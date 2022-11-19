Godofredo's Pizzeria & Tap Room
209 E. Broadway St.
Cushing, OK 74023
Appetizers
BEAS Nutz (Calf Fries)
Bruschetta
House-made bruschetta placed on crustinis topped with a balsamic reduction and parmesan cheese
Caprese Salad
Cast Iron Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach dip served in a cast iron skillet, topped with melted parmesan cheese, garnished with green onions and served with pita wedges
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fried Brussels Sprouts topped with parmigiano-reggiano and honey sriracha
Garlic Dough Knots
Mozza Meatballs
4 Meatballs topped with melted mozzarella and served with crustinis
Pretzel and Beer Cheese
Traditional Bavarian Pretzel topped with butter and salt served with a creamy beer cheese
The Dip Stick
Our house garlic infused extra virgin olive oil kissed with red peppers, fresh parsley, Italian herbs, minced garlic, smoked sea salt, and vinegar balsamic served with our famous dipping dough topped with sweet balsamic reduction and locally grown fresh micro greens.
Beverages
Barq's Root Beer - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Bottled Water
Coca Cola - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Diet Coke - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Diet Dr. Pepper - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Dr. Pepper - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Ice Cold Chocolate Whole Milk
Ice Cold Whole Milk
Icee - Coca Cola
Juice
Orange, cranberry, grapefruit, or pineapple
Mello Yello - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Minute Maid Lemonade - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Redbull 8oz
Sprite - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Sway Energy Drink
Walters Bay 50/50 Tea - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Walters Bay Sweet Tea - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Walters Bay Unsweet Tea - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Water - 22oz Souvenir Cup
Coffee Drinks
Concessions
The Dunkin' Nachos
Smoked pulled pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ beans , Apple Habanero Head Country BBQ sauce, garnished with fresh tomatoes, sour cream, pickled onions, bacon, and salsa
Desserts
Affogatogelato
Say it three times fast! A sweet pick-me-up comprised of a shot of espresso served over top of your favorite gelato
LaLa Lilah
Vanilla mascarpone, Nutella, cookie butter, crushed biscotti cookies, and powdered sugar on a 10" brick-fired dough
Mrs. Willie Fred Dees Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Be sure to experience this vanilla mascarpone strawberry dream dessert from Brewton, AL.
Old Fashioned Milkshake
Hand-dipped Tillamook Vanilla Bean ice cream. Choose a chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry shake made to impress!
Pop's Ant Cake
Yellow cake with chocolate Jimmies and loads of sweet chocolate whipped cream. A Beasley family favorite!
Puff Daddies
A dozen deep fried dough pillows covered in powdered sugar and fresh strawberries
S'mores Calzone
Nutella, marshmallows, graham cracker crumbles, and caramelized sugar in a brick-fired calzone
Tiramisu
Italian cake favorite, Godofredo’s coffee, mascarpone, cocoa powder
Trav-ookie
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a large chocolate chip cookie baked in a skillet and topped with a scoop of Tillamook Vanilla Bean ice cream and chocolate syrup
Gelato
Birthday Cake
Biscotti
Blood Orange
Butterfinger
Caramel Sea Salt
Caribbean Coco
Villa Doice
Coffee Chocolate Chip
Cookie Monster
Cookies & Cream
Dark Chocolate
Italian Butter Pecan
Lemon Sorbetto
Maple Butter Pecan
Mint Chocolate
Raspberry Sorbetto
Reeses
Raspberry Cheesecake
White Chocolate Raspberry
Wild Strawberry Swirl
Kids Menu
Pastas
5 Way Chili - Meat, Beans, Onions, Cheese, Spaghetti Noodles
BYO Mac 'N Cheese! - Build Your Own Mac N Cheese
Choice of 1 meat and 3 veggies served with garlic bread.
BYOPasta - Build Your Own Pasta
Choose your noodles, sauce, meat, veggies, and cheese!
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Spaghetti with meatballs tossed in our house marinara sauce, topped with parmigiano-reggiano and parsley. Served with garlic bread.
Deb's Lasagna
Our family recipe with layers of cheese, pasta, and sauce...and more cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed with our house-made Alfredo sauce, topped with parmigiano-reggiano and parsley. Served with garlic bread.
Flaming Hot Buffalo Mac
Pasta la Vista Baby
Spaghetti with mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes, and spinach in a garlic-infused olive oil sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Pookins Pesto Tortellini
Tri-colored tortellini tossed in a house-made pesto sauce, topped with parmigiano-reggiano. Served with garlic bread.
