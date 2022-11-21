Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

Gochi Japanese Kitchen in Winter Garden

review star

No reviews yet

$$

14195 West Colonial Drive

Winter Garden, FL 34787

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunch Roll
Krab Rangoon
Salmon Avocado Roll*

Appetizers

Sweet Potato Tempura Appetizer

$6.00

Veggie Combo Tempura

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$7.50

Three shrimp per serving.

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura Combo Apps

$14.50

Veggie Panfried Gyoza

$6.50

Panfried Pork Gyoza

$6.50

Steamed Gyoza

$6.50

Five steamed veggie or pork dumplings.

Fried Gyoza

$6.50

Five fried veggie or pork dumplings.

Krab Rangoon

$6.50

Krab sticks & cream cheese wrapped with wonton skin & fried.

Harumaki

$4.00

Two lightly fried veggie spring rolls.

Edamame

$5.50

Steamed soy beans sprinkled with kosher salt.

Lemon Garlic Pepper Edamame

$6.50

Steamed soy beans sprinkled with kosher salt, lemon garlic pepper & fresh squeezed lemon.

Miso Soup

$3.00

Tofu, scallions & seaweed.

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Kobachi*

$12.00

Spicy sesame oil tuna (4oz) with scallions.

Spicy Salmon Kobachi*

$10.75

Spicy sesame oil salmon (4oz) with scallions.

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Thinly sliced & seared, served with ponzu sauce.

Sushi Sampler*

$12.00

Fresh tuna, salmon, escolar nigiri & tuna roll.

Sashimi Sampler*

$11.00

Two pieces each of fresh *tuna, *salmon & *escolar sahimi.

Shiitake Meatballs

$5.50

Ahi Tuna Poke

$7.50

Salmon Cake

$8.50

Not your mama's crunchy balls

$9.00Out of stock

Edamame Hummus

$7.00

Salads & Sides

Spicy Tuna w/Seaweed Salad*

$15.75

Spicy Salmon w/Seaweed Salad*

$14.75

House Salad w/Ginger Dressing

$3.50

Large House Salad

$5.75

Large House Salad w/Spicy Tuna*

$12.75

Tuna mixed in spicy mayo served w/our house ginger dressing.

Large House salad w/Spicy Salmon*

$11.75

Salmon mixed in spicy mayo served w/our house ginger dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Sunomono Salad

$9.25

Cucumber salad w/drab stick, octopus, conch, seaweed, daikon & rice wine vinaigrette.

Seaweed Salad w/Cubed Spicy Tuna*

$15.00

Rice not included.

Steamed Rice Bowl

$3.25

Sushi Rice Bowl

$3.75

French Fries

$4.25

Teriyaki Veggies

$5.00

Any Sauce

$0.75

Side Udon Noodle Soup

$5.00

Topped with scallions & crunchy tempura flakes.

Raw veggie

$1.00

Low sodium soy

Side Of Teriyaki Noodles

$5.00

Side Of Chicken Teriyaki

$7.50

Side Of Tofu Teriyaki

$7.25

Fried Rice

$6.50

Side Masago

$3.00

Entrees + Noodles

Chicken Tempura

$15.50

Entree Shrimp Tempura

$18.50

Chicken Katsu

$15.50

Pork Katsu

$16.50

Korean Marinated Beef

$17.50

Tofu Teriyaki

$15.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.50

Beef Teriyaki

$17.50

Yakisoba

$10.50

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.50

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.50

Hamachi Kama

$12.50

Cooked Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$18.00

Snow crab, fish eggs, scallions & rice wine vinaigrette wrapped in cucumber.

Big Kahuna Roll

$12.50

Crispy shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, mango, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber & tempura flakes w/eel sauce.

California Roll

$5.50

Krab stick, cucumber, avocado.

Crunch Roll

$9.00

Crispy shrimp tempura, avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce & Japanese mayo.

