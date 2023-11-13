Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated since 1988 Goemans Rapid Mart is a staple here in the Hartford, WI community. We offer all of your regular convenient store needs as well as a few things that make us special! We offer Uncle Larry's Famous Fried Chicken and Friday night fish fry out of our Uncle Larry's Kitchen and Deli. Also a new addition of a Brick Oven Pizza maker. We also have live bait for all of our fisherman in the area. We recently did a store remodel adding 50 ft to the back of the store for more room and storage, an updated game room, and many other great amenities for our customers to enjoy!