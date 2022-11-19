Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Godofredo's Pizzeria & Tap Room

No reviews yet

209 E. Broadway St.

Cushing, OK 74023

Popular Items

BYOPie - Build Your Own Pizza
Phanatic Philly Cheesesteak
The Galveston

Appetizers

BEAS Nutz (Calf Fries)

$13.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

House-made bruschetta placed on crustinis topped with a balsamic reduction and parmesan cheese

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Cast Iron Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Spinach dip served in a cast iron skillet, topped with melted parmesan cheese, garnished with green onions and served with pita wedges

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts topped with parmigiano-reggiano and honey sriracha

Garlic Dough Knots

$8.00+

Mozza Meatballs

$11.00

4 Meatballs topped with melted mozzarella and served with crustinis

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$10.00

Traditional Bavarian Pretzel topped with butter and salt served with a creamy beer cheese

The Dip Stick

The Dip Stick

$10.00

Our house garlic infused extra virgin olive oil kissed with red peppers, fresh parsley, Italian herbs, minced garlic, smoked sea salt, and vinegar balsamic served with our famous dipping dough topped with sweet balsamic reduction and locally grown fresh micro greens.

Beverages

Barq's Root Beer - 22oz Souvenir Cup

Barq's Root Beer - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Coca Cola - 22oz Souvenir Cup

Coca Cola - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89
Diet Coke - 22oz Souvenir Cup

Diet Coke - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89
Diet Dr. Pepper - 22oz Souvenir Cup

Diet Dr. Pepper - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89
Dr. Pepper - 22oz Souvenir Cup

Dr. Pepper - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Ice Cold Chocolate Whole Milk

$2.89

Ice Cold Whole Milk

$2.89
Icee - Coca Cola

Icee - Coca Cola

$4.00+

Juice

$2.50

Orange, cranberry, grapefruit, or pineapple

Mello Yello - 22oz Souvenir Cup

Mello Yello - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89
Minute Maid Lemonade - 22oz Souvenir Cup

Minute Maid Lemonade - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Redbull 8oz

$3.00
Sprite - 22oz Souvenir Cup

Sprite - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Sway Energy Drink

$3.50Out of stock

Walters Bay 50/50 Tea - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89
Walters Bay Sweet Tea - 22oz Souvenir Cup

Walters Bay Sweet Tea - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89
Walters Bay Unsweet Tea - 22oz Souvenir Cup

Walters Bay Unsweet Tea - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89
Water - 22oz Souvenir Cup

Water - 22oz Souvenir Cup

$0.50

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$2.75

Frappe'

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.89

Italian Roast Coffee

$1.80+

Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$3.75+

Upchurch Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Concessions

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Traditional Bavarian Pretzel topped with butter and salt served with a creamy beer cheese

The Dunkin' Nachos

$7.00+

Smoked pulled pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ beans , Apple Habanero Head Country BBQ sauce, garnished with fresh tomatoes, sour cream, pickled onions, bacon, and salsa

Desserts

Affogatogelato

$7.00

Say it three times fast! A sweet pick-me-up comprised of a shot of espresso served over top of your favorite gelato

LaLa Lilah

$12.00

Vanilla mascarpone, Nutella, cookie butter, crushed biscotti cookies, and powdered sugar on a 10" brick-fired dough

Mrs. Willie Fred Dees Cream Cheese Pound Cake

$8.00+

Be sure to experience this vanilla mascarpone strawberry dream dessert from Brewton, AL.

Old Fashioned Milkshake

Old Fashioned Milkshake

$7.00

Hand-dipped Tillamook Vanilla Bean ice cream. Choose a chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry shake made to impress!

Pop's Ant Cake

Pop's Ant Cake

$6.00+Out of stock

Yellow cake with chocolate Jimmies and loads of sweet chocolate whipped cream. A Beasley family favorite!

Puff Daddies

$10.00

A dozen deep fried dough pillows covered in powdered sugar and fresh strawberries

S'mores Calzone

$11.00

Nutella, marshmallows, graham cracker crumbles, and caramelized sugar in a brick-fired calzone

Tiramisu

$8.00

Italian cake favorite, Godofredo’s coffee, mascarpone, cocoa powder

Trav-ookie

$8.00

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a large chocolate chip cookie baked in a skillet and topped with a scoop of Tillamook Vanilla Bean ice cream and chocolate syrup

Gelato

Birthday Cake

$4.00+

Biscotti

$4.00+Out of stock

Blood Orange

$4.00+Out of stock

Butterfinger

$4.00+

Caramel Sea Salt

$4.00+Out of stock

Caribbean Coco

$4.00+Out of stock

Villa Doice

$4.00+Out of stock

Coffee Chocolate Chip

$4.00+Out of stock

Cookie Monster

$4.00+Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$4.00+

Dark Chocolate

$4.00+Out of stock

Italian Butter Pecan

$4.00+

Lemon Sorbetto

$4.00+Out of stock

Maple Butter Pecan

$4.00+Out of stock

Mint Chocolate

$4.00+Out of stock

Raspberry Sorbetto

$4.00+Out of stock

Reeses

$4.00+

Raspberry Cheesecake

$4.00+Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry

$4.00+Out of stock

Wild Strawberry Swirl

$4.00+Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips & Chips

$9.00

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Chips

$7.00

Kid's Meatball Sub & Chips

$8.00

Kid's Spaghetti and Meatball

$8.00

Pastas

5 Way Chili - Meat, Beans, Onions, Cheese, Spaghetti Noodles

$13.00Out of stock

BYO Mac 'N Cheese! - Build Your Own Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Choice of 1 meat and 3 veggies served with garlic bread.