Chicken of the Sea Roll

$13.25

Spicy tuna, krab, avocado & asparagus, wrapped in chicken breast & crispy panko.

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.50

Crispy chicken tempura, avocado.

Dragon Roll

$12.50

California roll w/cream cheese & topped w/eel sauce & baked eel.

Eel Roll

$9.50

Eel, cream cheese & avocado drizzled w/eel sauce.

Florida Roll

$9.50

Krab stick, shrimp, cucumber, fish eggs & avocado.

Gochi Roll

$14.00

Fresh tuna, krab stick, fish eggs, avocado topped w/baked fresh salmon, spicy mayo & eel sauce.

Godzilla Roll

$14.50

Spicy tuna, krab, avocado, cream cheese, fried in tempura batter & topped w/eel sauce.

Katsu Roll

$10.00

Escolar, asparagus, cream cheese & scallion fried in crispy panko served w/katsu sauce.

Krab Special Roll

$8.50

Krab stick, fish eggs & Japanese mayo mixture.

Lava Roll

$12.50

California roll topped w/baked scallop masago mix.

Magma Roll

$12.00

California roll topped w/baked krab stick masago mix.

Mexican Roll

$9.00

Crispy shrimp tempura, jalapeno, Japanese mayo & avocado.

New York Roll

$9.00

Krab special, cream cheese, apple.

Orlando Roll

$10.50

Seaweed salad, krab special & cucumber wrapped w/rice paper.

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado.

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Toasted salmon skin, fish eggs, cucumber & avocado.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Crispy shrimp tempura, fish egg, cucumber, Japanese mayo & avocado.

Spicy Conch Roll

$9.50

Conch, fish eggs, cucumber, spicy mayo.

Spider Roll

$11.50

Crispy tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, japanese mayo & fish eggs.

Tampa Bay Roll

$9.00

Crispy tempura white fish, Japanese mayo, avocado, jalapeno & tempura flakes w/eel sauce.

Tempura Roll

$10.00

Escolar, asparagus, cream cheese scallion & tempura w/eel sauce.

Volcano Roll

$12.50

California roll w/cream cheese topped w/baked conch masago mix & eel sauce.

Wonton Roll

$11.50

Krab special, tuna, cream cheese & asparagus wrapped in fried crispy wonton skin.

Shadow Clone Roll

$13.50Out of stock

Raw & Veggie Rolls

Dynamite Roll*

$10.50

Fresh tuna, yellowtail, fish eggs, scallions & spicy mayo.

JB Roll*

$9.00

Fresh salmon, cream cheese & scallion.

Lemon Drop Roll*

$8.25

White fish, krab stick & fish eggs w/refreshing sliced lemon.

Orange Roll*

$9.50

Fresh salmon, asparagus, sriracha chili paste & avocado, topped w/spicy mayo.

Orchid Roll*

$10.00

Lettuce, cucumber & tuna wrapped in rice paper topped w/spicy mayo.

Pacific Roll*

$12.75

Tuna, salmon, white fish, krab, fish eggs, radish & avocado, wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber & topped w/ponzu sauce.

Ruby Roll*

$14.00

Salmon, yellow tail, cucumber & scallions topped w/sliced tuna & korean chili paste.

Rainbow Roll*

$12.75

California roll topped w/ fresh tuna, salmon & escolar.

Salmon Avocado Roll*

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Roll*

$9.50

Seasoned spicy salmon, avocado.

Spicy Tuna Roll*

$10.00

Seasoned spicy tuna, avocado.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll*

$9.50

Seasoned spicy yellowtail, avocado.

Tokyo Roll*

$11.00

Fresh tuna, krab special, eel, cucumber, avocado & asparagus.

Tuna Avocado Roll*

$9.50

Winter Garden Roll*

$11.00

Escolar, tuna, cream cheese, avocado & jalapenos.

TJ Roll*

$13.50

Fresh tuna, cucumber & krab special topped w/avocado, yellowtail, sesame oil & shichimi spices.

