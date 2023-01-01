Goat & Vine Allen
No reviews yet
190 E Stacy Rd
Ste 1108
Allen, TX 75002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Brunch
STARTERS
Caprese Avocado Toast
Avocado mash, fresh mozzarella and chery tomatoes on crispy sourdough.
Mixed Fruit Parfait Flight
Assorted parfaits with apples, cherries, blood oranges, Greek yogurt and granola.
Goat & Vine Pancakes
Mixed berry mascarpone, fresh berries, vanilla creme anglaise and blackerry coulis.
Cinnamon Roll Bread
Layered baguettes soaked in cinnamon and creme anglaise. Topped with caramel and icing.
Pastry Board
Assorted pastries, muffins, and croissants with assorted butter and jelly.
Steak Carpaccio
Thinly sliced beef tenderloin served with fresno peppers, sea salt and peppercorns.
Smoked Salmon Toast
Norwegian salmon on toasted focaccia with dill and goat cheese hollandaise.
Brunch Charcuterie Board
Brown sugar bacon, honey ham, Wagyu jalapeno cheddar sausage, deviled eggs, Italian cheese dip.
MAIN COURSE
Steak & Eggs
4oz Flat Iron steak with truffled scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes
Eggplant Benedict
Poached egg, prosciutto and breaded eggplant, with goat cheese hollandaise.
Creme Brulee French Toast
Thick cut baguette soaked in vanilla, cinnamon and sugar with blackberries.
Chicken & Biscuit
Fried Parmesan crusted chicken with creamy garlic sauce over a homemade biscuit.
Quinoa Stuffed Pepper
Red bell pepper, quinoa and roasted vegetables, with arrabiata and balsamic glaze.
Southwest Omelet
Chorizo sausage, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, mushrooms, Oaxaca cheese, roasted potatoes.
Chicken & Waffles
Roasted chicken, sourdough waffles, whipped honey butter.
Brunch Burger
Wagyu beef, brown sugar bacon, avocado, egg, smoked gouda cheese, fig jam, roasted potatoes.
BRUNCH A LA CARTE
Happy Hour
COCKTAILS (HH)
Black Goat
Bacardi Rum, Goat & Vine Cab, Sour Mix, Simple Syrup, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Sugar Cube, Blackberries
Naked and Famous
Mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse, Fresh Lime Juice
The Last Word
Gin, Liquor 43, Maraschino Liquor, Lemon Juice
Silver Lining
Tequila, Pomegranate Juice, Plum Bitters, Simple Syrup, Elderflower Foam
Americano
Campari, Sweet Vermouth
Strawberry Lemongrass Spritz
Strawberry Lemongrass Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Strawberry Moscato, Club Soda
Watermelon Basil Spritz
Watermelon Basil Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Watermelon Moscato, Club Soda
Smoked Old Fashion
Bullet, Bitters, Soda, Sugar Cube, Orange Peel, Black Cherry
Espresso Martini
Espresso, Vodka, Kahlua, Simple Syrup
Red Wine Side Car
Goat & Vine Cab, Simple Syrup, Cognac, Grand Marnier, Lemon Juice
The Pink Lady
Gin, Applejack, Egg White, Lemon Juice, Grenadine
Blue Kangaroo
Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Bleu Cheese Olives
White Peach and Rosemary Spritz
White Peach and Rosemary Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Peach Moscato, Club Soda
Rose Spritz
Aperol, Goat & Vine Rose, Grand Marnier, Club Soda
White Sangria
Red Sangria
HH Food
Goat Cheese Bites
Stuffed with Fresh Goat Cheese, Arrabiata Sauce
Baked Goat Cheese
Rosemary, Thyme, Sage, Pomodoro
Bruschetta
Tomatoes, Garlic, Onion, Basil
Zucchini Chips
Sea Salt, Rosemary, Truffle Garlic Aioli
Charcuterie Board
Imported Italian Meat and Cheese, Honeycomb
