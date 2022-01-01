A map showing the location of Goatocado Food CartView gallery
Goatocado Food Cart

1823 West Main St

Richmond, VA 23220

QUINOA BOWLS

Californian Quinoa Bowl

Californian Quinoa Bowl

$10.50

Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado,served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula, and quinoa.

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

$10.50

Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula and quinoa.

MAC & CHEESE BOWLS

Californian Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado, Severed over our creamy mac & cheese

Mediterranean Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta, and fresh avocado, served over our creamy mac & cheese

SIDES

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Shell noodles smothered in a creamy sauce made with sharp white cheddar and pepper jack cheese, topped with a pinch of smoked gouda

chicken

$3.75

DRINKS

Pomegranate Gingerade

Pomegranate Gingerade

$3.25
Mint Lime Tea

Mint Lime Tea

$3.25

jampack discount

-$10.00

Festival

12

$12.00

7

$7.00

6

$6.00

4

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Goatocado Mobile

Location

1823 West Main St, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

