Maraschino Liquor

$20.00

DBL Midori

$18.00

DBL Montenegro Amaro

$18.00

DBL Pama

$20.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Compari

$18.00

DBL St. Elder

$16.00

DBL Tuaca

$20.00

Cocktails

Black Goat

$15.00

Bacardi Rum, Goat & Vine Cab, Sour Mix, Simple Syrup, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Sugar Cube, Blackberries

Naked and Famous

$15.00

Mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse, Fresh Lime Juice

The Last Word

$15.00

Gin, Liquor 43, Maraschino Liquor, Lemon Juice

Silver Lining

$16.00

Tequila, Pomegranate Juice, Plum Bitters, Simple Syrup, Elderflower Foam

Americano

$14.00

Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Strawberry Lemongrass Spritz

$14.00

Strawberry Lemongrass Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Strawberry Moscato, Club Soda

Watermelon Basil Spritz

$14.00

Watermelon Basil Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Watermelon Moscato, Club Soda

Smoked Old Fashion

$16.00

Bullet, Bitters, Soda, Sugar Cube, Orange Peel, Black Cherry

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Espresso, Vodka, Kahlua, Simple Syrup

Red Wine Side Car

$14.00

Goat & Vine Cab, Simple Syrup, Cognac, Grand Marnier, Lemon Juice

The Pink Lady

$15.00

Gin, Applejack, Egg White, Lemon Juice, Grenadine

Blue Kangaroo

$14.00

Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Bleu Cheese Olives

White Peach and Rosemary Spritz

$14.00

White Peach and Rosemary Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Peach Moscato, Club Soda

Rose Spritz

$13.00

Aperol, Goat & Vine Rose, Grand Marnier, Club Soda

White Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Beer

Bottles

Miller Lite Btl

$5.50

Coors Light Btl

$5.50

Bud Light Btl

$5.50

Mich Ultra Btl

$5.50

Model Btl

$6.50

Shiner Btl

$6.50

Bubble Stash Btl

$6.50

Angry Orchard Cider Btl

$6.50

Heneken N/A Btl

$6.50

Corona Btl

$6.50

Yuengling Btl

$6.50

Blue Moon Btl

$6.50

Topo Chico Btl

$6.50

Stella Btl

$7.50

Heneken Btl

$7.50

Peroni Btl

$7.50

Amstel Btl

$7.50

Guinness Btl

$7.50
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Main pic

