Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Goblin Detroit

review star

No reviews yet

2547 Bagley Street

Detroit, MI 48216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Yellowtail + Scallion Roll

ROLLS

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$14.00Out of stock

crab salad - avocado - salmon - spicy mayo - eel sauce - rice - nori - baked & torched

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

avocado - rice - nori

BBQ Eel Roll

BBQ Eel Roll

$9.00

bbq eel - cucumber - avocado - rice - nori

California Roll

California Roll

$7.00

crab stick - cucumber - avocado - rice - nori

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura - cream cheese - jalapeno - crab salad - avocado - eel sauce - sriracha - rice - nori

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$7.00

grilled chicken - teriyaki sauce - cream cheese - rice - nori

Crab Salad Roll

Crab Salad Roll

$7.00

crab salad - avocado - rice - nori

Cucumber + Avocado Roll

Cucumber + Avocado Roll

$6.00

cucumber - avocado - rice - nori

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

cucumber - rice - nori

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura - crunch - crab stick - bbq eel - avocado - eel sauce - rice - nori - baked & torched

Firecracker Roll

Firecracker Roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura - cream cheese - crab stick - spicy mayo - eel sauce - rice - nori - baked & torched

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$7.00

smoked salmon - cream cheese - rice - nori

Pickled Daikon Roll

$6.00

pickled daikon - rice - nori

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.00Out of stock

salmon - rice - nori

Shrimp California Roll

Shrimp California Roll

$8.00

boiled shrimp - cucumber - avocado - rice - nori

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

shrimp tempura - cucumber - crab stick - rice - nori

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

spicy tuna - cucumber - avocado - rice -nori

Tuna + Scallion Roll

$14.00

tuna - scallion - rice - nori

Yellowtail + Scallion Roll

Yellowtail + Scallion Roll

$9.00

yellowtail - scallion - rice - nori

Isas Sweet Pot Roll

$5.00

BOWLS

BBQ Eel Bowl

BBQ Eel Bowl

$11.00

bbq eel - cucumber - avocado - eel sauce - sesame seed - rice

California Bowl

California Bowl

$8.00

crab stick - cucumber - avocado - sesame seed - rice

Crab Salad Bowl

$9.00

crab salad - cucumber - avocado - sesame seed - rice

Cucumber + Avocado Bowl

Cucumber + Avocado Bowl

$7.00

cucumber - avocado - sesame seed - rice

Ebi (Shrimp) Bowl

Ebi (Shrimp) Bowl

$10.00

boiled shrimp - cucumber - avocado - sesame seed - rice

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

salmon - cucumber - avocado - sesame seed - rice

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$10.00

spicy tuna - cucumber - avocado - sesame seed - rice

Yellowtail Scallion Bowl

$10.00

yellowtail - scallion- cucumber - avocado - sesame seed - rice

Build A Bowl

$5.00

Build your dreams in a bowl! Start with rice and then add items to your heart's content.

SIDES

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

steamed - salted

Goblin Ginger Salad

$5.00

romaine - carrot - scallion - sesame seed - ginger dressing

Miso Soup

$3.00

miso broth - tofu & scallion & wakame

Rice

Rice

$3.00

seasoned sushi rice

Rice Panda - solo

$3.00

Rice Penguin - solo

$3.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.00

wakame - goma - sesame

Shrimp Tempura w/ Sauce (5 Piece)

Shrimp Tempura w/ Sauce (5 Piece)

$7.00

five piece

Side of Eel Sauce

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.00
Side of Tobiko

Side of Tobiko

$2.00
Side of Pickled Ginger

Side of Pickled Ginger

$1.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Snacks

$1.00

Add Shelled Edamame

$2.00

Side Romaine

$3.00

Dog Treats

$1.00

Sd Avocado

$2.00

TRAYS

Panda Tray

$50.00

yellow tail + scallion roll - salmon roll - cucumber + avocado roll - spicy tuna roll - philadelphia roll - crab salad roll -side spicy mayo - side eel sauce - side ginger

Penguin Tray

$60.00

alaska roll - caterpillar roll - firecracker roll - california roll- shrimp tempura roll- side spicy mayo - side eel sauce - side ginger

Christmas Kitty Tray

$60.00

firecracker roll - caterpillar roll - spicy tuna roll - cucumber roll - pickled daikon roll - rice kitty

NIGIRI

Ama-Ebi Nigiri

$3.00

one piece

BBQ Eel Nigiri

$4.00

one piece

Ebi Nigiri

$3.00

one piece

Inari

$2.00

one piece

Mackerel Nigiri

$3.00

one piece

Plum And Eel Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Nigiri

$3.00Out of stock

one piece

Tamago Nigiri

$2.00

one piece

Torched Ika

$3.00

one piece

Torched Mackerel Nigiri

$3.00

Torched Salmon Nigiri

$3.00Out of stock

one piece

Torched Scallop Nigiri

$4.00

one piece

Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

one piece

Yellowtail Nigiri

$3.00

one piece

Nigiri Set

$23.00

six piece chef choice + choice of roll

FREEBIES

Chopsticks

Soy Sauce Packets

Gluten Fee Soy Sauce Packets

Low Sodium Soy Sauce Packets

Wasabi

Im at Blitzens :)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2547 Bagley Street, Detroit, MI 48216

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Supergeil
orange starNo Reviews
2442 Michigan Ave. Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Ima Izakaya - 2100 Michigan Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
FOLK
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Trumbull Avenue Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Ima – Corktown
orange starNo Reviews
2015 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston