The Goat & The Radish Sequim

No reviews yet

261043 Highway 101

Sequim, WA 98382

Popular Items

Online Menu

Charcuterie Orders

Adventure Pack

Adventure Pack

$45.00+

Each to-go-box is stuffed with as many local snacks & treats as possible, including cured meats, artisan cheeses, fresh local fruits, preserves, and baked goods. Choose the size and container that fits your needs best. See our menu at www.GoatAndRadish.com for more details. **All orders have a two-hour lead time though we are often quicker. If you want to schedule a pickup, leave a comment with your preferred pickup time, and we can text you when your order is ready.

Father's Day Toolbox

Father's Day Toolbox

$99.00

16" Steel toolbox stuffed with genoa and italian dry salami, jalapeno gouda, beechers cheddar, and brie. Assorted crackers, nuts, olives and spreads including a cherry pepper jelly. Comes with 4 salted caramel chocolates. Add an Italian hero, and we will cut this giant sandwich into 5 pieces for an excellent addition to any celebration!

Sammies

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Avocado

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, pepper jack cheese, fresh microgreens, roasted red peppers & chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta roll.

Italian Hero

$19.00

hot capicola, salami and prosciutto, with sliced fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini's and diced roasted red peppers. Splashed with oil & vinegar and served on a large Italian roll.

Thai Chicken

$16.00

tangy mango chili sauce over chicken breast, red peppers, market veggies and fresh microgreens, with a spicy thai peanut sauce on a ciabatta roll.

Bird is the Word

$15.00

turkey breast, bacon, and tomato with fresh microgreen and salad mix on grilled sourdough

B.L.T.A

$14.00

heaps of crispy bacon bits on top of fresh avacado chunks, with a lettuce/microgreen mix, fresh sliced tomato, & mayo. Served on sourdough.

Ham and Cheese

$13.00

As simple as it sounds, but oh so good with tomato, stone ground mustard, fresh crunchy greens and creamy havarti cheese on wheated sourdough.

Drag it thru the Garden

$15.00

Always changing, based on market veggies.. Standards include sliced cucumber, avocado, microgreens, tomato, roasted red peppers and whatever other crunchy fresh greens we have in stock.

Roast Beef

$15.00

Roast beef with havarti, thousand island, horse radish and sliced tomato.

Crepes

Apples and cinnamon

$12.00

apples and cinnamon in in brown sugar w/ fresh whipped cream

Nutty bananas

$11.00

creamy chocolate hazelnut filling with sliced bananas and whipped cream

Strawberries au choco

$12.00

Blueberry and Lemon

$12.00

Lemon curd over a blueberry compote

Brunch wrap

$12.00

bacon, mozzarella, onions, tomatoes

El diablo

$12.00

huevos rancheros, melted cheese, and sliced avocado

Salads

Market Salad

$16.00

fresh local organic greens from area farms, with berries, nuts, goat cheese and other market goodies.

Cobb Salad

$18.00

local greens, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, turkey, avocado, bacon, cucumber

Pesto Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled diced chicken breast, market veggies, sliced almonds

Caeser Salad

$15.00

Grilled diced chicken breast, market veggies, sliced almonds

Kids Menu

Salami Snack Pack

Salami Snack Pack

Mild cheddars, salami, fresh fruit, a veggie option and a small sweet, this is a perfect size kiddo lunch or adult snack. Comes with crackers.

Ham Snack Pack

Ham Snack Pack

Mild cheddars, salami, fresh fruit, a veggie option and a small sweet, this is a perfect size kiddo lunch or adult snack. Comes with crackers.

Kids Sammies

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Fresh deli sandwhiches, salads, crepes and snacks to go, including custom charcuterie boards and adventure packs.

261043 Highway 101, Sequim, WA 98382

