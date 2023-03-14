Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gofruit Juice Bar

140 University Town Center Dr. Unit #102

Sarasota, FL 34243

Lemonades

Lemonades (Small)

$5.00

Size

Lemonades (Medium)

$6.00

Size

Lemonades (Large)

$7.00

Size

Smoothies

Small Smoothies

Hawaiian Smoothie (Small)

$7.50

Coconut, Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Agave

Strawberry Banana Smoothie (Small)

$7.50

Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave

Dragon Blast Smoothie (Small)

$7.50

Pitaya, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Water, Agave

Strawberry Melon Twist Smoothie (Small)

$7.50

Strawberry, Watermelon Juice, Lemon Juice, Agave

Slim Matcha Green Tea Smoothie (Small)

$7.50

Matcha, Mango, Spinach, Orange Juice, Agave

Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie (Small)

$7.50

Coffee, Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk, Agave, Cacao Sauce

Blue Wave Smoothie (Small)

$7.50

Blue Majik, Pineapple, Banana, Agave

Create Your Own Smoothie (Small)

$7.50

Create their own smoothie

Medium Smoothies

Hawaiian Smoothie (Medium)

$9.50

Coconut, Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Agave

Strawberry Banana Smoothie (Medium)

$9.50

Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave

Dragon Blast Smoothie (Medium)

$9.50

Pitaya, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Water, Agave

Strawberry Melon Twist (Medium)

$9.50

Strawberry, Watermelon Juice, Lemon Juice, Agave

Slim Matcha Green Tea Smoothie (Medium)

$9.50

Matcha, Mango, Spinach, Orange Juice, Agave

Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie (Medium)

$9.50

Coffee, Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk, Agave, Cacao Sauce

Blue Wave Smoothie (Medium)

$9.50

Blue Majik, Pineapple, Banana, Agave

Create Your Own Smoothie (Medium)

$9.50

Create their own smoothie

Large Smoothies

Hawaiian Smoothie (Large)

$11.50

Coconut, Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Agave

Strawberry Banana Smoothie (Large)

$11.50

Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave

Dragon Blast Smoothie (Large)

$11.50

Pitaya, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Water, Agave

Strawberry Melon Twist Smoothie (Large)

$11.50

Strawberry, Watermelon Juice, Lemon Juice, Agave

Slim Matcha Green Tea Smoothie (Large)

$11.50

Matcha, Mango, Spinach, Orange Juice, Agave

Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie (Large)

$11.50

Coffee, Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk, Agave, Cacao Sauce

Blue Wave Smoothie (Large)

$11.50

Blue Majik, Pineapple, Banana, Agave

Create Your Own Smoothie (Large)

$11.50

Create their own smoothie

Super Bowls

Small Super Bowls

Acai Berry Superbowl (Small)

$9.95

Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk

Dragonfruit Superbowl (Small)

$9.95

Pitaya, Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Water

Matcha Green Tea Superbowl (Small)

$9.95

Matcha, Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Agave

Mango Crush Superbowl (Small)

$9.95

Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Agave

Blue Lagoon Superbowl (Small)

$9.95

Bue Majik, Pineapple, Banana, Agave

Large Super Bowls

Acai Berry Superbowl (Large)

$13.95

Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk

Dragonfruit Superbowl (Large)

$13.95

Pitaya, Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Water

Matcha Green Tea Superbowl (Large)

$13.95

Matcha, Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Agave

Mango Crush Superbowl (Large)

$13.95

Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Agave

Blue Lagoon Superbowl (Large)

$13.95

Bue Majik, Pineapple, Banana, Agave

Raw Juices

Small Raw Juices

Green Machine Raw (Small)

$7.50

Spinach, Kale Celery, Green Apple, Pineapple, Ginger

Sweet Sunshine Raw (Small)

$7.50

Cucumber, Orange, Green Apple, Pineapple, Celery

Heart Beet Raw (Small)

$7.50

Beet, Carrot, Celery, Orange

Create Your Own Raw (Small)

$7.50

Create their own raw juice

Medium Raw Juices

Green Machine Raw (Medium)

$9.50

Spinach, Kale Celery, Green Apple, Pineapple, Ginger

Sweet Sunshine Raw (Medium)

$9.50

Cucumber, Orange, Green Apple, Pineapple, Celery

Heart Beet Raw (Medium)

$9.50

Beet, Carrot, Celery, Orange

Create Your Own Raw (Medium)

$9.50

Create their own raw juice

Large Raw Juices

Green Machine Raw (Large)

$11.50

Spinach, Kale Celery, Green Apple, Pineapple, Ginger

Sweet Sunshine Raw (Large)

$11.50

Cucumber, Orange, Green Apple, Pineapple, Celery

Heart Beet Raw (Large)

$11.50

Beet, Carrot, Celery, Orange

Create Your Own Raw (Large)

$11.50

Create their own raw juice

Cold-Pressed Juice

Cold-Pressed Juices

Green Machine Cold-Pressed

$9.95

Spinach, Kale Celery, Green Apple, Pineapple, Ginger

Sweet Sunshine Cold-Pressed

$9.95

Cucumber, Orange, Green Apple, Pineapple, Celery

Heart Beet Cold-Pressed

$9.95

Beet, Carrot, Celery, Orange

Sweet & Spicy

Sweet & Spicy Mangonada

$9.95

Mangonada

Sweet & Spicy Pineapple

$9.95

Pineapple

Twisted Juice

Twisted Juice

$9.95

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$7.95

Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Kiwi, Coco Flake, Almond, Pecan

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$7.50

Choose between: Watermelon, Mango, Apple, Pineapple, Strawberry, Kiwi, Orange, Banana, Cucumber

Immunity Shot

Immunity Shot

$3.95

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper

Popsicles

Popsicles

$4.25

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Catering

Catering

$100.00

Flavor

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly made fruit juices, acaí bowls, organic frappé's to improve your health and confidence. So many to choose from our natural juices.

Website

Location

140 University Town Center Dr. Unit #102, Sarasota, FL 34243

Directions

