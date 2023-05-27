Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goddess Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

910 Grand Ave, #109

San Diego, CA 92109

Coffee + Espresso

Batch Brew

$3.25+

El Jaguar - Medium/Dark Roast - Mexico

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Double Shot Espresso

$3.50

double shot

Americano

$3.50+

includes add shot

Decaf Americano

$3.50+

Hurricane

$4.50+

coffee + double shot espresso

8 oz Cappuccino

$4.50

double espresso + steamed milk + lots of foam. served in an 8 oz cup.

Lattés

Pura Vida

$5.00+

classic caffé latté - espresso + steamed milk

Tan Lines

$6.00+

salted caramel + pineapple latté

Salty Beach

$6.00+

vanilla + salted caramel latté

The Dude

$6.00+

vanilla + maple latté

Mochas + More

Beach Bum Mocha

$6.00+

white chocolate + salted caramel mocha

Bonfire Mocha

$6.00+

chocolate + toasted marshmallow mocha

Moonlight Mocha

$6.00+

classic chocolate or white chocolate mocha

Ensenada Mocha

$6.00+

mexican mocha made with housemade spice

Chagaccino

$7.00+

chaga mushroom coffee

Green Goddess Matcha

$6.00

Ocean Ivy Matcha

$7.00

Deep Dive Matcha

$7.00

Beach Buddah Dirty Chai

$8.00

Hugo Tea Company | dirty chai latté

Beach Buddah (No Espresso)

$6.00

Red Bull

Macy's Wave

$7.00

Ocean Beach

$7.00

Tiki Breeze

Windansea

$5.00

passionfruit + blueberry + coconut

Mission Beach

$5.00

passionfruit + wild raspberry + lavender

Coronado

$5.00

berry + coconut + pineapple

Firepit

$5.00

berry + chipotle pineapple

Tea

Chamomile Tea (decaf)

$3.00

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Lemon & Ginger (decaf)

$3.00

Orange Cinnamon Spice Tea (decaf)

$3.00

Pomegranate Raspberry Tea (decaf)

$3.00

Italian Sodas

lex by the beach

$4.25

16 oz flavored carbonated water + whipped cream

slomo

$4.25

Bottled

water

$1.00

celsius

$3.00

red bull

$4.00

iced tea

$3.00

surfwater

$3.00

water filled with electrolytes, and a perfectly balanced pH. eco-friendly & plastic-free.

izze pop

$2.00

Eats

babka bun - chocolate

$4.00

babka bun - jalapeno cheese

$4.00

pure protein

$2.00

Other

Hot Choco-Latte

$3.50

Merch

Men's Shirt

$10.00

Hat

$20.00

Kairo's Kinis

Top

$50.00

Bottom

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

910 Grand Ave, #109, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