Meatball Pomodoro
Fresh Ricotta, Basil
HH Wine
GL Cal Cabernet Sauv
GL California Red Blend
GL Cal Chardonnay
GL Peach Moscato
GL Strawberry Moscato
GL Watermelon Moscato
BTL (California) 2018
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (California) 2020
BTL Red Blend (California) 2020
BTL Strawberry Moscato NV
BTL Peach Moscato
BTL Watermelon Moscato
GL Lodi CabSav
GL Pinot Noir
GL CabSav& Merlot Blend
GL Lodi Merlot
GL Lodi Zinfandel
GL Lodi Sauv Blanc
GL Lodi Chardonnay
GL Rose
GL Pinot Grigio
GL Moscato
GL Pasa Robles Prosecco
BTL Moscato (California) 2021
BTL Sauvignon Blanc (Lodi) 2021
BTL Pinot Grigio (Lodi) 2021
BTL Rose (California) 2020
BTL Chardonnay (Lodi) 2021
BTL Prosecco (Paso Robles) 2021
BTL Pino Noir (Central Coast) 2020
BTL Merlot (Lodi) 2021
BTL Zinfandel (Lodi) 2019
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon & Merlot Blend (Lodi) 2021
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (Lodi) 2020
Goat & Vine-Food
FOR THE TABLE
APPETIZERS
Meatball Pomodoro
Fresh Ricotta, Basil
Fritto Misto
Rock Shrimp, Calamari, White Fish, Cherry Peppers
Baked Goat Cheese
Rosemary, Thyme, Sage, Pomodoro
East Coast Mussels
White Wine, Garlic, Saffron, Cilantro
Filet Sliders
Served on a sesame bun with truffle butter
Grilled Octopus
Fingerling Potatoes, Olives, Capers, Tomatoes
SALADS
SOUP
HOUSEMADE PASTA
Spaghetti Al Pomodoro
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano
Truffle Cacio e Pepe
Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano, Black Truffle
Pasta Alla Carbonara
Parmigiano, Pancetta, Egg Yolk, Pecorino Romano
Squid Ink Pasta
Snow Crab, Fresno Peppers, Spicy Lemon
Spaghetti Al Formaggio Parmigiano
San Marzano Sauce, Basil, Flambeed Whisky in a Parmigiano Reggiano Wheel Made Tableside
Pappardelle Bolognese
Beef, Veal, Pork
Lobster Ravioli
Vodka Sauce, Spinach, Crispy Greens
Gnocchi Alla Gorgonzola
Gorgonzola Cheese Sauce, Toasted Walnuts
STEAKS
ENTREES
Chicken Parmigiana
Aged Parmigiano, Pomodoro Sauce, Served with Spaghetti
Roasted Dill Salmon
New Potatoes, Dill, Meuniere Sauce, Charred Asparagus
Chilean Sea Bass
Garlic, Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, Capers, Citrus Sauce, Charred Asparagus
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded, Layered, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pomodoro Sauce
Roasted Half Country Chicken
Italian Herbs, Parmesan Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Rosemary Au Jus
G&V Burger
Wagyu Beef, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Fig Jam, Kale
DESSERT
Big A$$ Sundae
Black Cherry, Blue Moon and Classic Vanilla Ice Cream, Marshmello, Canoli, Biscotti, Pirouette, Chocolate and Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream and Sprinkles
Dessert Tower
Four Tier Tower of Chocolates and Pastries
Panna Cotta Trio
Mixed Berry/Salted Caramel/Rosewater Pistachio
Tiramisu
A velvety melange of savoiardi cookies dipped in espresso
SIDES
N/a Beverages
Sodas & Juices
Red Bull
Sugarfree Redbull
Cherry Ginger
Pama Lime
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Coke Zero
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Aqua Panna Still
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Iced Tea
Mocktail
Liquor
VODKA
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Skyy
Rocks Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Rocks Grey Goose
Rocks Ketel One
Rocks Titos
Rocks Skyy
Neat Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Neat Grey Goose