Smoked Bologna Mac N Cheese
Pizza
BBQ Rusky
BBQ pulled pork, bacon, pickled onions, jalapenos, mozzarella, topped with cheddar cheese and Apple Habanero Head Country bbq sauce
Blanco Blanco
Mozzarella, garlic-infused olive oil, garlic, smoked sea salt, parmigiano-reggiano
BYOPie - Build Your Own Pizza
Choose your crust, sauce, meat, veggies, and cheese!
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Mozzarella, roasted chicken, spinach, Alfredo sauce
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza
Mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon with a ranch dressing base
Gordough
Mozzarella, pepperonis, and basil stuffed into a deep fried pizza crust dressed with marinara sauce and parsley
Gordough-Fredo
Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and spinach stuffed into a deep fried pizza crust dressed with Alfredo sauce and parsley.
Hot Chicken Cheeto Pie
Mac Daddy Pepperoni Pizza *
Macaroni and Cheese topped pizza with Pepperonis .
Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thickly-sliced tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and basil leaves
Maui Heat
Thinly sliced ham, pineapple, jalapenos, tomato sauce, honey sriracha, and mozzarella
My Big Fat Greek Pizza
Roasted chicken, garlic-infused olive oil, spinach, black olives, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella, oregano, and feta cheese
Pesto Pete
Roasted chicken, sun-dried tomato, cream cheese, mozzarella, house-made basil pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
Phanatic Philly Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, mozzarella, thin shaved steak, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and mushrooms, finished with beer cheese
Suprema
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella
The BEASt
Our legendary pepperoni pizza topped with mozzarella, a sweet sauce, and parmigiano-reggiano
The Great Bambino
All the meats with a lot of cheese
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella, salami, pepperoncinis, and olives, served with our house vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried Buffalo chicken strips, romaine, onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with house-made ancho ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, onions, parmesan cheese, croutons
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, romaine, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and onions, served with house-made ancho ranch dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cheddar, croutons with your choice of dressing - ranch, creamy Italian, or house vinaigrette
Side Salad
Choice of House Salad or Caesar Salad
Strawberry Salad
Spinach, strawberry, onions, goat cheese, and candied pecans, served with a strawberry vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Buffalo Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions with ranch dressing, served on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)
Chicken and Bickell
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepperjack cheese with housemade ancho ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions, served on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)
Josie's Chicken Salad Sandwich
House-made chicken salad with romaine lettuce and sliced tomatoes served on a sliced wheat berry bread. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)
Meatball Sub
Sliced meatballs topped with house red sauce and provolone cheese on a hoagie. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)
Pesto Grilled Cheese & Soup Special
Phanatic Philly Cheesesteak
A heap of thin shaved sirloin steak topped with green peppers, onions, jalepenos, and mushrooms on top of a hoagie slathered with our popular beer cheese, served with garlic herb potatoes
Porky's Revenge
A mountain of our smoked in-house pulled pork covered in apple habanero bbq sauce served on our famous jalapeno bread with pickled onions and pickles
Soup and Sammy
Choose a Pesto Provolone Grilled Cheese, Grilled Cheese or 1/2 Josie's Chicken Salad Sandwich served with a cup of soup
The Galveston
Smoked turkey, melted cheddar and jalapeno cheese, green onions, and ranch dressing, served on a jalapeno cheddar bun with jalapeno peppers. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)
Sides and Sauces
1 Dough Plain
1 Side Dough Gluten Free
2oz side of Beer Cheese
4oz side of Beer Cheese
Alfredo
Apple Habanero BBQ
Buffalo Sauce
Chips
Creamy Italian
French Fries
Fried Egg
Garlic Infused Olive Oil
House Red
Marinara
Pesto
Pesto Cream
Pink Sauce
Pint of Ranch
Ranch
Sauce on the Side
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Side Crispy Chicken Ala Carte
Side Grilled Chicken Ala Carte
Side Grilled Shrimp Ala Carte
Spicy Red
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A new take on brick oven-style pizzas with inspired salads, pastas, and 12 beers on tap. Enjoy a relaxed dining experience with a unique music entertainment ambiance. Be sure to stop in for gelato, macarons, and your favorite coffee pick-me-up. Come in and enjoy!
209 E. Broadway St., Cushing, OK 74023