King Kong Roll*

$16.00

Fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tamago, seaweed salad & avocado topped w/spicy mayo.

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.25

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$6.25

Sweet potato, cream cheese.

Veggie Roll

$6.75

Garden fresh avocado, cucumber, asparagus & carrot.

Nigiri & Sashimi

Tuna Nigiri*

$6.50

Salmon Nigiri*

$6.00

Escolar Nigiri*

$6.00

Yellowtail Nigiri*

$6.50

Smoked Salmon Nigiri*

$6.50

Egg Omelette Nigiri*

$5.50

BBQ Eel Nigiri*

$7.00

White Fish Nigiri*

$5.75

Salmon Roe Nigiri*

$6.75

Served over sliced cucumber

Shrimp Nigiri

$6.00

Krab Stick Nigiri

$5.50

Conch Nigiri

$6.50

Mackerel Nigiri

$6.00

Squid Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus Nigiri

$6.00

Scallops Nigiri*

$9.00

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri*

$10.00

Served w/fried shrimp head.

Surf Clam Nigiri

$6.00

Masago Nigiri*

$6.00

Sashimi served over sliced cucumber.

Sea Urchin Nigiri*

$17.00

Tuna Sashimi*

$8.50

Toro Sashimi*

$20.00

Salmon Sashimi*

$7.75

Escolar Sashimi*

$7.50

Yellowtail Sashimi*

$8.50

Smoked Salmon Sashimi*

$7.75

Egg Omelette Sashimi*

$6.50

BBQ Eel Sashimi*

$8.50

White Fish Sashimi*

$7.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi*

$7.50

Shrimp Sashimi

$7.50

Krab Stick Sashimi

$6.75

Conch Sashimi

$7.75

Mackerel Sashimi

$7.50

Squid Sashimi

$7.00

Octopus Sashimi

$7.50

Scallops Sashimi*

$11.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi*

$13.75

Surf Clam Sashimi

$8.00

Masago Sashimi*

$8.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi*

$20.00

Raw Combos

Sushi Combo*

$23.00

[2 rolls + 6pc Nigiri] California roll, *tuna roll, *tuna, *salmon, *escolar, *white fish, krab & shrimp nigiri.

Large Sushi Combo*

$30.00

[2 rolls + 10pc Nigiri] California roll, *spicy tuna roll, *2 tuna, *2 salmon, *2 escolar, *white fish, *yellowtail, krab & shrimp sushi.

Chirashi*

$24.00

[sashimi medley on a bed of steamed rice] *tuna, *salmon, *escolar, *white fish, krab stick, *yellowtail, tamago, octopus topped w/fish eggs.

Sushi & Sashimi Combo*

$36.00

[2 rolls + 6pc sashimi] California roll, *spicy tuna roll, *tuna, *salmon, *escolar, *white fish, krab stick, shirmp nigiri, & 82 tuna, *2 salmon & *2 escolar sashimi.

Sashimi Combo*

$34.00

[18pc sashimi + steamed rice bowl] *3 tuna, *3 salmon, *3 escolar, *3 white fish, *3 yellowtail & 3 octopus.

Boat for Two*

$60.00

[2 rolls + 8pc nigiri + 8pc sashimi] *rainbow roll, tempura roll, *spicy tuna, *2 tuna, *2 salmon, *2 escolar, *2 white fish nigiri, *2 tuna, *2 salmon, *2 white fish sashimi.

Kids

Kids Hot Dog Roll

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog Tempura

$5.00

Kids Japanese Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Teriyaki Noodles

$4.50

Desserts

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.50

Red Bean Ice Cream

$5.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.25

Fried Cheese Cake

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.75

Strawberry Mochi

$4.50

Bubble Waffle

$8.50Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Soda (w/Refill)

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Oi Ocha

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$3.50

Ramune

$4.25

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.00

To Go Soda

$1.00

Saratoga 28oz

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Real Japanese Taste!

Website

Location

14195 West Colonial Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Directions

