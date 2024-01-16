- Home
The Daisy Tavern
1100 East Hector Street
Suite 110
Conshohocken, PA 19428
LUNCH-WEEKDAY
STARTERS
- Caprese Gnocchi Soup$10.00
romas | potato gnocchi | fresh mozzarella | basil | balsamic
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.50
house made | american cheese | caramelized onion | spicy ketchup
- Coconut Shrimp$14.00
4ea | hot honey aioli
- Daisy Nuggets$13.50
free range chicken | sriracha lime | fresh herbs | blue cheese
- Herb Fries$7.50
- Hummus & Pita$12.50
sweet corn & chickpea hummus | summer vegetable compote | chili & lime vinaigrette
- Jalapeño Bacon Corn Chowder$10.00
Jersey sweet corn | potato | onion | jalapeño crema
DETROIT STYLE PIZZA
MAINS
- Smash Burger$18.00
two 4oz patties. cheddar | charred onions | pickles | brioche bun
- Fish Tacos$15.50
fried black cod | avocado | cilantro | red cabbage jalapeño aioli
- Chicken Curry Sandwich$16.00
Maharaja | roasted fennel & peppers | coconut curry crema
- Brie & Fig$15.00
sliced apple | walnuts | arugula | fig jam | toasted baguette
- Sausage & Peppers$16.00
caramelized onion | red sauce | long roll
SALADS & GRAIN BOWLS
- GB-Ahi Tuna Poke$18.00
black rice | pickled onion | cucumber & radish slaw | corn | pineapple | avocado | spicy teriyaki
- GB-Blackened Chicken$17.00
farro | corn. & black beans | tomatoes | spinach | avocado. | goat cheese | chimichurri green goddess dressing
- Caesar$11.00
romaine | parmesan | toasted hazelnuts | panko | peppercorn caesar
- GB-Caribbean Shrimp$17.00
black rice | fennel | beets | pineapple | crispy onions | pineapple & coconut vinaigrette
- GB-Coconut Curry Chicken$16.00Out of stock
12 grain coconut rice | cabbage & carrot slaw | cilantro |. fried sweet plantains | creamy curry vinaigrette
- Coconut Shrimp Salad$19.00
chicory | grilled pineapple | marinated beets | mango & coconut vinaigrette
- Fennel & Watermelon$12.00
herb salad mix | feta | pistachios | red onion | watermelon rose vinaigrette
- Roasted Beet & Cherry$12.00
baby arugula | goat cheese | hazelnut | balsamic vinaigrette
- Spinach & Strawberry$13.00
toasted pecans | gorgonzola | herbs | teriyaki balsamic
- GB-The Buddha$14.00
12 grain turmeric rice | tofu | sweet potato | kale | avocado |. mushrooms | pickled cauliflower | citrus & peanut vinaigrette
DESSERTS
BRUNCH
BRUNCH STARTERS
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.50
house made | american cheese | caramelized onion | spicy ketchup
- Disco Fries$16.50
- Herb Fries$8.50
hand cut | double cooked | herbs | shallots
- Daisy Nuggets$13.50
free range chicken | sriracha lime | fresh herbs | blue cheese
- Whipped Ricotta$11.50
toasted baguette | herbed ricotta | candied tomato jam
- Hummus & Pita$12.50
sweet corn & chickpea hummus | summer vegetable compote | chili & lime vinaigrette
BRUNCH MAINS
- Biscuit Sliders$16.50
buttermilk biscuits | bacon | scrambled eggs | cheddar | breakfast potatoes
- Bread Pudding French Toast$14.50
brioche egg custard | caramelized bananas | dark rum | whipped ricotta cream
- Breakfast Burger$18.50
1/4lb beef patty | thick cut bacon | sunny egg | cheddar | charred onions | brioche bun | hand cut fries
- Burrito$14.50
scrambled eggs | pico de gallo | breakfast sausage | cheddar | flour tortilla | breakfast potatoes
- Farmer's Breakfast$14.50
two eggs your choice | bacon or sausage links | breakfast potatoes | rye toast
- Omelet$14.50
three eggs | caramelized onions | goat cheese | breakfast potatoes
- Sausage & Peppers$16.00
caramelized onion | red sauce | long roll
- Smash Burger$18.00
two 4oz patties. cheddar | charred onions | pickles | brioche bun
- Steak & Eggs$28.00
6oz new york strip | steak jus | two sunny eggs | breakfast potatoes
DETROIT STYLE PIZZA
SALADS
- Roasted Beet & Cherry$12.00
baby arugula | goat cheese | hazelnut | balsamic vinaigrette
- Fennel & Watermelon$12.00
herb salad mix | feta | pistachios | red onion | watermelon rose vinaigrette
- Caesar$11.00
romaine | parmesan | toasted hazelnuts | panko | peppercorn caesar
- Spinach & Strawberry$13.00
toasted pecans | gorgonzola | herbs | teriyaki balsamic
- GB-Caribbean Shrimp$17.00
black rice | fennel | beets | pineapple | crispy onions | pineapple & coconut vinaigrette
BRUNCH SIDES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
