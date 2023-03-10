Restaurant header imageView gallery

GOFOR Pizza 317 Chestnut St

review star

No reviews yet

317 Chestnut St

Murray, KY 42071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

PIZZA

10 INCH

10 INCH CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

GOFOR The O.G...10 inch style

10 INCH SUPREME PIZZA

$12.50

GOFOR SUPREME PIZZA - PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES

10 INCH MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$7.00

GOFOR MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA - CHOOSE UP TO 4 MEATS

10 INCH VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$7.00

GOFOR VEGGIE PIZZA - CHOOSE UP TO 5 TOPPINGS

10 INCH CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$9.50

GOFOR CHICKEN BACK RANCH PIZZA - RANCH BASE, CUBED CHICKEN BREASTS, BACON

10 INCH BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$9.00

GOFOR BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA - CUBED CHICKEN IN FRANK'S RED HOT BUFFALO SAUCE WITH A RANCH DRIZZLE

10 INCH CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$9.50

GOFOR CHEESEBURGER PIZZA - GROUND BEEF, ONION, PICKLES WITH A MUSTARD DRIZZLE

10 INCH HAWAIIN PIZZA

$9.00

GOFOR HAWAIIAN PIZZA - HAM AND PINEAPPLE

10 INCH BREAKFAST PIZZA

$8.50

GOFOR BREAKFAST PIZZA - CHOOSE 2 MEAT TOPPINGS AND SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH A KETCHUP DRIZZLE

10 INCH MARGHERITA PIZZA

$11.00

GOFOR MARGHERITA PIZZA - FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND FRESH BASIL

10 INCH GARLIC CHEESEY BREAD

$7.00

GARLIC CHEESEY BREAD - OLIVE OIL SPREAD ON CRUST, SPRINKLED WITH GARLIC AND TOPPED WITH LOTS OF CHEESE

14 INCH

14 INCH CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

THE O.G.

14 INCH SUPREME PIZZA

$21.25

GOFOR SUPREME PIZZA - PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES

14 INCH MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$13.00

GOFOR MEAT LOVERS PIZZA - CHOOSE UP TO 4 MEAT TOPPINGS

14 INCH VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$15.00

GOFOR VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA - CHOOSE UP TO 5 VEGGIE TOPPINGS

14 INCH CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$16.75

GOFOR CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA - RANCH BASE WITH CUBED CHICKEN AND BACON

14 INCH BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.00

GOFOR BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA - CUBED CHICKEN IN FRANK'S RED HOT BUFFALO SAUCE WITH A RANCH DRIZZLE

14 INCH CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$16.75

GOFOR CHEESEBURGER PIZZA - GROUND BEEF, ONIONS, PICKLES WITH A MUSTARD DRIZZLE

14 INCH HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.00

GOFOR HAWAIIAN PIZZA - HAM AND PINEAPPLE

14 INCH BREAKFAST PIZZA

$15.25

GOFOR BREAKFAST PIZZA - CHOOSE 2 MEAT TOPPINGS AND SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH A KETCHUP DRIZZLE

14 INCH MARGHERITA PIZZA

$19.00

GOFOR MARGHERITA PIZZA - FRESH MOZZARELLA WITH FRESH BASIL

14 INCH GARLIC CHEESEY BREAD

$13.00

GARLIC CHEESEY BREAD - OLIVE OIL SPREAD ON CRUST, SPRINKLED WITH GARLIC AND TOPPED WITH LOTS OF CHEESE

PAN

PAN - CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00

THE O.G. PAN PIZZA

PAN - SUPREME PIZZA

$14.50

SUPREMEM PAN PIZZA - PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS AND BLACK OLIVES

PAN - MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$13.00

MEAT LOVERS PAN PIZZA - CHOOSE UP TO 4 MEATS

PAN - VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$11.50

VEGGIE LOVERS PAN PIZZA - CHOOSE UP TO 5 VEGGIE TOPPINGS

PAN - CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$11.50

GOFOR CHICKEN BACON RANCH PAN PIZZA - RANCH BASE WITH CUBED CHICKEN AND BACON

PAN - BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.50

GOFOR BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA - CUBED CHICKEN IN FRANK'S RED HOT BUFFALO SAUCE WITH A RANCH DRIZZLE

PAN - CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$11.50

GOFOR CHEESEBURGER PIZZA - GROUND BEEF, ONION, PICKLES WITH A MUSTARD DRIZZLE

PAN - HAWAIIN PIZZA

$11.00

GOFOR HAWAIIAN PIZZA - HAM AND PINEAPPLE

PAN - BREAKFAST PIZZA

$12.50

GOFOR BREAKFAST PIZZA - CHOOSE 2 MEAT TOPPINGS AND SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH A KETCHUP DRIZZLE

PAN - MARGHERITA PIZZA

$13.00

GOFOR MARGHERITA PIZZA - FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND FRESH BASIL

PAN - GARLIC CHEESEY BREAD

$9.00

GARLIC CHEESEY BREAD - OLIVE OIL SPREAD ON CRUST, SPRINKLED WITH GARLIC AND TOPPED WITH LOTS OF CHEESE

GLUTEN FREE CRUST

GLUTEN FREE CRUST PIZZA

$13.00

SALAD

BYO Salad

$8.00

DESSERT

DESSERT PIZZA

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE PIZZA

$9.50

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE PIZZA

$9.50

APPLE CREAM PIZZA PIE

$9.50

DRINKS

SODA

CANNED SODA

$1.50

BOTTLED SODA

$2.00

WATER

WATER

$1.00

MERCH

SHIRTS

GOFOR T-SHIRTS

$20.00

ORIGINAL GOFOR T-SHIRTS

$10.00

Hat

$15.00

EXTRAS

SAUCES

RANCH

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand-tossed - Made from Scratch - New York Style Pizza

Location

317 Chestnut St, Murray, KY 42071

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Granola Girls
orange starNo Reviews
412 Main St Murray, KY 42071
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Murray
orange starNo Reviews
506 North 12th St. Suite E Murray, KY 42071
View restaurantnext
Big Apple Grill & Bar - 1005 ARCADIA CIR
orange starNo Reviews
1005 ARCADIA CIR Murray, KY 42071
View restaurantnext
Sirloin Stockade
orange star4.0 • 202
932 South 12th St Murray, KY 42071
View restaurantnext
Cindy's on the Barge - 888 Ken Lake Marina Ln
orange starNo Reviews
888 Ken Lake Marina Ln Hardin, KY 42048
View restaurantnext
Sedalia Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5593 SR 97 Sedalia, KY 42079
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murray

Tap 216
orange star4.8 • 1,215
216 N. 15 St Murray, KY 42071
View restaurantnext
Sirloin Stockade
orange star4.0 • 202
932 South 12th St Murray, KY 42071
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Murray
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Martin
review star
No reviews yet
Paducah
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston