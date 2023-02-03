Goatocado Kitchen imageView gallery
American

Goatocado Kitchen

423 Reviews

$$

1823 W Main St

Richmond, VA 23220

Popular Items

Californian Quinoa Bowl
Californian Mac & Cheese
Thai Ramen

QUINOA BOWLS

Californian Quinoa Bowl

Californian Quinoa Bowl

$11.49

Adobo-style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda cheese, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of seasonal mixed greens from our farm and organic quinoa. (gf) (v w/o gouda cheese)

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

$11.49

Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta cheese, and fresh avocado, served over seasonal mixed greens from our farm and organic quinoa. (gf) (v w/o cheese)

Vietnamese Quinoa Bowl

Vietnamese Quinoa Bowl

$11.49

Marinated garlic-ginger mushrooms, diced cucumber, fresh herbs, toasted sesame seeds and a blend of quick-pickled carrots, onion, red cabbage, and diakon radish. Topped with our vegan basil aioli, peanut sauce, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of mixed seasonal greens from our farm and organic quinoa. (gf w/o mushrooms and peanut sauce (v)

Japanese Quinoa Bowl

Japanese Quinoa Bowl

$11.49

A blend of crisp red bell pepper and edamame, diced cucumber, shredded carrots, green onions, and cashews. Topped with our miso-ginger dressing, dried nori seaweed, toasted sesame seeds, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of mixed seasonal greens from our farm and organic quinoa. (gf w/o miso-ginger dressing (v)

GRILLED WRAPS

Californian Wrap

$11.49

Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda cheese, and fresh avocado, seasonal mixed greens from our farm, wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection (v w/o gouda cheese)

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.49

Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta cheese, fresh avocado, seasonal greens from our farm, wrapped in a tortilla, and grilled to perfection. (v w/o cheese)

Vietnamese Wrap

$11.49

Marinated garlic-ginger mushrooms, diced cucumber, fresh herbs, toasted sesame seeds and a blend of quick-pickled carrots, onion, red cabbage, and daikon radish. Topped with our vegan basil aioli, peanut sauce, and fresh avocado, our mixed greens blend of massaged kales, baby arugula. wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection (v)

Japanese Wrap

$11.49

A blend of crisp red bell pepper and edamame, diced cucumber, shredded carrots, green onions, and cashews. Topped with our miso-ginger dressing, dried nori seaweed, toasted sesame seeds, and fresh avocado, our mixed greens blend of massaged kales, baby arugula, wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection (v).

MAC & CHEESE BOWLS

Californian Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado, Served over our creamy mac & cheese.

Mediterranean Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta, and fresh avocado, served over our creamy mac & cheese

BROTH BOWLS

Thai Ramen

Thai Ramen

$12.99

An aromatic coconut milk broth simmered with lemongrass, kaffir lime, and Thai chilies. Served with authentic ramen noodles, wok-seared vegetables, a blend of edamame and diced red bell pepper, roasted sweet corn, topped with our miso-ginger sauce, a lime wedge, and green onion. (gf using rice noodles w/o mushrooms, v)

Mexican Ramen

Mexican Ramen

$12.99

Smoky chipotle peppers meet southwestern herbs and spices in a bold flavorful broth. Served with authentic ramen noodles, wok-seared vegetables, sweet corn, adobo black beans, slow-roasted tomatoes, topped with our chipotle aioli, a lime wedge and chopped cilantro. (gf w/ rice noodles, v)

SIDES

Billy Chili

Billy Chili

$4.50

Our vegetarian chili includes sweet potato, kale, black beans, lentils, tomato, corn topped with our cheddar/pepper jack cheese blend and our vegan basil aioli Is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.

Billy Mac

Billy Mac

$4.50

Cup of Ramen Broth

$3.50
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.50
Toasted Tortilla and Dipping Sauce

Toasted Tortilla and Dipping Sauce

$2.00

A toasty tortilla with your choice of dipping sauce. (All sauces are vegan)

Side of Ramen Noodles

$2.25

SWEETS

Satisfy that sweet tooth! (v)
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

One large, delicious VEGAN chocolate chip cookie; a perfect treat at the end of your meal!

JUICY TEAS / KOMBUCHA

Pomegranate Gingerade

Pomegranate Gingerade

$3.25

20 oz. Fresh juiced ginger, Pomegranate and lemon juice, lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar

Mint Lime Tea

Mint Lime Tea

$3.25

20 oz. Organic Black Rishi Tea brewed with fresh mint and lime juice, lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar

Blackberry Kombucha

$5.50

12 oz. Blue Ridge Bucha

Refill (Pomegranate Gingerade & Mint Lime Tea ONLY)

$1.50

Ginger Kombucha

$5.50

12 oz. Blue Ridge Bucha

COFFEE+

Coffee

$2.50

Rostov's Honduran organic roast, ground and brewed to order. 12oz

Iced Coffee

$3.25

16 oz Rostov's Organic Honduran roast ground and cold brewed to order, poured over ice.

Americano

$2.50Out of stock

Rostov's Peruvian Italian espresso is served over hot water. Ground and brewed to order. 12oz

Iced Americano

$3.25Out of stock

Rostov's Peruvian Italian espresso is served over Ice. Ground and brewed to order. 16oz

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
1823 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220