BYOPasta - Build Your Own Pasta

$12.00

Choose your noodles, sauce, meat, veggies, and cheese!

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

$13.00

Spaghetti with meatballs tossed in our house marinara sauce, topped with parmigiano-reggiano and parsley. Served with garlic bread.

Deb's Lasagna

$15.00Out of stock

Our family recipe with layers of cheese, pasta, and sauce...and more cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Fettuccine tossed with our house-made Alfredo sauce, topped with parmigiano-reggiano and parsley. Served with garlic bread.

Flaming Hot Buffalo Mac

$14.00Out of stock

Pasta la Vista Baby

$12.00

Spaghetti with mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes, and spinach in a garlic-infused olive oil sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Pookins Pesto Tortellini

$12.00

Tri-colored tortellini tossed in a house-made pesto sauce, topped with parmigiano-reggiano. Served with garlic bread.

Smoked Bologna Mac N Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza

BBQ Rusky

$12.00+

BBQ pulled pork, bacon, pickled onions, jalapenos, mozzarella, topped with cheddar cheese and Apple Habanero Head Country bbq sauce

Blanco Blanco

$10.00+

Mozzarella, garlic-infused olive oil, garlic, smoked sea salt, parmigiano-reggiano

BYOPie - Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00+

Choose your crust, sauce, meat, veggies, and cheese!

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$12.00+

Mozzarella, roasted chicken, spinach, Alfredo sauce

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$12.00+

Mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon with a ranch dressing base

Gordough

$15.00

Mozzarella, pepperonis, and basil stuffed into a deep fried pizza crust dressed with marinara sauce and parsley

Gordough-Fredo

$15.00

Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and spinach stuffed into a deep fried pizza crust dressed with Alfredo sauce and parsley.

Hot Chicken Cheeto Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Mac Daddy Pepperoni Pizza *

$11.00+

Macaroni and Cheese topped pizza with Pepperonis .

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$11.00+

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thickly-sliced tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and basil leaves

Maui Heat

$11.00+

Thinly sliced ham, pineapple, jalapenos, tomato sauce, honey sriracha, and mozzarella

My Big Fat Greek Pizza

My Big Fat Greek Pizza

$11.00+

Roasted chicken, garlic-infused olive oil, spinach, black olives, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella, oregano, and feta cheese

Pesto Pete

Pesto Pete

$11.00+

Roasted chicken, sun-dried tomato, cream cheese, mozzarella, house-made basil pesto, parmigiano-reggiano

Phanatic Philly Pie

$13.00+

Garlic-infused olive oil, mozzarella, thin shaved steak, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and mushrooms, finished with beer cheese

Suprema

Suprema

$12.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella

The BEASt

The BEASt

$10.00+

Our legendary pepperoni pizza topped with mozzarella, a sweet sauce, and parmigiano-reggiano

The Great Bambino

$13.00+

All the meats with a lot of cheese

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella, salami, pepperoncinis, and olives, served with our house vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Fried Buffalo chicken strips, romaine, onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with house-made ancho ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, onions, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chef Salad

$11.00

Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, romaine, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and onions, served with house-made ancho ranch dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cheddar, croutons with your choice of dressing - ranch, creamy Italian, or house vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

Choice of House Salad or Caesar Salad

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Spinach, strawberry, onions, goat cheese, and candied pecans, served with a strawberry vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Buffalo Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions with ranch dressing, served on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)

Chicken and Bickell

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepperjack cheese with housemade ancho ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions, served on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)

Josie's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

House-made chicken salad with romaine lettuce and sliced tomatoes served on a sliced wheat berry bread. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Sliced meatballs topped with house red sauce and provolone cheese on a hoagie. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)

Pesto Grilled Cheese & Soup Special

$10.00Out of stock

Phanatic Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

A heap of thin shaved sirloin steak topped with green peppers, onions, jalepenos, and mushrooms on top of a hoagie slathered with our popular beer cheese, served with garlic herb potatoes

Porky's Revenge

Porky's Revenge

$10.00

A mountain of our smoked in-house pulled pork covered in apple habanero bbq sauce served on our famous jalapeno bread with pickled onions and pickles

Soup and Sammy

$10.00

Choose a Pesto Provolone Grilled Cheese, Grilled Cheese or 1/2 Josie's Chicken Salad Sandwich served with a cup of soup

The Galveston

$11.00

Smoked turkey, melted cheddar and jalapeno cheese, green onions, and ranch dressing, served on a jalapeno cheddar bun with jalapeno peppers. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)

Sides and Sauces

1 Dough Plain

$5.00

1 Side Dough Gluten Free

$6.00

2oz side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

4oz side of Beer Cheese

$3.50

Alfredo

$0.50+

Apple Habanero BBQ

$0.50+

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50+

Chips

$3.00

Creamy Italian

$0.50+

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Garlic Infused Olive Oil

$0.50+

House Red

$0.50+

Marinara

$0.50+

Pesto

$0.50+

Pesto Cream

$0.50+

Pink Sauce

$0.50+

Pint of Ranch

$7.00

Ranch

$0.50+

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.00

Side Crispy Chicken Ala Carte

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken Ala Carte

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp Ala Carte

$6.00

Spicy Red

$0.50+

Soups

Soup Of Day

$4.00+

Soup Of Day Premium

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A new take on brick oven-style pizzas with inspired salads, pastas, and 12 beers on tap. Enjoy a relaxed dining experience with a unique music entertainment ambiance. Be sure to stop in for gelato, macarons, and your favorite coffee pick-me-up. Come in and enjoy!

209 E. Broadway St., Cushing, OK 74023