Neat Ketel One
Neat Titos
Neat Skyy
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Titos
DBL Skyy
TEQUILA
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cas Mezcal
Cincoro Anejo
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio
El Mayor
Espolon
Illegal Mezcal
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Tres Plata
Tres Reposado
Rocks Casamigos Anejo
Rocks Casamigos Blanco
Rocks Casamigos Reposado
Rocks Cas Mezcal
Rocks Cincoro Anejo
Rocks Clase Azul Reposado
Rocks Don Julio 1942
Rocks Don Julio
Rocks El Mayor
Rocks Espolon
Rocks Illegal Mezcal
Rocks Patron Silver
Rocks Patron Reposado
Rocks Tres Plata
Rocks Tres Reposado
Neat Casamigos Anejo
Neat Casamigos Blanco
Neat Casamigos Reposado
Neat Cas Mezcal
Neat Cincoro Anejo
Neat Clase Azul Reposado
Neat Don Julio 1942
Neat Don Julio
Neat El Mayor
Neat Espolon
Neat Illegal Mezcal
Neat Patron Silver
Neat Patron Reposado
Neat Tres Plata
Neat Tres Reposado
DBL Casamigos Anejo
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Cas Mezcal
DBL Cincoro Anejo
DBL Clase Azul Reposado
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Don Julio
DBL El Mayor
DBL Espolon
DBL Illegal Mezcal
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Tres Plata
DBL Tres Reposado
GIN
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray 10
Tanqueray
Rocks Bombay
Rocks Bombay Sapphire
Rocks Hendricks
Rocks Tanqueray 10
Rocks Tanqueray
Neat Bombay
Neat Bombay Sapphire
Neat Hendricks
Neat Tanqueray 10
Neat Tanqueray
DBL Bombay
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray 10
DBL Tanqueray
RUM
WHISKEY
Angels Envy
Jack Daniels
Basail Hayden
Jameson
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Whitle Pig 10
Woodford Reserve
Rocks Angels Envy
Rocks Jack Daniels
Rocks Basail Hayden
Rocks Jameson
Rocks Buffalo Trace
Rocks Bulleit
Rocks Bulleit Rye
Rocks Crown Royal
Rocks Eagle Rare
Rocks Jim Beam
Rocks Knob Creek
Rocks Makers Mark
Rocks Whitle Pig 10
Rocks Woodford Reserve
Neat Angels Envy
Neat Jack Daniels
Neat Basail Hayden
Neat Jameson
Neat Buffalo Trace
Neat Bulleit
Neat Bulleit Rye
Neat Crown Royal
Neat Eagle Rare
Neat Jim Beam
Neat Knob Creek
Neat Makers Mark
Neat Whitle Pig 10
Neat Woodford Reserve
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Basail Hayden
DBL Jameson
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulleit
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Whitle Pig 10
DBL Woodford Reserve
SCOTCH
Chivas 12
Dalmore 12
Dewars
Dewars 12
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 21
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie 10
Glenmorangie 18
JW Black
JW Blue
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
Rocks Chivas 12
Rocks Dalmore 12
Rocks Dewars
Rocks Dewars 12
Rocks Glenfiddich 12
Rocks Glenfiddich 21
Rocks Glenlivet 12
Rocks Glenmorangie 10
Rocks Glenmorangie 18
Rocks JW Black
Rocks JW Blue
Rocks Macallan 12
Rocks Macallan 18
Neat Chivas 12
Neat Dalmore 12
Neat Dewars
Neat Dewars 12
Neat Glenfiddich 12
Neat Glenfiddich 21
Neat Glenlivet 12
Neat Glenmorangie 10
Neat Glenmorangie 18
Neat JW Black
Neat JW Blue
Neat Macallan 12
Neat Macallan 18
DBL Chivas 12
DBL Dalmore 12
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12
DBL Glenfiddich 12
DBL Glenfiddich 21
DBL Glenlivet 12
DBL Glenmorangie 10
DBL Glenmorangie 18
DBL JW Black
DBL JW Blue
DBL Macallan 12
DBL Macallan 18
COGNAC
LIQUEURS/CORDIALS
Absente
Aperol
AppleJack
Baileys
Blue Curacco
Chartreuse
Cointreau
Disaronno
Drambuie
