The Goddess and Grocer Fulton Market

Restaurant info

The Goddess and Grocer is anything but your average neighborhood spot.We offer an extensive list of classic and clever sandwiches, a colorful selection of freshly prepared soups and a salad bar full of crunchy vegetables, grains, cheeses and proteins. We also offer an array of delicious prepared salads with house made dressings, and a rotating selection of ready to heat chef-prepared meals. From our own bakery, we produce our famous Rainbow Cake, as well as many of the desserts and treats on display in our stores and sold nationwide.