Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Gofer Ice Cream Cos Cob

82 Reviews

$

551 E PUTNAM AVE

COS COB, CT 06807

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Raz Regular 12oz Size

Gofer Pint

Hard Hand Dipped Pint

Hard Hand Dipped Pint

$7.99

Hand Packed Super Premium Hard Serve Ice Cream!

Soft Serve Pint

Soft Serve Pint

$7.25

Razzle

Gofer's Razzle is mixed-in Goodness a fan favorite.
Raz Regular 12oz Size

Raz Regular 12oz Size

$6.29

Choose your Premium Gofer Soft Serve and mix in the topping of your choice. A Gofer Razzle is always a good choice!

Raz Large 16oz Size

Raz Large 16oz Size

$6.99

Sundae

Gofer Sundae Standard (2 Scoops 12oz)

Gofer Sundae Standard (2 Scoops 12oz)

$6.51

Gofer's Standard Sundae is Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry on top. You can also request your own flavors and toppings!

Gofer Sundae (3 Scoops 16oz)

Gofer Sundae (3 Scoops 16oz)

$9.31
Gofer Sundae (1 Scoop Small)

Gofer Sundae (1 Scoop Small)

$6.14

Gofer's Small Sundae is Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry on top.

Banana Split (3 Scoops)

Banana Split (3 Scoops)

$9.31

Standard Split is Chocolate Vanilla and Stawberry Ice Cream with Pineapple, Strawberries and Hot Fudge topped with whip cream walnuts and a cherry. Or make your own creation!

Brownie Sundae (2 Scoops)

Brownie Sundae (2 Scoops)

$6.99

Hard Ice Cream

Gofer Super Premium Hard Ice Cream.
1 Scoop Cup

1 Scoop Cup

$4.98

Gofer Super Premium Hard Ice Cream. Made locally in small batches you will taste the difference.

2 Scoop Cup

2 Scoop Cup

$6.29
3 Scoop Cup

3 Scoop Cup

$6.99

Soft Ice Cream

Soft serve is best you can get
Regular 5oz Cup

Regular 5oz Cup

$4.98

Premium Soft Serve is our signature product. Many consider it to be the finest soft serve they have ever tasted.

Medium 8oz Cup

Medium 8oz Cup

$5.49
Large 12oz Cup

Large 12oz Cup

$5.73

Milk Shake

Shake Large Size (24oz)

Shake Large Size (24oz)

$6.75

The Gofer Milk Shake is custom blended per order old fashioned "multi-mixer" style. Adding the Ghiradelli Syrup results in a superior taste.

Shake Small Size (16oz)

Shake Small Size (16oz)

$6.29

Malt

Malt Large Size (24oz)

Malt Large Size (24oz)

$7.22

Premium Milk Shake with Classic Malt Powder added. A distinctive taste you will not easily replicate.

Malt Small Size (16oz)

Malt Small Size (16oz)

$6.80

Float

Float

Float

$6.51

Pick your Flavor Soda and Gofer Ice Cream and top with Whipped Cream and a Fudge drizzle.

Bottle Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.65

Side Toppings & Cones

Cones

Cones

Extra Cones can be added to your order...

Deluxe Toppings

Deluxe Toppings

Include a 2oz side of toppings with your order.

Spinkles

Spinkles

$0.47

Sprinkles add more fun here

Gummi

Gummi

$0.85
Walnuts

Walnuts

$0.85
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Gofer Ice Cream has been serving up smiles since 2003. We hope you enjoy our premium product and return often. Remember It’s Always a Good Day to… Gofer Ice Cream!

Location

551 E PUTNAM AVE, COS COB, CT 06807

Directions

Gallery
Gofer Ice Cream Cos Cob image
Gofer Ice Cream Cos Cob image
Gofer Ice Cream Cos Cob image
Gofer Ice Cream Cos Cob image

Similar restaurants in your area

Old Greenwich Deli - 1380 east putnam ave
orange starNo Reviews
1380 east putnam ave old greenwich, CT 06870
View restaurantnext
GO FISH by Eastchester Fish Gourmet - 839 White Plains Road
orange starNo Reviews
839 White Plains Road Scarsdale, NY 10583
View restaurantnext
Gigante Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 221
660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
The Snack Shack
orange starNo Reviews
660 White Plains Rd Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
Gyrolicious
orange star4.2 • 362
24A Jericho Tpke Jericho, NY 11753
View restaurantnext
Amal Catering - 485 MIDDLE NECK ROAD
orange star4.1 • 61
485 MIDDLE NECK ROAD Great Neck, NY 11023
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in COS COB

Tomatillo Taco Joint - Cos Cob
orange star4.3 • 617
65 E Putnam Ave Cos Cob, CT 06807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near COS COB
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Armonk
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston