Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies

Gofer Ice Cream of Greenwich

101 Reviews

$

522 E Putnam Ave

Greenwich, CT 06830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hard Hand Dipped Pint
Gourmet Medium 8" Round Cake
Gourmet Regular 6" Round Cake

Gofer Pint

Hard Hand Dipped Pint

Hard Hand Dipped Pint

$7.99

Hand Packed Super Premium Hard Serve Ice Cream!

Soft Serve Pint

Soft Serve Pint

$7.25

Razzle

Gofer's Razzle is mixed-in Goodness a fan favorite.
Raz Regular 12oz Size

Raz Regular 12oz Size

$6.29

Choose your Premium Gofer Soft Serve and mix in the topping of your choice. A Gofer Razzle is always a good choice!

Raz Large 16oz Size

Raz Large 16oz Size

$6.99

Sundae

Gofer Sundae Standard (2 Scoops 12oz)

Gofer Sundae Standard (2 Scoops 12oz)

$6.51

Gofer's Standard Sundae is Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry on top. You can also request your own flavors and toppings!

Gofer Sundae (3 Scoops 16oz)

Gofer Sundae (3 Scoops 16oz)

$9.31
Gofer Sundae (1 Scoop Small)

Gofer Sundae (1 Scoop Small)

$6.14

Gofer's Small Sundae is Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry on top.

Banana Split (3 Scoops)

Banana Split (3 Scoops)

$9.31

Standard Split is Chocolate Vanilla and Stawberry Ice Cream with Pineapple, Strawberries and Hot Fudge topped with whip cream walnuts and a cherry. Or make your own creation!

Hard Ice Cream

Gofer Super Premium Hard Ice Cream.
1 Scoop Cup

1 Scoop Cup

$4.98

Gofer Super Premium Hard Ice Cream. Made locally in small batches you will taste the difference.

2 Scoop Cup

2 Scoop Cup

$6.29
3 Scoop Cup

3 Scoop Cup

$6.99

Soft Ice Cream

Soft serve is best you can get
Regular 5oz Cup

Regular 5oz Cup

$4.98

Premium Soft Serve is our signature product. Many consider it to be the finest soft serve they have ever tasted.

Medium 8oz Cup

Medium 8oz Cup

$5.49
Large 12oz Cup

Large 12oz Cup

$5.73

Milk Shake

Shake Large Size (22oz)

Shake Large Size (22oz)

$6.75

The Gofer Milk Shake is custom blended per order old fashioned "multi-mixer" style. Adding the Ghiradelli Syrup results in a superior taste.

Shake Small Size (16oz)

Shake Small Size (16oz)

$6.29

Malt

Malt Large Size (24oz)

Malt Large Size (24oz)

$7.22

Premium Milk Shake with Classic Malt Powder added. A distinctive taste you will not easily replicate.

Malt Small Size (16oz)

Malt Small Size (16oz)

$6.80

Float

Float

Float

$6.51

Pick your Flavor Soda and Gofer Ice Cream and top with Whipped Cream and a Fudge drizzle.

Bottle Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.65

Side Toppings & Cones

Cones

Cones

Extra Cones can be added to your order...

Deluxe Toppings

Deluxe Toppings

Include a 2oz side of toppings with your order.

Spinkles

Spinkles

$0.47

Sprinkles add more fun here

Gummi

Gummi

$0.85
Walnuts

Walnuts

$0.85

Gofer Bites NOW

Premium Gofer Ice Cream dipped in Chocolate. This product is a top selling Gofer creation for many years. Custom flavors available with two day notice. (see Gofer Ice Cream .com)
Gofer Bites Standard Fun Package (Approx 12 Bites)

Gofer Bites Standard Fun Package (Approx 12 Bites)

$11.95

Gofer Bites Go Fast! Call ahead to see inventory or we may have to substitute. Bites can be custom ordered with two day notice as well. Visit (GoferIceCream.com for pick up option) Scroll and click pencil an edit to at least TWO DAYS notice!

Snack Pack (3 Bites)

Snack Pack (3 Bites)

$4.33

Gofer Bites can be custom ordered with two day notice as well. See Gofer Custom Bites Menu

Flying Disc

Six Pack of Ice Cream Flying Discs with Vanilla Ice Cream

Six Pack of Ice Cream Flying Discs with Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.95

Made with Real Giant Oreo or a classic chocolate chip wafer. mmmmmm

Standard Cake

Gofer Standard Cake is a layer of Vanilla Premium Ice Cream and a layer of Chocolate Premium Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Cookie Crunch in the center
Regular 6" Round Cake

Regular 6" Round Cake

$24.99

Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle! Serves 6 to 8 slices

Medium 8" Round Cake

Medium 8" Round Cake

$33.99

Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle! Serves 12 to 16 slices

Build My Cake

Gofer Gourmet "Build My Cake" allows for you to pick the two layers of ice cream as well as the center layer!

Gourmet Regular 6" Round Cake

$32.99

GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.

Gourmet Medium 8" Round Cake

$47.99

GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.

Gourmet Large 10" Round Cake

$59.95

GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.

Custom Gofer Bites

CUSTOM BITES required 2DAY Notice. Scroll Up and use pencil to select day. Bite Sized Goodness. Hand scooped Gofer Ice Cream dipped in chocolate!

Gofer Bites Standard Package (Approx. 12 bites)

$11.95

Gofer Fun Pack (3 bites)

$4.33

Build my Flying Disc 6 pack

Gofer Flying Disc can be custom made to order with two day notice.

Six Pack of Ice Cream Flying Discs with custom flavor choice

$9.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday1:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday1:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday1:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday1:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830

Directions

Gallery
Gofer Ice Cream Greenwich image
Gofer Ice Cream Greenwich image
Gofer Ice Cream Greenwich image
Gofer Ice Cream Greenwich image

Similar restaurants in your area

Meli Melo
orange star4.0 • 555
362 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Gofer Ice Cream - Stamford
orange star4.7 • 222
869 High Ridge Rd Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
Longfords Rye
orange starNo Reviews
4 Elm Place Rye, NY 10580
View restaurantnext
Mr. Frostys Ice Cream Shop
orange starNo Reviews
6 1st street Norwalk, CT 06855
View restaurantnext
Roc N Ramen - New Roc City
orange star4.3 • 2,031
19 Anderson St. New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Tusk & Cup Wilton
orange starNo Reviews
142 Old Ridgefield Road Wilton, CT 06897
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greenwich

Eastend
orange star4.4 • 2,066
409 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Meli Melo
orange star4.0 • 555
362 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Bistro V
orange star4.1 • 512
339 Greenwich Ave greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Abis - Greenwich
orange star4.1 • 256
381 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Pizza Post
orange star4.4 • 234
522 E Putnam Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.2 • 169
382 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenwich
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Armonk
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston