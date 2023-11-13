Goemans Rapidmart
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally owned and operated since 1988 Goemans Rapid Mart is a staple here in the Hartford, WI community. We offer all of your regular convenient store needs as well as a few things that make us special! We offer Uncle Larry's Famous Fried Chicken and Friday night fish fry out of our Uncle Larry's Kitchen and Deli. Also a new addition of a Brick Oven Pizza maker. We also have live bait for all of our fisherman in the area. We recently did a store remodel adding 50 ft to the back of the store for more room and storage, an updated game room, and many other great amenities for our customers to enjoy!
Location
2712 E Sumner St, Hartford, WI 53027
Gallery