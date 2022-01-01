Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Goddess & Grocer - O'Hare

review star

No reviews yet

Terminal 5

O'Hare International Airport

Chicago, IL 60666

Popular Items

Veggie Samosa

Breakfast

B-E-C Bagel

B-E-C Bagel

$6.85

scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon served on a bagel of your choice

Bagel

$3.75

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.35
Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$7.75
Egg & Cheese Bagel

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.35
T-S-E-C Bagel

T-S-E-C Bagel

$6.85
Spinach Egg

Spinach Egg

$8.25

Oatmeal

$4.50

Steak Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Goddess Avocado Toast

$9.99

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.99

Scone

$3.99

Muffin

$4.25

3 Cookie Pack

$3.99

Assorted Danish

$4.50

Cake Slice

$6.95

Chocolate croissant

$4.35

Spinach And Feta

$4.29

Cupcake

$4.25

Decor Cookie

$4.99

Cake Pop

$3.50

Brownie

$3.99

Cinammon Rolls

$4.99

Almond Croissant

$4.10

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, Muenster cheese, honey mustard, lettuce,tomato and avocado served warm on ciabatta.

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$11.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, pepper-jack cheese, chipotle ranch, arugula, roasted tomatoes and red onions served cold on a pretzel roll.

Italian Slam

Italian Slam

$11.99

Ham, Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, provolone cheese, goddess aioli (herbed mayo), lettuce, tomato, giardiniera, red onions served warm on ciabatta,

Tomato Mozarella Caprese

$11.99

Basil pesto, baby spinach, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella served warm on a ciabatta.

3 Cheese Melt

$10.99
Chicago Style Beef

Chicago Style Beef

$11.99
Turkey & Avocado

Turkey & Avocado

$11.99

Oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, goddess aioli (herbed mayo), lettuce, tomato, avocado served cold on sourdough.

Gyros

$11.99

Marinated lamb, tomatoes, red onions, sport peppers, creamy Tzatziki sauce served warm on a Greek pita.

Impossible Burger

$12.50

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.99

Chicken Shawarma (HALAL)

$11.99

Goddess Tuna Sandwich

$11.99

Brisket Sandwich

$12.50

Thanksgiving Turkey

$11.99

Flatbreads

Margherita (Vegetarian)

Margherita (Vegetarian)

$14.50

fresh mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, fresh basil with pomodoro sauce

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.50

tangy buffalo, sauce grilled chicken, celery, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch and topped with scallions

Antipasto

Antipasto

$14.50

Genoa salami, hot capicola, Italian ham, spicy giardinera peppers, mozzarella cheese with pomodoro sauce. Garnished with oregano

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$14.50

Salad & Soup

16 oz. Soup of the Day

$6.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fruit Cup

$6.25

Yogurt Parfait

$6.25

Vegan Salad

$12.50

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$13.00

Miscellaneous

Veggie Samosa

Veggie Samosa

$4.99
Butter Chicken Samosa

Butter Chicken Samosa

$4.99

Assorted Candy

$3.60

Hot Drinks

16 oz Brewed Coffee

$3.60

16 oz Americano

$4.60

16 oz Mocha

$6.10

16 oz Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.45

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.99

16 oz Masala Chai Latte

$5.45

Golden Milk

$5.45

16 oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.05

Double Espresso

$3.85

16 oz Red Eyed Goddess

$4.50

16 Oz Cappuccino

$5.25

16 oz Green Tea Latte

$5.99

16 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$6.10

16 Oz Latte

$5.25

16 Oz Flavored Latte

$5.85

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.75

Brown sugar oat milk latte

$6.20

16 oz. Rose + Cardamom + Almond Latte

$5.99

Espresso Machiatto

$3.99

Peppermint

$3.60

Tangerine Ginger

$3.60

Earl Grey

$3.60

China Breakfast

$3.60

Jasmine

$3.60

Jade Cloud

$3.60

Green Tea Mint

$3.60

Chamommile

$3.60

Hot Water Cup

$1.00

Iced Drinks

Lavazza Nitro

$5.50

Lavazza Cold Brew

$5.40

Mediterranean Cold Brew

$5.50

Lavender Cold Brew

$5.99

Flavored Iced Latte

$5.90

Iced Americano

$4.10

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.65

Iced Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.65

Iced Green Tea Matcha

$5.80

Iced Mocha

$5.80

Iced Latte

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$5.25

Iced Tea

$3.40

Iced Masala Chai

$5.45

Iced White Choco Mocha

$6.10

Iced brown sugar oat milk

$5.99

Frozen Drinks

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Peach Smoothie

$6.50

WildBerry

$6.50

Double Choc Frappe

$6.35

White Choc Frappe

$6.35

Caramel Frappe

$6.35

Coffee Frappe

$6.35

Dirty Chai

$6.35

Sweet Matcha

$6.35

Drinks

Diet Coke

$3.89

Sprite

$3.89

Dasani

$3.89

Coca-Cola

$3.89

MM Apple Juice

$4.15

SB Vanilla Latte

$5.69

Starbucks Vanilla

$5.50

Starbucks Caramel

$5.50

Starbucks Mocha

$5.50

Natalies Lemonade

$4.39

Natalies OJ

$4.39

Powerade Berry Blast

$4.49

Powerade Fruit Punch

$4.49

Vitamin Wtr XXX Zero

$4.49

Vitamin Wtr Citrus

$4.49

Vitamin Wtr Mango

$4.49

Naked Blue Machine

$5.29

Naked Strw Banana

$5.29

Naked Mango

$5.29

Naked Green Machine

$5.29

Starbucks Vanilla Cream

$5.39

Starbucks Black Brew

$5.39

Kombucha Gngr Lmn

$6.99

Choc Milk

$3.75

Straberry Milk

$3.75

San Pelligrino

$4.99

Bang Peach Mango

$4.99

Starbucks Vanilla CB

$5.39

Chobani Yogurt-Strw

$3.99

Chobani Yogurt- Peach

$3.99

Starbucks Coffee

$5.50

Gold Ice Tea

$4.59

Honest Tea Honey Green

$4.59

Redbull

$5.49

Starbucks White Mocha

$5.50

Starbucks White Choco Toasted

$5.50

Stok Cold Brew Coffee

$5.50

Bubly Sparkling Water Mango

$3.39

Gold Peak Sweet

$4.59

Gold Peak Greentea

$4.59

Vitamin Water Dragonfruit

$4.29

Natalies Lemonade Tea

$4.19

Gold Peak Unsweetened

$4.39

Vit Water Spicy Watermelon

$4.29

Vit Water Cool Blueberry

$4.29

SB Almond Milk Mocha

$4.95

Star

$4.95

Sb Double Shot

$4.29

SB Caramel Macchiato

$5.69

SB Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.69

Naked Red Machine

$5.29

Taste Nirvana

$6.99

Starbucks Nitro

$5.50

Bang Frose Rose

$4.99

Perrier

$4.99

Starbucks Peppermint Mocha

$5.50

Celsius

$4.99

Sb Frapp Mocha 9.5oz

$5.69

Synergy Trilogy

$6.99

Sunwink

$6.99

Synergy Lavander

$6.99

Sb Double Shote White Choco

$5.50

2% Milk

$3.99

C4

$5.49

Metropolis Cold Brew Can

$5.99

Grab n Go

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fruit Cup

$6.99

Yogurt Parfait

$6.99

Single Fruit

$1.49

Tuscan Turkey

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Caesar the Day Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Salami & Cheese

$6.99

Vegan Salad

$12.50

Chicken Alfredo Tortellini

$13.00

Taylor Farms Snack Pack

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