Dry Vermouth
Sweet Vermouth
ElderFlower Liquor
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Godiva Caramel
Godiva White
Godiva Dark
Godiva Light
Gran Marnier
Green Chartruse
Kahula
Liquor 43
Limoncello
Maraschino Liquor
Midori
Montenegro Amaro
Pama
Peach Schnapps
Compari
St. Elder
Tuaca
Rocks Absente
Rocks Aperol
Rocks AppleJack
Rocks Baileys
Rocks Blue Curacco
Rocks Chartreuse
Rocks Cointreau
Rocks Disaronno
Rocks Drambuie
Rocks Dry Vermouth
Rocks Sweet Vermouth
Rocks ElderFlower Liquor
Rocks Fernet Branca
Rocks Frangelico
Rocks Godiva Caramel
Rocks Godiva White
Rocks Godiva Dark
Rocks Godiva Light
Rocks Gran Marnier
Rocks Green Chartruse
Rocks Kahula
Rocks Liquor 43
Rocks Limoncello
Rocks Maraschino Liquor
Rocks Midori
Rocks Montenegro Amaro
Rocks Pama
Rocks Peach Schnapps
Rocks Compari
Rocks St. Elder
Rocks Tuaca
Neat Absente
Neat Aperol
Neat AppleJack
Neat Baileys
Neat Blue Curacco
Neat Chartreuse
Neat Cointreau
Neat Disaronno
Neat Drambuie
Neat Dry Vermouth
Neat Sweet Vermouth
Neat ElderFlower Liquor
Neat Fernet Branca
Neat Frangelico
Neat Godiva Caramel
Neat Godiva White
Neat Godiva Dark
Neat Godiva Light
Neat Gran Marnier
Neat Green Chartruse
Neat Kahula
Neat Liquor 43
Neat Limoncello
Neat Maraschino Liquor
Neat Midori
Neat Montenegro Amaro
Neat Pama
Neat Peach Schnapps
Neat Compari
Neat St. Elder
Neat Tuaca
DBL Absente
DBL Aperol
DBL AppleJack
DBL Baileys
DBL Blue Curacco
DBL Chartreuse
DBL Cointreau
DBL Disaronno
DBL Drambuie
DBL Dry Vermouth
DBL Sweet Vermouth
DBL ElderFlower Liquor
DBL Fernet Branca
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Caramel
DBL Godiva White
DBL Godiva Dark
DBL Godiva Light
DBL Gran Marnier
DBL Green Chartruse
DBL Kahula
DBL Liquor 43
DBL Limoncello
DBL Maraschino Liquor
DBL Midori
DBL Montenegro Amaro
DBL Pama
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Compari
DBL St. Elder
DBL Tuaca
Cocktails
Black Goat
Bacardi Rum, Goat & Vine Cab, Sour Mix, Simple Syrup, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Sugar Cube, Blackberries
Naked and Famous
Mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse, Fresh Lime Juice
The Last Word
Gin, Liquor 43, Maraschino Liquor, Lemon Juice
Silver Lining
Tequila, Pomegranate Juice, Plum Bitters, Simple Syrup, Elderflower Foam
Americano
Campari, Sweet Vermouth
Strawberry Lemongrass Spritz
Strawberry Lemongrass Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Strawberry Moscato, Club Soda
Watermelon Basil Spritz
Watermelon Basil Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Watermelon Moscato, Club Soda
Smoked Old Fashion
Bullet, Bitters, Soda, Sugar Cube, Orange Peel, Black Cherry
Espresso Martini
Espresso, Vodka, Kahlua, Simple Syrup
Red Wine Side Car
Goat & Vine Cab, Simple Syrup, Cognac, Grand Marnier, Lemon Juice
The Pink Lady
Gin, Applejack, Egg White, Lemon Juice, Grenadine
Blue Kangaroo
Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Bleu Cheese Olives
White Peach and Rosemary Spritz
White Peach and Rosemary Infused Vodka, Goat & Vine Peach Moscato, Club Soda
Rose Spritz
Aperol, Goat & Vine Rose, Grand Marnier, Club Soda
White Sangria
Red Sangria
Beer
Bottles
Miller Lite Btl
Coors Light Btl
Bud Light Btl
Mich Ultra Btl
Model Btl
Shiner Btl
Bubble Stash Btl
Angry Orchard Cider Btl
Heneken N/A Btl
Corona Btl
Yuengling Btl
Blue Moon Btl
Topo Chico Btl
Stella Btl
Heneken Btl
Peroni Btl
Amstel Btl
Guinness Btl
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy
190 E Stacy Rd, Ste 1108, Allen, TX 75002